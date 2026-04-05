CASTA Summer Conference 2026

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About this event
Registration for both days of Summer Conference for current ASTA members.
Registration for both days of Summer Conference for those who are not current members of ASTA.
First year teachers register for both days at a discount! This discount applies to both members and non-members of ASTA.
Did you know that you can join ASTA at a discounted rate as a New Professional?! Visit astastrings.org/memberships for more information!
Registration for both days of Summer Conference for Retired ASTA members.
ASTA members registration for Tuesday only
ASTA members registration for Wednesday only
Non-ASTA members registration for Tuesday only
Non-ASTA members registration for Wednesday only
All current college students are welcome to register for both days of Summer Conference at this discounted rate!
This "ticket" gives you and your business access to exhibit at both days of our Summer Conference on June 23 & 24, 2026.
This "ticket" gives you and your business access to exhibit at ONE day of our Summer Conference on June 23 & 24, 2026. Please specify which day you plan to be present in the questions at the end of this form.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!