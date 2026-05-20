Castles for a Cause

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About this event
One contest entry for one week.
One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.
One contest entry each week until Labor Day.
One contest entry for one week.
One contest entry per week for four weeks during summer.
One contest entry each week until Labor Day.
One contest entry for one week.
One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.
One contest entry each week until Labor Day.
One contest entry for one week.
One contest entry each week for four weeks during the summer.
One contest entry each week until Labor Day.
tier one of sponsorship
tier two of sponsorship
tier 3 sponsorship level
highest tier of sponsorship
$
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