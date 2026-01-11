Cat Haven Rescue's Shop

About this shop
Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Reusable tumbler. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
TWO DESIGN TYPES: Mini card chip reader and regular card chip reader sizes. Credit card sticker cover. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Retro cat-themed mouse pad. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
A3 sized posters for display. Designs types: Retro, hero, cartoon. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Magnetic grip stand for your phone. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Adhesive grip stand for your phone. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Designs: Hero and Cartoon keychains. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Rectangle acrylic keychain. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Square small magnets. NO KEY RING attached. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Black ink, ball point cat pens with acrylic charm. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Mini cat poop-themed accessory for phone case. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Cat-themed wash tape. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Glasses lens cleaning cloths. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Set of mini stickers. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Designs: Retro, hero, and cartoon styled postcards. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
Mini Jjal To-ri (short story humor) cat-themed magnets. Hand crafted by Artist Mars
BEIGE CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
SKY BLUE HOODIE
BEIGE HOODIE
AZURE BLUE CREWNECK
notebook with metalic pen & stixky notes
$
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