Castle Camp Session II • Summer 2026

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CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026
Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).
* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.
CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026
Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).
* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.
CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026
Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).
* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.
CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026
Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).
* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!