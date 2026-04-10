Casting for Care Charity

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Casting for Care Charity

About this event

Casting for Care Classic (Sean Williams - Meat & Taters) Full Amount

Costado Este del Aeropuerto

Provincia de Puntarenas, Punto Jimenez, 60702, Costa Rica

General Admission
$7,900

1 NIGHT STAY IN SJO ON ARRIVAL

TOURNAMENT FEES & MEALS

TRANSFERS IN AND OUT OF SJO

CUSTOM 32 STRICKER - 4 PER BOAT

DOUBLE OCCUPANCY SHARED ROOMS

Single Occupancy Upgrade - SJO
$94

Upgraded to Single Occupancy room, with Breakfast, for first night stay in San Jose

35 Cabo Upgrade
$2,000

Upgraded to 35ft Cabo for 4 days of fishing

One Bedroom Suite Upgrade
$250

Upgraded to One Bedroom Suite for 5 nights at Crocodile Bay

Add a donation for Casting for Care Charity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!