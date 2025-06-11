Catalyst Third Culture Merch

🎬 AAPI Movie & Talk: Exclusive Online Screening + Live Conversation. Join us for a powerful film exploring the emotional journey of an Asian American son as he grapples with the life-changing news of caring for his mother. Short Film filled with comedy, struggle, family, duty, and mental health —followed by a thoughtful discussion you won’t want to miss.
🎬 AAPI Movie & Talk: Exclusive Online Screening + Live Conversation. Join us for a powerful film exploring the emotional journey of an Asian American son as he grapples with the life-changing news of caring for his mother. Short Film filled with comedy, struggle, family, duty, and mental health —followed by a thoughtful discussion you won’t want to miss.
Today's Recording to Share
$5
Suggested donation: $5 per recorded event – all proceeds go toward AAPI Movies & Third Culture cause. Complimentary recording available upon request, email [email protected]
Suggested donation: $5 per recorded event – all proceeds go toward AAPI Movies & Third Culture cause. Complimentary recording available upon request, email [email protected]
Single Pour Over Catalyst Coffee (4 packs)
$10
Single Serve Pour Over – Premium Catalyst Coffee (Ground)
Freshly ground, perfectly portioned. Just add hot water for a rich, ready-to-drink cup—anytime, anywhere.
💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Mental Health
Single Serve Pour Over – Premium Catalyst Coffee (Ground)
Freshly ground, perfectly portioned. Just add hot water for a rich, ready-to-drink cup—anytime, anywhere.
💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Mental Health
MONTHLY Subscription - Catalyst Coffee
$25
Monthly Subscription – Premium Catalyst Coffee (House Blend) Enjoy a fresh (16 oz) bag of our rich, smooth Medium Roast delivered to your door every month – shipping included!
☕ Cancel anytime.
📅 Subscription valid through December 2025.
💛 All proceeds support Asian Mental Health initiatives.
Monthly Subscription – Premium Catalyst Coffee (House Blend) Enjoy a fresh (16 oz) bag of our rich, smooth Medium Roast delivered to your door every month – shipping included!
☕ Cancel anytime.
📅 Subscription valid through December 2025.
💛 All proceeds support Asian Mental Health initiatives.
Single Purchase - Catalyst Coffee
$27
Bag of Premium Catalyst Coffee – Medium Roast (16 oz)
Savor the smooth, rich flavor of our expertly roasted Medium Blend. (Shipping included in price.)
💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Third Culture
Bag of Premium Catalyst Coffee – Medium Roast (16 oz)
Savor the smooth, rich flavor of our expertly roasted Medium Blend. (Shipping included in price.)
💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Third Culture
Add a donation for Catalyst Coalition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!