Cat Care And Rescue Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
You're directly contributing to the well-being and future of our rescued animals. Your generosity helps us cover essential costs such as crucial medical care, safe transportation, nutritious food, clean litters, comfortable beds, vital medicines, and expert veterinarian consultations. It supports emergency care units and ensures we can cover special needs for animals requiring extra attention. Every contribution helps us continue our life-saving work, providing a second chance to all our pets.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!