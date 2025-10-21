Castlio Elementary PTO
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Castlio Elementary PTO

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Trivia Night Auction

Principal for the Morning with Dr. Scholle item
Principal for the Morning with Dr. Scholle
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend time with Dr. Scholle learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Principal for the Afternoon with Dr. Scholle item
Principal for the Afternoon with Dr. Scholle
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend time with Dr. Scholle learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Assistant Principal for the Morning with Dr. Milford item
Assistant Principal for the Morning with Dr. Milford
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend the morning with Dr. Milford learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Assistant Principal for the Afternoon with Dr. Milford item
Assistant Principal for the Afternoon with Dr. Milford
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend the morning with Dr. Milford learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Assistant Principal for the Morning with Mrs. Fazio item
Assistant Principal for the Morning with Mrs. Fazio
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend time with Mrs. Fazio learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Assistant Principal for the Afternoon with Mrs. Fazio item
Assistant Principal for the Afternoon with Mrs. Fazio
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the Assistant Principal for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend time with Mrs. Fazio learning about her roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

SRO for the Morning with Officer James item
SRO for the Morning with Officer James
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the SRO for the Morning (9AM to 12PM)! Spend the morning with Officer James learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

SRO for the Afternoon with Officer James item
SRO for the Afternoon with Officer James
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student can be the SRO for the Afternoon (1PM to 4PM)! Spend the day with Officer James learning all about his roles and responsibilities for the school. Get a sneak peak behind the scenes.

Ride to School in a Police Car with Officer James item
Ride to School in a Police Car with Officer James
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student will arrive at school in style when they get to ride in a Police Car!

Ride home from School in a Police Car with Officer James item
Ride home from School in a Police Car with Officer James
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student will go home from school in style when they get to ride home in a police car!

Extra Class Recess item
Extra Class Recess
$25

Starting bid

Win the opportunity for your student's whole class to get one extra recess!

Extra Class Recess item
Extra Class Recess
$25

Starting bid

Win the opportunity for your student's whole class to get one extra recess!

Class Popcorn Party item
Class Popcorn Party
$25

Starting bid

Win a fun extra break for your student's class and have a special popcorn party on a day chosen by your teacher!

Lunch with the Principals item
Lunch with the Principals
$25

Starting bid

Win the opportunity for your student and a friend to join the Principals for an exclusive lunch break!

Pull the Fire Alarm item
Pull the Fire Alarm
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student gets to pull the Fire Alarm for a scheduled Fire Drill!

Puppy Party with Diamonds in the Ruff Rescue item
Puppy Party with Diamonds in the Ruff Rescue
$25

Starting bid

Give your child’s class the happiest day of the year! The winning bidder will bring an adorable Puppy Party to Castlio, hosted by Diamonds in the Ruff Rescue. A group of sweet, adoptable puppies will visit your child’s classroom for snuggles, playtime, and tons of smiles. It’s a heart-melting experience kids will remember—plus a chance to support a wonderful local rescue. Perfect for teachers, parents, or anyone who wants to spread a little joy!

Kona Ice Party item
Kona Ice Party
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student will receive a Kona Ice Party valued at $200! Book your celebration Monday through Thursday and enjoy up to 50 Klassic snow cones and 30 minutes of party fun.

Mrs. AuBuchon's Leader for the Day item
Mrs. AuBuchon's Leader for the Day
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student will get the opportunity to come and spend the day with Mrs. AuBuchon. You will wear our LEADER sash, flooded with "kind heart" stickers and be her assistant. You will also have lunch with her! It will be a fabulous day for all!

Donut Breakfast with Mrs. Garthe item
Donut Breakfast with Mrs. Garthe
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student and three friends will get to have a donut breakfast with Mrs. Garthe before school (8:20 AM)

Ukulele Lesson with Mrs. Donahue item
Ukulele Lesson with Mrs. Donahue
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student will get a 30 minute Ukulele Lesson with Mrs. Donahue! Learn a new chord, then play along to a familiar song!

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