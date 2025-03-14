Casper's Got Talent Entrance Fee

Participation Fee Disclaimer
A $20 non-refundable participation fee is required to confirm your spot in Casper’s Got Talent at NIC Fest 2025. This fee helps support event costs, and all entrance fees will go directly into the winners’ prize pot.
Please note: Submitting an application does not guarantee selection. If you are not selected to perform, the application fee is non-refundable. By submitting your application and payment, you agree to these terms.
For any questions, please contact: [email protected]