Catalyst Third Culture Merch

🎬 AAPI Movie & Talk: Exclusive Online Screening + Live Conversation. Join us for a powerful film exploring the emotional journey of an Asian American son as he grapples with the life-changing news of caring for his mother. Short Film filled with comedy, struggle, family, duty, and mental health —followed by a thoughtful discussion you won’t want to miss.

🎬 AAPI Movie & Talk: Exclusive Online Screening + Live Conversation. Join us for a powerful film exploring the emotional journey of an Asian American son as he grapples with the life-changing news of caring for his mother. Short Film filled with comedy, struggle, family, duty, and mental health —followed by a thoughtful discussion you won’t want to miss.

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