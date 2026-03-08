Castelar Dragons Foundation

Offered by

Castelar Dragons Foundation

About this shop

Castelar Yearbook Tribute Ads

Full Page item
Full Page
$100

Make a big impact! Feature your student, teacher, staff member, class, club, or group with a full-page tribute. Full page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 11 inches tall.


1/2 Page item
1/2 Page
$75

Celebrate in style!. Half-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall.

1/4 Page item
1/4 Page
$45

A compact way to honor someone special! The quarter-page tribute measure about 4.25 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall.


1/8 Page item
1/8 Page
$25

An eighth of a page measures about 4.25 inches wide and 2.75 inches tall.

Dedication - No Picture item
Dedication - No Picture
$10

Text only area (about 3 lines/90 characters) - No Photo


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