Welcome to the Cassowary Conservancy Eggshell Shop!

One WHOLE PETRIFIED NORTHERN Cassowary egg. No holes in shell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.