Cat Haven Rescue

Offered by

Cat Haven Rescue

About this shop

Cat Haven Rescue's Shop

Canvas Tote Bag item
Canvas Tote Bag item
Canvas Tote Bag
$30

Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Tumbler item
Tumbler item
Tumbler
$15

Reusable tumbler. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Credit Card Sticker item
Credit Card Sticker item
Credit Card Sticker
$5

TWO DESIGN TYPES: Mini card chip reader and regular card chip reader sizes. Credit card sticker cover. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Mouse Pad item
Mouse Pad item
Mouse Pad
$15

Retro cat-themed mouse pad. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Poster A3 (Large) item
Poster A3 (Large) item
Poster A3 (Large)
$25

A3 sized posters for display. Designs types: Retro, hero, cartoon. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Exit Poster Sign item
Exit Poster Sign item
Exit Poster Sign
$9

Hand crafted by Artist Mars

MAGSAFE acrylic griptok item
MAGSAFE acrylic griptok item
MAGSAFE acrylic griptok
$22

Magnetic grip stand for your phone. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

STANDARD acrylic griptok item
STANDARD acrylic griptok
$18

Adhesive grip stand for your phone. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Hero and Cartoon Keychains item
Hero and Cartoon Keychains item
Hero and Cartoon Keychains
$14

Designs: Hero and Cartoon keychains. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Rectangle Acrylic Keychain item
Rectangle Acrylic Keychain
$10

Rectangle acrylic keychain. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Square Acrylic Magnetic item
Square Acrylic Magnetic item
Square Acrylic Magnetic
$8

Square small magnets. NO KEY RING attached. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Ball Point Cat Pen item
Ball Point Cat Pen item
Ball Point Cat Pen item
Ball Point Cat Pen
$5

Black ink, ball point cat pens with acrylic charm. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Mini Poop Cat Phone Accessory item
Mini Poop Cat Phone Accessory item
Mini Poop Cat Phone Accessory
$7

Mini cat poop-themed accessory for phone case. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Cat Washi Tape item
Cat Washi Tape item
Cat Washi Tape
$10

Cat-themed wash tape. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Mug item
Mug item
Mug
$20

Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Lense Cleaning Cloth item
Lense Cleaning Cloth item
Lense Cleaning Cloth
$10

Glasses lens cleaning cloths. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Mini Sticker Set item
Mini Sticker Set item
Mini Sticker Set item
Mini Sticker Set
$5

Set of mini stickers. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Postcards item
Postcards item
Postcards
$4

Designs: Retro, hero, and cartoon styled postcards. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Mini Cat Magnets item
Mini Cat Magnets
$4

Mini Jjal To-ri (short story humor) cat-themed magnets. Hand crafted by Artist Mars

Beige Crewneck - Meownday/Zero Calorie item
Beige Crewneck - Meownday/Zero Calorie item
Beige Crewneck - Meownday/Zero Calorie
$45

BEIGE CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

Sky Blue Hoodie - Purrcrastinating item
Sky Blue Hoodie - Purrcrastinating item
Sky Blue Hoodie - Purrcrastinating
$50

SKY BLUE HOODIE

Beige Hoodie - Meownday/Zero Calorie item
Beige Hoodie - Meownday/Zero Calorie item
Beige Hoodie - Meownday/Zero Calorie
$50

BEIGE HOODIE

Azure Blue Crewneck - Purrcastinating item
Azure Blue Crewneck - Purrcastinating item
Azure Blue Crewneck - Purrcastinating
$45

AZURE BLUE CREWNECK

Notebook item
Notebook
$17

notebook with metalic pen & stixky notes

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