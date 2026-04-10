Casting for Care Classic (Sean Williams - Meat & Taters) Full Amount

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Provincia de Puntarenas, Punto Jimenez, 60702, Costa Rica
1 NIGHT STAY IN SJO ON ARRIVAL
TOURNAMENT FEES & MEALS
TRANSFERS IN AND OUT OF SJO
CUSTOM 32 STRICKER - 4 PER BOAT
DOUBLE OCCUPANCY SHARED ROOMS
Upgraded to Single Occupancy room, with Breakfast, for first night stay in San Jose
Upgraded to 35ft Cabo for 4 days of fishing
Upgraded to One Bedroom Suite for 5 nights at Crocodile Bay
$
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