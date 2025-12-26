Fur Babies Rescue

Hosted by

Fur Babies Rescue

About this event

Cat Vaccine Clinic

3000 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601, USA

Vaccine Clinic $5 pre registration
$5

Vaccine Clinic:

Pet Supermarket

3000 N. Center St.

Hickory, NC 28601

Monday, January 5th

3:30 - 7:00


$5.00 pre registration goes toward services purchased at the Vaccine Clinic Jan. 5th.


The first 50 pre registered receive The Carswell Team RE/MAX sponsorship special: purchase 2 services/cat and receive $20 off.


One pre registration is good for all of your cats. You don’t need to pre register each cat.


If you choose to make an additional donation along with your $5 pre registration:

100% of the additional donation goes to Fur Babies Rescue Spay/Neuter/Medical Program. Fur Babies Rescue is 100% volunteer based with no employees. Your donation is just for animals.


Thank you,

Fur Babies Rescue Volunteers


Vaccine Clinic Sponsor:

The Carswell Team

RE/MAX A-Team

CarswellTeam.com







































































Add a donation for Fur Babies Rescue

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