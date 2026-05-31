American Freedom Fund

Hosted by

American Freedom Fund

About this event

Catch 22 Veterans Day Golf Tournament

2300 Clubhouse Dr

Blanchard, OK 73010, USA

One Player
$125

Registration for one golfer, includes golf cart, 18 holes, SWAG, lunch and raffle ticket.

Foursome
$500

18 holes for four golfers includes two carts, SWAG, lunch and raffle tickets!

Recruit Level Sponsor
$100

Includes: your logo at one of 18 holes

Enlisted Level Sponsor
$500

Includes: Your logo at one of 18 holes, also on event banners and event t-shirt

NCO Level Sponsor
$1,100

Includes: your logo at one of 18 holes, event banners, event t-shirt and on lunch packaging

Brass Level Sponsor
$2,200

includes: your logo EXCLUSIVELY at a contest hole, on event banners

PLUS featured prominently on t-shirt sleeve

Add a donation for American Freedom Fund

$

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