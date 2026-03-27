Catalyst Community Run Raffle

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About this raffle
Two of your favorite brands are teaming up for this one! This bundle features a full Chick-fil-A swag set—including a drawstring bag, t-shirt, dry-fit shirt, metal water bottle, and a $20 gift card—paired with an HteaO collection packed with a branded cup, hoodie, t-shirt, peach tea, beef jerky, and a $30 gift card.
Stay stylish and ready for anything with this versatile Simple Modern bundle! Featuring a spacious Large Getaway tote Bag perfect for daily essentials, plus three tumblers this set keeps you organized and hydrated wherever your day takes you.
Upgrade your daily routine with this all-in-one drinkware bundle from Simple Modern! Featuring a versatile mix of bottles and tumblers, this set includes two 30 oz Mesa Loop water bottles, a 30 oz Summit water bottle, a 24 oz Classic tumbler, and two 16 oz Voyager tumblers.
Feel your best with this energizing fitness bundle! Enjoy 5 barre3 classes plus a stylish barre3 shirt to wear in and out of the studio. To keep you refreshed, this package also includes a 40 oz Trek tumbler so you can stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout.
Look sharp and stay game-day ready with this stylish combo! Enjoy a $50 GQ gift card to elevate your wardrobe, paired with a 30 oz NFL Trek tumbler so you can keep your drink at the ideal temperature while you rep your team.
Stock up on your favorites and stay active with this bundle! Enjoy a $50 Trader Joe’s gift pack filled with a variety of non-perishable goodies. Plus, kickstart your fitness routine with 5 free classes at Club Fitness.
Secure your piece of basketball history with this Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, signed by members of the 2025–26 team fresh off their NBA championship run.
A true collector’s item, this ball captures a special moment in Thunder history.
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