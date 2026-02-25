Catalina Trip - March 2026

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This covers the cost for your child to attend the Catalina trip with their classmates.
This covers half of the cost for your child to attend the Catalina trip with their classmates.
You can pre-pay for a Catalina hooded sweatshirt for your child that they will get while they are at Catalina.
You can pre-pay for a Catalina t-shirt for your child that they will get while they are at Catalina.
This covers the cost for the parent chaperones who were selected to attend. Ms. Plowman would have contacted you to let you know you will be joining the group.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!