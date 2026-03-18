Wayfinder Initiative Ms

Hosted by

Wayfinder Initiative Ms

About this event

Catalyst Summit 2026

2350 Beach Blvd

Biloxi, MS 39531, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$325
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at an early bird discounted rate

General Admission
$375

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Late Registration
$425

For registration past August 15, 2026

Group Tickets- Early Bird
$325
Available until May 31

Send a group of 4 or more and receive a 10% discount using code DISCOUNT2026

Group Tickets- General Admission
$375

Send a group of 4 or more and receive a 10% discount using code DISCOUNT2026

Group Ticket- Late Registration
$425

Send a group of 4 or more and receive a 10% discount using code DISCOUNT2026

Catalyst Summit Volunteer Team (Limited Availability)
$190

Serve as a volunteer and commit to a minimum of 6 hours supporting key areas of the conference such as registration, session coordination, speaker support, scanning attendees for CEUs and SEMIs, and general event operations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!