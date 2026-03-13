Cassopolis VFW Post 10704's St Patrick's Day Silent Auction

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Starting bid
State of Michigan puzzle, towel and shot glass. Michigan lakes cutting board, Michigan Awesome cherry wine and coffee mug.
Starting bid
Hard Truth Sweet Mash Bourbon, High West Distillery Premade Old Fashioned cocktail, Reusable bourbon ice cubes, Cutting board, St Patrick's Day towel.
Starting bid
Charcuterie board with travel lid, Dots pretzel mix, Custom Adult Capri sun bags, Jose Cuervo premade coconut pineapple Margarita, olives, salami and mozzarella bites.
Starting bid
$345 credit value to be applied to any available rental date for "The Trio" or "The Duet" thru 12/2026.
Starting bid
Try your luck at winning up to 2.5M with this lotto tree basket.
Starting bid
All the assorted shooters, mixers and snacks that you need to have a fun night in with friends!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!