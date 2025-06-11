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Catalyst Coalition

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Catalyst Third Culture Merch

Movie & Talk (Jul 31) - "Geno, You Good?" item
Movie & Talk (Jul 31) - "Geno, You Good?"
$5
🎬 AAPI Movie & Talk: Exclusive Online Screening + Live Conversation. Join us for a powerful film exploring the emotional journey of an Asian American son as he grapples with the life-changing news of caring for his mother. Short Film filled with comedy, struggle, family, duty, and mental health —followed by a thoughtful discussion you won’t want to miss.
Today's Recording to Share item
Today's Recording to Share
$5
Suggested donation: $5 per recorded event – all proceeds go toward AAPI Movies & Third Culture cause. Complimentary recording available upon request, email [email protected]
Single Pour Over Catalyst Coffee (4 packs) item
Single Pour Over Catalyst Coffee (4 packs)
$10
Single Serve Pour Over – Premium Catalyst Coffee (Ground) Freshly ground, perfectly portioned. Just add hot water for a rich, ready-to-drink cup—anytime, anywhere. 💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Mental Health
MONTHLY Subscription - Catalyst Coffee item
MONTHLY Subscription - Catalyst Coffee
$25
Monthly Subscription – Premium Catalyst Coffee (House Blend) Enjoy a fresh (16 oz) bag of our rich, smooth Medium Roast delivered to your door every month – shipping included! ☕ Cancel anytime. 📅 Subscription valid through December 2025. 💛 All proceeds support Asian Mental Health initiatives.
Single Purchase - Catalyst Coffee item
Single Purchase - Catalyst Coffee
$27
Bag of Premium Catalyst Coffee – Medium Roast (16 oz) Savor the smooth, rich flavor of our expertly roasted Medium Blend. (Shipping included in price.) 💛 All proceeds support AAPI Movies & Third Culture
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