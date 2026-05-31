Catch 22 Veterans Day Golf Tournament

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About this event
Registration for one golfer, includes golf cart, 18 holes, SWAG, lunch and raffle ticket.
18 holes for four golfers includes two carts, SWAG, lunch and raffle tickets!
Includes: your logo at one of 18 holes
Includes: Your logo at one of 18 holes, also on event banners and event t-shirt
Includes: your logo at one of 18 holes, event banners, event t-shirt and on lunch packaging
includes: your logo EXCLUSIVELY at a contest hole, on event banners
PLUS featured prominently on t-shirt sleeve
$
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