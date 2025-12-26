Cat Vaccine Clinic

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About this event
Vaccine Clinic:
Pet Supermarket
3000 N. Center St.
Hickory, NC 28601
Monday, January 5th
3:30 - 7:00
$5.00 pre registration goes toward services purchased at the Vaccine Clinic Jan. 5th.
The first 50 pre registered receive The Carswell Team RE/MAX sponsorship special: purchase 2 services/cat and receive $20 off.
One pre registration is good for all of your cats. You don’t need to pre register each cat.
If you choose to make an additional donation along with your $5 pre registration:
100% of the additional donation goes to Fur Babies Rescue Spay/Neuter/Medical Program. Fur Babies Rescue is 100% volunteer based with no employees. Your donation is just for animals.
Thank you,
Fur Babies Rescue Volunteers
Vaccine Clinic Sponsor:
The Carswell Team
RE/MAX A-Team
CarswellTeam.com
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