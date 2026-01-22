Cat Tales Rescue

Hosted by

Cat Tales Rescue

About this event

Tickets | Purrs & Spurs | CTR Annual Fundraiser 2026

611 Village Dr

Suisun City, CA 94585, USA

Early Bird- Single Ticket
$40
Available until Aug 31

Your ticket includes a delicious barbecue dinner and two non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.


Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.


General admission tickets offer first-come, first-choice seating. Arrive early for the best spots!

Single Ticket
$50

Your ticket includes a delicious barbecue dinner and two non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.


Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.


General admission tickets offer first-come, first-choice seating. Arrive early for the best spots!

Reserved Table for 8
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your purchase includes a dedicated, front-of-the-room table for eight guests, a delicious barbecue dinner for each guest, and two non-alcoholic beverages per person. Soft drinks, water, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.


Enjoy a fun-filled evening with access to our Live Auction, Raffle, and Dessert Auction, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Cat Tales Rescue.


Reserved Table tickets include pre-assigned seating, so your group can relax and enjoy the night together.


* enter guests name is now; if you need to change, you can always contact CTR to change guest names!

Add a donation for Cat Tales Rescue

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!