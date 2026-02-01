Cast All the World’s a Stage Pre-Show Meal

Enjoy dinner before the Music & Memories Show. Dinner will be held on the grounds of Berger Performing Arts Center. Enjoy food and fellowship with family and friends from 6-6:45pm, then head inside for the show. meal catered by personal chef, Renato Perez Lopez and will consist of birria, Mexican rice, refried beans, a flour tortilla, and a cookie. Soda and water available by donation. Show tickets can be purchased at cytttucson.org/shows.