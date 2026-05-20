Dare Housing Foundation

Hosted by

Dare Housing Foundation

About this event

Castles for a Cause

Week Pass -- Individual Child Ages 0-12
$10

One contest entry for one week.

Month Pass -- Individual Child Ages 0-12
$25

One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.

Summer Pass-- Individual Child Ages 0-12
$50

One contest entry each week until Labor Day.

Week Pass --Individual Teen Division Ages 13-17
$10

One contest entry for one week.

Month Pass -- Individual Teen Division Ages 13-17
$25

One contest entry per week for four weeks during summer.

Summer Pass -- Individual Teen Division Ages 13-17)
$50

One contest entry each week until Labor Day.

Week Pass -- Individual Adult Division Pass Ages 18+
$10

One contest entry for one week.

Month Pass Individual Adult Ages 18+
$25

One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.

Summer Pass -- Individual Adult Ages 18+
$50

One contest entry each week until Labor Day.

Week Pass-- Groups (families, friends, businesses, etc.)
$10

One contest entry for one week.

Month Pass --Groups (families, friends, businesses, etc.)
$25

One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.

Summer Pass --Groups (families, friends, businesses, etc.)
$50

One contest entry each week until Labor Day.

Sponsorship Level 1 -- Bronze Pail
$100

tier one of sponsorship

Sponsorship Level 2 -- Silver Shovel
$250

tier two of sponsorship

Sponsorship Level 3 -- Golden Bucket
$500

tier 3 sponsorship level

Sponsorship level 4 --King of the Castle
$1,000

highest tier of sponsorship

Add a donation for Dare Housing Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!