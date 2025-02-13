Delaware Crime Stoppers Casino Night Themed Fundraiser

Single ticket (includes dinner +$1,000 in "chips")
$50
Ticket includes dinner, $1,000 in Casino Bucks, and access to all tables and games.
Couples Ticket
$75
Ticket includes dinner, $1,000 in Casino Bucks, and access to all tables and games for both attendees.
Sponor - Casino Night Sponor
$3,500
Sponsor the night! This includes a full table (6), dinner for 6, a chance to speak about your company for 1 minute at the event and your logo on website, social media, and all dinner tables at the event and casino tables
Sponsor - Texas Hold'em Table
$750
Put your advertisement front in center of all the players, photos, and fun at the Texas' Hold'em Table. Sponsors will also receive shoutouts at the event, on our social media, and our website.
Sponsor - Roulette Table
$500
Put your advertisement front in center of all the players, photos, and fun at the Roulette Table. Sponsors will also receive shoutouts at the event, on our social media, and our website.
Sponsor - Craps Table
$500
Put your advertisement front in center of all the players, photos, and fun at the Craps Table. Sponsors will also receive shoutouts at the event, on our social media, and our website.
Sponsor - Black Jack
$250
Put your advertisement front in center of all the players, photos, and fun at the Craps Table. Sponsors will also receive shoutouts at the event, on our social media, and our website.
Food and Beverage Sponsor
$500
Be the reason we eat! Your logo blasted on all social and website. Placed at the bar, food tables, and dinner tables including a few shout outs from the DJ for your sponsorship.
Add a donation for Delaware Crime Stoppers Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!