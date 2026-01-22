Tickets | Purrs & Spurs | CTR Annual Fundraiser 2026

Your ticket includes a delicious barbecue dinner and two non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.





Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.





General admission tickets offer first-come, first-choice seating. Arrive early for the best spots!