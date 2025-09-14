Castle Monday Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Give your home a refreshing reset before the holidays with a package designed to make everything sparkle. Enjoy a $100 credit from The Ladies Cleaning Service, carpet cleaning for up to five rooms by Midwest Carpet Rescue, and a car detail by PNW Detailing. You’ll also receive a $20 Storm Bath & Beauty gift card, three homemade soup mixes from The Soup Lady from Nebraska, and a $50 Yard Market Nursery gift card for seasonal décor. Value: $500.
Starting bid
Start 2026 feeling renewed with wellness experiences across Omaha. This package includes a 10-session pass for sauna and red-light therapy at beemLight Sauna, a $75 gift card to Mealbox by Chef Birge, one free month at Pure Barre West Omaha (January 2026), one month of unlimited yoga at Karma Yoga, and a month of weekly classes at Nebraska Parkour. A $100 gift card to The Back Nine completes the experience. Value: $750.
Starting bid
Find balance with this trio of movement, recovery, and nourishment. Enjoy a $20 gift card to The Grove Juicery, a Full Tour experience at Float District, and a 5-class pass to Bounce Culture. A perfect introduction to wellness routines that recharge your body and mind. Value: $265.
Starting bid
Taste your way through Omaha with gift cards to some of the city’s most beloved pizzerias, including Dolomiti($25), Backlot Pizza Elkhorn ($25), Mama’s Pizza ($20), Zio’s ($50), Spin Pizza ($20), Sgt. Peffer’s ($30), Big Fred’s ($25), and The Amazing Pizza Machine ($30). A delicious tour for any pizza lover — or a fun family series of outings. Value: $225.
Starting bid
Host a private after-hours shopping party at Four Sisters Boutique for you and your guests. Enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers, plus 15% off all purchases during this exclusive shopping experience. A perfect girls’ night out or birthday celebration. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $200 shopping spree at Scheels—perfect for gear, apparel, sporting goods, or gifts. Pick out exactly what you need for the season or treat someone special. Value: $200.
Starting bid
A must-have for Husker fans! This package includes a framed official Husker Volleyball poster signed by Head Coach Dani Bussboom Kelly. A standout collectible for any sports enthusiast. Value: $300.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Mavericks all season long with two (2) season tickets for the 2025–2026 UNO Hockey regular-season home games at Baxter Arena. Experience energy, excitement, and unforgettable game nights. Value: $500.
Starting bid
Plan your perfect Iowa outdoor escape with two annual park permits from Pottawattamie County Parks (2026), a gift shop discount at Hitchcock Nature Center, a free ½-day kayak or canoe rental at Arrowhead Park, and access to exclusive members-only events. Enjoy a one-night cottage stay at Arrowhead Park or a cabin stay at Hitchcock Nature Center, plus a $40 gift card to Henry’s Diner. Value: $400.
Starting bid
Indulge in two $100 gift cards to The Dae Spa, redeemable for any service—including facials, lashes, or permanent makeup. A beautiful way to invest in self-care or gift someone a luxury spa moment. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a $200 gift card to Nails Spa Village at Regency Shopping Center. Enjoy a relaxing manicure and pedicure experience in a peaceful, upscale environment. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy an elegant night out with two tickets to the Omaha Symphony performance of your choice and a $100 gift card to M’s Pub. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or holiday outing. Value: $300.
Starting bid
Kick off the new year strong with a $125 gift card to Element Wellness (usable toward any Core IV) plus a full month of personalized strength training at Starting Strength Omaha, including a 1-hour intro session and weekly 1:1 coaching (three 90-minute sessions per week). A complete wellness reset. Value: $675.
Starting bid
Escape for a peaceful two-night weekday getaway at Sonlit Acres. This cozy winter retreat includes a soft blanket, fuzzy socks, and a Hardy Coffee package with a $20 gift card. The perfect mid-winter refresh. Value: $230.
Starting bid
Make your night unforgettable with two opening-weekend tickets to Hair at the Omaha Community Playhouse (Feb. 13 or 14, 2026), dinner with a $50 gift card to Kobe, and a $25 gift card to The Funny Bone for a night of laughter. A fun mix of theatre, comedy, and great food. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Celebrate local basketball with two tickets to Creighton Basketball vs. Utah Tech on Dec. 22 and four tickets to any UNO Men’s Basketball game. Complete the night with a $25 gift card and swag bag from Lazlo’s. A must-grab for sports fans. Value: $200.
Starting bid
Capture your family with a fine-art portrait experience at Megan Michael Photography. Includes a complimentary session, guided posing, custom retouching, and one 11x14 fine art print—no additional purchase required. A timeless keepsake. Value: $1000.
Starting bid
Experience a confidence-boosting boudoir session at Megan Michael Photography, complete with professional hair and makeup, expert posing, custom retouching, and an 11x14 fine art print. A luxury experience designed to celebrate you. Value: $1000.
Starting bid
A classic Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace in white druzy on a gold chain, beautifully packaged in original Kendra Scott boxing. A timeless piece perfect for gifting or adding sparkle to your own collection. Value: $75.
Starting bid
Bring home the spirit of Chiefs Kingdom with this bright, fun fan bundle! This package includes a beautiful Chiefs Kingdom door hanger, Kansas City Chiefs art print, a Chiefs mug and two koozies - perfect for a football-loving home or game-day setup. Value: $45.
Starting bid
This cheerful Frozen-themed basket is perfect for any little fan of Elsa, Anna, and Olaf! It includes an Olaf plush ready for warm hugs and winter fun, a soft teal fleece blanket, a sparkly teal tumbler, a Frozen sticker book and mini storybook, a lunchbox filled with a Frozen puzzle, and a festive Frozen holiday stocking. Value: $35.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!