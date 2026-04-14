Catalina Weekend

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About this event
50,000 in Starting Chips. 75 Free Chips for the Casino Games, Unlimited $500 Rebuys.
Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 2 guests. This entry is for 1 Monster Stack Poker Player and a Railbird Networking Guest Staying in the same hotel room.
50,000 in Starting Chips. 75 Free Chips for the Casino Games, Unlimited $500 Rebuys.
Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 1 person. To add a roommate, there is a $500 upgrade charge.
Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 2 guests.
Saturday Activity Options: Submarine tour OR Bison Adventure Tour
Saturday Afternoon: Entry for private Beach Party on Descanso Beach.
Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 1 person.
Saturday Activity Options: Submarine tour OR Bison Adventure Tour
Saturday Afternoon: Entry for private Beach Party on Descanso Beach.
30,000 in Starting Chips. 50 Free Chips for Casino Games and Unlimited $500 Rebuys.
This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.
1/2 the Starter stack chips. 25 free chips for the Casino Games. Unlimited $500 rebuys.
This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.
One chip & a seat in the tournament. 1 Free chip for the Casino Games, No rebuys.
This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and casino games.
This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.
Includes company logo throughout event, social media recognition.
One Monster Stack entry for the poker tournament, one railbird networking entry and two night, one room hotel stay.
Please contact Erica with AMPCO or Megan with Stars & Stripes for setup & payment.
Company logo at buffet stations. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.
Does not include entry into the tournament.
Company logo at the bars. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.
Does not include entry into the tournament.
Dealers wear company sponsored shirt. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.
Does not include entry into the tournament.
Company logo on each of the poker tables. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.
Does not include entry into the tournament.
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