Course For Change

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Course For Change

About this raffle

Catalyst Community Run Raffle

Winner Winner, Chick-fil-A & HteaO Dinner!
$5

Two of your favorite brands are teaming up for this one! This bundle features a full Chick-fil-A swag set—including a drawstring bag, t-shirt, dry-fit shirt, metal water bottle, and a $20 gift card—paired with an HteaO collection packed with a branded cup, hoodie, t-shirt, peach tea, beef jerky, and a $30 gift card.

Simple Modern Everyday Tote Bundle
$5

Stay stylish and ready for anything with this versatile Simple Modern bundle! Featuring a spacious Large Getaway tote Bag perfect for daily essentials, plus three tumblers this set keeps you organized and hydrated wherever your day takes you.

Simple Modern Hydration Bundle
$5

Upgrade your daily routine with this all-in-one drinkware bundle from Simple Modern! Featuring a versatile mix of bottles and tumblers, this set includes two 30 oz Mesa Loop water bottles, a 30 oz Summit water bottle, a 24 oz Classic tumbler, and two 16 oz Voyager tumblers.

Fit & Sip
$5

Feel your best with this energizing fitness bundle! Enjoy 5 barre3 classes plus a stylish barre3 shirt to wear in and out of the studio. To keep you refreshed, this package also includes a 40 oz Trek tumbler so you can stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout.

Style & Sip
$5

Look sharp and stay game-day ready with this stylish combo! Enjoy a $50 GQ gift card to elevate your wardrobe, paired with a 30 oz NFL Trek tumbler so you can keep your drink at the ideal temperature while you rep your team.

Trainer Joe's
$5

Stock up on your favorites and stay active with this bundle! Enjoy a $50 Trader Joe’s gift pack filled with a variety of non-perishable goodies. Plus, kickstart your fitness routine with 5 free classes at Club Fitness.

Heart of a Champion
$20

Secure your piece of basketball history with this Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, signed by members of the 2025–26 team fresh off their NBA championship run.

A true collector’s item, this ball captures a special moment in Thunder history.

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