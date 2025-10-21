Trivia Night Auction

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Starting bid
One lucky student can be Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend time with Dr. Scholle learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend time with Dr. Scholle learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend the morning with Dr. Milford learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend the morning with Dr. Milford learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend time with Mrs. Fazio learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend time with Mrs. Fazio learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the SRO for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend the morning with Officer James learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student can be the SRO for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend the day with Officer James learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.
Starting bid
One lucky student will arrive at school in style when they get to ride in a Police Car!
Starting bid
One lucky student will go home from school in style when they get to ride home in a police car!
Starting bid
Win the opportunity for your student's whole class to get one extra recess!
Starting bid
Win the opportunity for your student's whole class to get one extra recess!
Starting bid
Win a fun extra break for your student's class and have a special popcorn party on a day chosen by your teacher!
Starting bid
Win the opportunity for your student and a friend to join the Principals for an exclusive lunch break!
Starting bid
One lucky student gets to pull the Fire Alarm for a scheduled Fire Drill!
Starting bid
Give your child’s class the happiest day of the year! The winning bidder will bring an adorable Puppy Party to Castlio, hosted by Diamonds in the Ruff Rescue. A group of sweet, adoptable puppies will visit your child’s classroom for snuggles, playtime, and tons of smiles. It’s a heart-melting experience kids will remember—plus a chance to support a wonderful local rescue. Perfect for teachers, parents, or anyone who wants to spread a little joy!
Starting bid
One lucky student will receive a Kona Ice Party valued at $200! Book your celebration Monday through Thursday and enjoy up to 50 Klassic snow cones and 30 minutes of party fun.
Starting bid
One lucky student will get the opportunity to come and spend the day with Mrs. AuBuchon. You will wear our LEADER sash, flooded with "kind heart" stickers and be her assistant. You will also have lunch with her! It will be a fabulous day for all!
Starting bid
One lucky student and three friends will get to have a donut breakfast with Mrs. Garthe before school (8:20 AM)
Starting bid
One lucky student will get a 30 minute Ukulele Lesson with Mrs. Donahue! Learn a new chord, then play along to a familiar song!
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