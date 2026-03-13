Cassopolis VFW Post 10704
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Cassopolis VFW Post 10704

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Cassopolis VFW Post 10704's St Patrick's Day Silent Auction

Michigan Lake Basket item
Michigan Lake Basket
$10

Starting bid

State of Michigan puzzle, towel and shot glass. Michigan lakes cutting board, Michigan Awesome cherry wine and coffee mug.

St Patrick's Bourbon Basket item
St Patrick's Bourbon Basket
$10

Starting bid

Hard Truth Sweet Mash Bourbon, High West Distillery Premade Old Fashioned cocktail, Reusable bourbon ice cubes, Cutting board, St Patrick's Day towel.

Party to go Basket item
Party to go Basket
$10

Starting bid

Charcuterie board with travel lid, Dots pretzel mix, Custom Adult Capri sun bags, Jose Cuervo premade coconut pineapple Margarita, olives, salami and mozzarella bites.

Airbnb Gift Certificate item
Airbnb Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$345 credit value to be applied to any available rental date for "The Trio" or "The Duet" thru 12/2026.

Lucky Lotto Tree item
Lucky Lotto Tree
$10

Starting bid

Try your luck at winning up to 2.5M with this lotto tree basket.

Fun with Friends item
Fun with Friends
$10

Starting bid

All the assorted shooters, mixers and snacks that you need to have a fun night in with friends!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!