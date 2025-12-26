Cat Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic:

Pet Supermarket

3000 N. Center St.

Hickory, NC 28601

Monday, January 5th

3:30 - 7:00





$5.00 pre registration goes toward services purchased at the Vaccine Clinic Jan. 5th.





The first 50 pre registered receive The Carswell Team RE/MAX sponsorship special: purchase 2 services/cat and receive $20 off.





One pre registration is good for all of your cats. You don’t need to pre register each cat.





If you choose to make an additional donation along with your $5 pre registration:

100% of the additional donation goes to Fur Babies Rescue Spay/Neuter/Medical Program. Fur Babies Rescue is 100% volunteer based with no employees. Your donation is just for animals.





Thank you,

Fur Babies Rescue Volunteers





Vaccine Clinic Sponsor:

The Carswell Team

RE/MAX A-Team

CarswellTeam.com























































































































































































































































































