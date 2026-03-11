The Beehive Community Studio

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The Beehive Community Studio

About this event

Castle Camp Session II • Summer 2026

1207 Ellsworth St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

CASTLE CAMP II @ The Beehive
$340

CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

CASTLE CAMP II @ The Beehive
$310

CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

CASTLE CAMP CAMP II @ The Beehive
$290

CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

CASTLE CAMP II @ The Beehive
$265

CASTLE CAMP SESSION II • July 13-16 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!