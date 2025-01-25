Cassowary Conservancy of North America, Inc.

Cassowary Conservancy of North America, Inc.

Welcome to the Cassowary Conservancy Eggshell Shop!

Eggshell Pieces Item A, B, C, D item
Eggshell Pieces Item A, B, C, D
$55

Bag of Small Southern Cassowary Eggshell Pieces for crafts or collecting. Weight: 25 grams Specify bag ID: A, B, C, or D in NOTES area on checkout to receive a specific bag. Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #1
$36

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 12 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #2
$36

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 12 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #3
$63

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 7 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #4
$39

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 13 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #5
$36

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 12 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #6
$45

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 15 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #7
$51

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 17 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #8
$45

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 15 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #9
$24

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 8 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #10
$15

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 5 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #11
$21

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 7 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #12
$24

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 8 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #13
$15

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 5 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #14
$15

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 5 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #15
$12

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 4 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #16
$33

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 11 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #17
$27

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 9 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #18
$30

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 10 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #19
$15

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 5 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #20
$36

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 12 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #21
$63

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 21 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #22
$45

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 15 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #23
$27

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 9 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C1
$156

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 52 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C2
$87

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 29 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

1
$150

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 50 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C4
$168

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 56 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C5
$159

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 53 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C6
$144

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 48 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C7
$138

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 46 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C8
$180

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 60 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C9
$114

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 38 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C10
$96

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 32 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C11
$156

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 52 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #C12
$147

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 49 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #G2
$150

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 50 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #G7
$102

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 34 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.*. Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #G8
$81

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 27 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L2
$180

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 60 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L3
$165

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 55 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L4
$171

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 57 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L5
$81

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 27 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L6
$126

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 42 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #L7
$126

One piece of a Southern Cassowary eggshell from an egg that hatched a chick here at our facility. Weight 42 grams *This item is marked on the outside of the shell in marker.* Price includes shipping within the US only. Contact us prior to purchase for international shipping prices.

Item #N1
$215

One piece of a NORTHERN Cassowary eggshell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Weight 43 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #N2
$250

One piece of a NORTHERN Cassowary eggshell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Weight 50 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #N3
$275

One piece of a NORTHERN Cassowary eggshell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Weight 55 grams Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #N4 NCWPE
$1,000

One WHOLE PETRIFIED NORTHERN Cassowary egg. No holes in shell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #N5 NCWPE
$1,000

One WHOLE PETRIFIED NORTHERN Cassowary egg. No holes in shell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #N6 NCBRE
$500

One BROKEN ROTTEN NORTHERN Cassowary egg. No holes in shell. We are the only confirmed facility in the USA to have Northern Cassowaries. Northern Cassowary eggs do not differ in size , shape, or color from that of the Southern Cassowary. For this reason, the purchase of this eggshell comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by our President stating that this shell is from a 2024 Northern Cassowary Egg collected here at our facility. Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

Item #S1 SCWPF
$500

One WHOLE PETRIFIED SOUTHERN Cassowary egg, slightly faded. No holes in shell. Price includes shipping within the US only. Weight Price includes shipping within the US only. Does not ship outside the US.

