Tickets | Purrs & Spurs | CTR Annual Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Your ticket includes a delicious barbecue dinner and two non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.
Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.
General admission tickets offer first-come, first-choice seating. Arrive early for the best spots!
Your ticket includes a delicious barbecue dinner and two non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.
Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.
General admission tickets offer first-come, first-choice seating. Arrive early for the best spots!
Your purchase includes a dedicated, front-of-the-room table for eight guests, a delicious barbecue dinner for each guest, and two non-alcoholic beverages per person. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.
Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.
Reserved Table tickets include pre-assigned seating, so your group can relax and enjoy the night together.
* enter guests name is now; if you need to change, you can always contact CTR to change guest names!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!