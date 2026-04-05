American String Teachers Association Incorporated

Hosted by

American String Teachers Association Incorporated

About this event

CASTA Summer Conference 2026

1400 Remington St

Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

ASTA Member Registration
$100

Registration for both days of Summer Conference for current ASTA members.

Non-Member Registration
$120

Registration for both days of Summer Conference for those who are not current members of ASTA.

First Year Teacher Registration
$50

First year teachers register for both days at a discount! This discount applies to both members and non-members of ASTA.

Did you know that you can join ASTA at a discounted rate as a New Professional?! Visit astastrings.org/memberships for more information!

Retired ASTA Member Registration
$60

Registration for both days of Summer Conference for Retired ASTA members.

One Day Registration for Members - Tuesday
$50

ASTA members registration for Tuesday only

One Day Registration for Members - Wednesday
$50

ASTA members registration for Wednesday only

One Day Registration for non-members - Tuesday
$60

Non-ASTA members registration for Tuesday only

One Day Registration for non-members - Wednesday
$60

Non-ASTA members registration for Wednesday only

College Student Registration
$15

All current college students are welcome to register for both days of Summer Conference at this discounted rate!

Exhibitor at Summer Conference - Both Days
$225

This "ticket" gives you and your business access to exhibit at both days of our Summer Conference on June 23 & 24, 2026.

Exhibitor at Summer Conference - One Day
$150

This "ticket" gives you and your business access to exhibit at ONE day of our Summer Conference on June 23 & 24, 2026. Please specify which day you plan to be present in the questions at the end of this form.

LUNCH - Tuesday
$15
LUNCH - Wednesday
$15

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