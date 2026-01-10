CATch a Ride: Spay/Neuter Clinic

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About this event
Feral Cat Spay/Neuter: includes FVRCP & 1 Year Rabies Vaccination
All Feral Cat packages include an ear tip/no exceptions
Cat must be in a humane trap/use small amount of canned cat food contained in a small dish/NO sardines please as these traps are going in our volunteer's vehicles.
Neuter surgery
Does not include vaccines
***Please bring copy of NC Rabies Certificate or select Rabies Vaccine as an add on service.
***Cat must be in a secure Hard Plastic Carrier/1 cat in carrier w/pee pad or absorbant towel
***NO mesh carriers or dog cages
***NO FOOD or WATER after midnight 1/18/25
Spay surgery
Does not include vaccines
***Please bring copy of NC Rabies Certificate or select Rabies Vaccine as an add on service.
***Cat must be in a secure Hard Plastic Carrier/1 cat in carrier w/pee pad or absorbant towel
***NO mesh carriers or dog cages
To receive 3 year rabies vaccine bring copy or photo of current NC Rabies vaccine certificate.
Petlink Microchip
If you are getting 2 vaccines for one cat the nail trim is free so choose the next available Nail Trim option. Only choose this option of you are getting less than 2 vaccines.
Choose this free option if your cat is getting 2 vaccines.
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