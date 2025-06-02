Castle View Gridiron Merchandise

UA Golf Polo item
UA Golf Polo
$50

Under Armor men’s golf polo with CV football logo

XL UA Golf Polo (Copy) item
XL UA Golf Polo (Copy)
$50

Under Armor men’s golf polo with CV football logo

Lace-Up Hoodie item
Lace-Up Hoodie
$45

Lace up hoodie - design on back and front pocket - available in small, medium & large sizes

Black Bucket Hat item
Black Bucket Hat
$40

custom bucket hat - available in white or black - one size

White Bucket Hat item
White Bucket Hat
$40

white bucket hat

S Women's Tank (Copy) item
S Women's Tank (Copy)
$20

Ladies lightweight tank - available in sm, med, lg & xl

xS Women's Tank item
xS Women's Tank
$20

Ladies lightweight tank - available in sm, med, lg & xl

M Women's Tank (Copy) item
M Women's Tank (Copy)
$20

Ladies lightweight tank - available in sm, med, lg & xl

L Women's Tank (Copy) (Copy) item
L Women's Tank (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Ladies lightweight tank - available in sm, med, lg & xl

XL Women's Tank (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
XL Women's Tank (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Ladies lightweight tank - available in sm, med, lg & xl

S Long sleeve T item
S Long sleeve T
$25

long sleeve T - available in small-2xl

M Long sleeve T (Copy) item
M Long sleeve T (Copy)
$25

long sleeve T - available in small-2xl

L Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) item
L Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy)
$25

long sleeve T - available in small-2xl

XL Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
XL Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

long sleeve T - available in small-2xl

2XL Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
2XL Long sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

long sleeve T - available in small-2xl

S White Long sleeve T item
S White Long sleeve T
$25

Long sleeve T - available in small. , medium

M White Long sleeve T (Copy) item
M White Long sleeve T (Copy)
$25

Long sleeve T - available in small. , medium

S White Short sleeve T item
S White Short sleeve T
$20

Short sleeve T shirt available small- 2 xl

M White Short sleeve T (Copy) item
M White Short sleeve T (Copy)
$20

Short sleeve T shirt available small- 2 xl

L White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) item
L White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Short sleeve T shirt available small- 2 xl

XL White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
XL White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Short sleeve T shirt available small- 2 xl

2XL White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
2XL White Short sleeve T (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Short sleeve T shirt available small- 2 xl

UA Red Windbreaker item
UA Red Windbreaker
$65

red under armor 1/4 zip - available in large & xl

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$25

avaliable in red or black one adjustable size

UA black 1/4 zip item
UA black 1/4 zip
$45

under armor 1/4 zip back- available in various sizes medium-2xl

Stickers item
Stickers
$2

castle view football decals

RallyTowels item
RallyTowels
$5

Football rally towel

Lanyards item
Lanyards
$7

lanyards

M Red Vintage Helmet T item
M Red Vintage Helmet T
$25
Large Black vintage helmet T item
Large Black vintage helmet T
$25
XL vintage helmet T item
XL vintage helmet T
$25
Youth hoodie item
Youth hoodie
$25

youth large only

Hoodies item
Hoodies
$35
Claw item
Claw
$10
L gray vintage helmet T item
L gray vintage helmet T
$25
2XL gray vintage helmet T (Copy) item
2XL gray vintage helmet T (Copy)
$25
3 XL Gray vintage helmet T item
3 XL Gray vintage helmet T
$25
S W+1N t shirt item
S W+1N t shirt
$25
M W+1N t shirt (Copy) item
M W+1N t shirt (Copy)
$25
L W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) item
L W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy)
$25
XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25
2XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
2XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25
2XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
2XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25
3XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
3XL W+1N t shirt (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25
Clear. Bags item
Clear. Bags
$7
End of season bucket hats
$28
End of season hoodies
$20
End of season T’s
$15
End of season tanks
$10
End of season trucker hats
$20
Tie dye limited edition
$10

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!