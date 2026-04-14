Hosted by

Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation

About this event

Catalina Weekend

1 St Catherine Way

Avalon, CA 90704, USA

Monster Stack w/ Weekend Getaway for 2
$5,500

50,000 in Starting Chips. 75 Free Chips for the Casino Games, Unlimited $500 Rebuys.


Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 2 guests. This entry is for 1 Monster Stack Poker Player and a Railbird Networking Guest Staying in the same hotel room.

Monster Stack w/ Weekend Getaway for 1
$5,000

50,000 in Starting Chips. 75 Free Chips for the Casino Games, Unlimited $500 Rebuys.


Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 1 person. To add a roommate, there is a $500 upgrade charge.

Weekend Getaway for 2
$4,500

Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 2 guests.


Saturday Activity Options: Submarine tour OR Bison Adventure Tour

Saturday Afternoon: Entry for private Beach Party on Descanso Beach.

Weekend Getaway for 1
$3,750

Includes water transportation, hotel accommodations for Fri, Oct 17 & Sat, Oct. 18 & your choice of a Saturday activity for 1 person.


Saturday Activity Options: Submarine tour OR Bison Adventure Tour

Saturday Afternoon: Entry for private Beach Party on Descanso Beach.

Starters Stack
$3,500

30,000 in Starting Chips. 50 Free Chips for Casino Games and Unlimited $500 Rebuys.


This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.

Short Stack
$1,500

1/2 the Starter stack chips. 25 free chips for the Casino Games. Unlimited $500 rebuys.


This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.

Chip & a Chair
$750

One chip & a seat in the tournament. 1 Free chip for the Casino Games, No rebuys.


This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.

Networking
$500

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and casino games.


This option includes vessel transportation to the venue on Friday, Oct. 17th departing Newport at 1p and arriving back to Newport at 12:30a, Sat, Oct. 18th.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Includes company logo throughout event, social media recognition.


One Monster Stack entry for the poker tournament, one railbird networking entry and two night, one room hotel stay.


Please contact Erica with AMPCO or Megan with Stars & Stripes for setup & payment.

FULL HOUSE Food Sponsor
$4,950

Company logo at buffet stations. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.


Does not include entry into the tournament.

ALL IN BEVERAGE Sponsor
$4,950

Company logo at the bars. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.


Does not include entry into the tournament.

ROYAL FLUSH Dealer Sponsor
$3,500

Dealers wear company sponsored shirt. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.


Does not include entry into the tournament.

ACES HIGH Table Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo on each of the poker tables. Logo on Step & Repeat and social media recognition.


Does not include entry into the tournament.

Add a donation for Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!