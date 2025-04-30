CASTELAR DRAGONS GALA

Includes two (2) entry tickets and two (2) gift bags.
Recognition at the Gala, on the CDF website, and Instagram.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes two (2) entry tickets and two (2) gift bags.
Recognition at the Gala, on the CDF website, and Instagram.
A custom-made banner showing your support on Hill Street. Placement
for one (1) year. *Banner design approval subject to LAUSD guidelines*
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes four (4) entry tickets and four (4) gift bags.
Recognition at the Gala, on the CDF website, and Instagram.
A large custom-made banner showing your support on Hill Street.
Placement for one (1) year. *Banner design approval subject to LAUSD guidelines*
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes six (6) entry tickets and six (6) gift bags.
• Invitation to a private reception with Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.
• Recognition at the Gala, on the Castelar Dragons Foundation website, and on Instagram
• Extra-large, custom-made banner on high-traffic Hill Street, with premium placement for one (1) year
*Banner design approval subject to LAUSD guidelines*
Diamond Sponsor
$9,999.99
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes eight (8) entry tickets and eight (8) gift bags.
• Invitation to a private reception with Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan
• Recognition at the Gala, on the Castelar Dragons Foundation website, and on Instagram
• An extra-large, custom-made banner showing your support on Hill Street,
with premium placement for two (2) years. *Banner design approval subject to LAUSD guidelines*
Sponsor a Teacher/Staﬀ member/Alum
$100
Includes one (1) ticket for the Castelar community member of your
choice.
Recognition on the CDF website and Instagram.
Sponsor 4 Teachers/Staﬀ members/Alums
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes four (4) tickets for the Castelar community members of your
choice.
Recognition at the Gala and on the CDF website and Instagram.
Add a donation for Castelar Dragons Foundation
$
