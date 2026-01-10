Fur Babies Rescue

Hosted by

Fur Babies Rescue

About this event

CATch a Ride: Spay/Neuter Clinic

3000 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601, USA

1 Feral Cat in Trap $60
$60

Feral Cat Spay/Neuter: includes FVRCP & 1 Year Rabies Vaccination


All Feral Cat packages include an ear tip/no exceptions


Cat must be in a humane trap/use small amount of canned cat food contained in a small dish/NO sardines please as these traps are going in our volunteer's vehicles.

Tame Cat Neuter $100
$100

Neuter surgery

Does not include vaccines

***Please bring copy of NC Rabies Certificate or select Rabies Vaccine as an add on service.

***Cat must be in a secure Hard Plastic Carrier/1 cat in carrier w/pee pad or absorbant towel

***NO mesh carriers or dog cages

***NO FOOD or WATER after midnight 1/18/25

Tame Cat Spay $150
$150

Spay surgery

Does not include vaccines

***Please bring copy of NC Rabies Certificate or select Rabies Vaccine as an add on service.

***Cat must be in a secure Hard Plastic Carrier/1 cat in carrier w/pee pad or absorbant towel

***NO mesh carriers or dog cages

Rabies Vaccine (1 Year)
$25
Rabies Vaccine 3 year
$30

To receive 3 year rabies vaccine bring copy or photo of current NC Rabies vaccine certificate.

FVRCP Vaccine
$30
FVRCP/Leukemia Vaccine
$35
Petlink Microchip
$25

Petlink Microchip

Topical Flea/Parasite medication
$25
Feline Leukemia/FIV Combo Test
$38
Nail Trim
$25

If you are getting 2 vaccines for one cat the nail trim is free so choose the next available Nail Trim option. Only choose this option of you are getting less than 2 vaccines.

Nail Trim FREE with 2 vaccines per cat
Free

Choose this free option if your cat is getting 2 vaccines.

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