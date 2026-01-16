🎙️ CASTING CALL – DESTINY SQUAD RADIO SHOW 2026 🎥

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About this event
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FREE CLASSES for the Child selected.
This host covers youth-focused topics related to food trends, fashion, lifestyle, self-expression, and confidence. Segments may include food reviews, style discussions, creative expression, and conversations about individuality and personal branding.
Skills Developed:
On-air confidence, descriptive storytelling, interviewing, trend analysis, and presentation skills..
Description:
FREE CLASSES for the Child selected.
This host delivers age-appropriate entertainment news, pop culture updates, music talk, movies, social media trends, and youth entertainment topics. The focus is on keeping content fun, engaging, and informative for young audiences.
Skills Developed:
Public speaking, research, conversation flow, and audience engagement.
Segment Title: Youth Voices Matter
Description:
FREE CLASSES for the Child selected.
This host leads discussions around youth perspectives, school life, creativity, confidence, community issues, and positive conversations that matter to young people. This segment often includes thoughtful dialogue, guest interviews, and youth opinion features.
Skills Developed:
Interviewing, listening skills, leadership, empathy, and respectful dialogue.
Segment Title: In the Field with Destiny Squad
Description:
This host primarily works outside the studio, covering events, conducting interviews, and creating on-camera content for the LIFT TV Network on YouTube. While not always on the radio broadcast, this host brings visual storytelling and field reporting to the Destiny Squad brand.
Skills Developed:
On-camera presence, interviewing, adaptability, reporting, and video hosting.
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