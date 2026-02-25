Saint Rose of Lima School

Offered by

Saint Rose of Lima School

Catalina Trip - March 2026

Catalina Field Trip Registration
$450

This covers the cost for your child to attend the Catalina trip with their classmates.

Catalina Field Trip Registration (Half Payment)
$225

This covers half of the cost for your child to attend the Catalina trip with their classmates.

Catalina Hooded Sweatshirt
$40

You can pre-pay for a Catalina hooded sweatshirt for your child that they will get while they are at Catalina.

Catalina Trip T-shirt
$15

You can pre-pay for a Catalina t-shirt for your child that they will get while they are at Catalina.

Catalina Parent Chaperone Fee
$225

This covers the cost for the parent chaperones who were selected to attend. Ms. Plowman would have contacted you to let you know you will be joining the group.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!