Castelar Yearbook Tribute Ads

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Make a big impact! Feature your student, teacher, staff member, class, club, or group with a full-page tribute. Full page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 11 inches tall.
Celebrate in style!. Half-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall.
A compact way to honor someone special! The quarter-page tribute measure about 4.25 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall.
An eighth of a page measures about 4.25 inches wide and 2.75 inches tall.
Text only area (about 3 lines/90 characters) - No Photo
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!