Catch the Fire: A Spring Silent Auction for the Loft

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Starting bid
Enjoy a private 75-minute guided sauna experience including sandals, a robe, and a towel. You will enjoy access to a private rooftop sauna and outdoor lounge space. As you unwind, enjoy a selection of aromatic herbal teas carefully chosen to enhance your sauna experience.
After your session, continue to unwind by taking advantage of the Four Seasons Minneapolis spa facilities such as the steam rooms, showers, and the indoor pool.
Available up to a party of eight people, Monday through Thursdays. Weekend availability for Four Seasons Hotel guests.
What's included:
Sauna sessions require everyone to sign a waiver in order to participate. Valued at $225.80/per person (up to $1,806.40). Donated by Cedar & Stone.
Starting bid
Mark a literary milestone in one of Minnesota’s most important literary spaces.
This Book Launch & Readings Package at Open Book offers everything needed to host a professional, fully realized event—whether you’re celebrating a new publication, gathering a community, or sharing work in a space designed for it.
Located in the heart of Minneapolis, Open Book is a home for writers, readers, and the organizations that support them. This package places you directly within that ecosystem, offering not just a venue, but a context for your work to be received.
Package includes:
Valid through April 17, 2027. Valued at $500. Donated by Open Book.
Starting bid
“Diver 17” is an original artwork by painter Jil Evans, known for her expressive, luminous surfaces and layered abstraction. This piece invites viewers into a shifting field of gesture and color, inviting deepened attention and opening space for reflection. Valued at $1,200. Donated by Jil Evans, “in thanks for the Loft.”
Starting bid
Invite ten guests to an evening shaped by one of Minnesota’s most respected culinary voices.
Beth Dooley—James Beard Award–winning food writer and cookbook author—will prepare and serve a thoughtfully curated, multi-course dinner in your home.
Known for her deep connection to place, seasonality, and the stories embedded in food, Beth brings a rare combination of culinary craft and cultural insight to the table.
Beth will work directly with the host to develop a seasonal menu tailored to the occasion. She will provide all food, preparation, and minimal clean-up, allowing you to fully inhabit the evening alongside your guests.
Valued at $5,000. Donated by Beth Dooley.
Starting bid
Whether you’re preparing a keynote, pitching a project, or representing your organization in the community, this two-hour session with communication expert Kris Patrow will elevate your presence and sharpen your message. With decades of experience coaching leaders across sectors, Kris blends practical strategy with a deep understanding of audience, voice, and clarity. Valued at $3,500. Donated by Kris Patrow. Must be redeemed by December 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a game at Target Field with one of Minnesota’s most beloved teams. This certificate provides four tickets to a 2026 regular season game for the Minnesota Twins, offering a chance to gather with friends or family and take in the rhythm of baseball in the heart of Minneapolis.
Valued at $200. Donated by the Minnesota Twins.
Starting bid
Part of photographer Laura Migliorino’s exploration of iconic literature and public memory, this inkjet print reframes Catcher in the Rye through a contemporary visual lens. Rich in atmosphere and detail, the work invites viewers to consider how books leave marks on culture — and on us. Valued at $350. Donated by Laura Migliorino.
Starting bid
Gary Snyder - "Getting in the Wood"
This signed, limited-edition broadside was produced for the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series. Printed in collaboration with the Walker Art Center, each broadside captures the energy of a period when poets and visual artists worked side by side to push form, voice, and material expression.
A meaningful gift for collectors, poets, and admirers of print culture who value the intersection of art and language. Valued at $100. Donated by The Loft Literary Center.
Read the poem:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/57151/getting-in-the-wood
Starting bid
Nadine Gordimer - Untitled
This third signed broadside from the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series offers a glimpse into a formative moment for Minneapolis’s literary landscape.
Produced in small quantities and rarely available today, each broadside carries the imprint of that collaborative spirit, with visual design amplifying the poet’s original text. Valued at $100. Donated by The Loft Literary Center.
From the short story "A View of the River":
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1959/04/11/a-view-of-the-river
Starting bid
Maurice Kenny - "Telephone Call"
A second signed, limited-edition broadside from the 1982–83 Walker Reading Series, showcasing the rich interplay between poetry and design that helped define one of the region’s most influential literary eras. Each piece stands as a testament to how printmaking, literature, and community shaped the Loft’s early creative ecosystem. Valued at $100. Donated by The Loft Literary Center.
Poem not available online.
Starting bid
This curated set of monographs and artist books brings together a range of voices connected to Midway Contemporary Art — one of the Twin Cities’ most vital platforms for experimental and conceptual work — alongside texts that explore the shifting relationship between image, language, and meaning.
Spanning exhibition catalogs, artist monographs, and critical writing, this collection offers a layered encounter with contemporary art practices.
Included in the collection:
Some titles are out-of-print or produced in limited runs, making this a rare opportunity to acquire a thoughtful cross-section of contemporary art publishing.
Whether you are a practicing artist, writer, or collector — or simply someone interested in how images and language shape the way we live — this collection offers both substance and provocation.
Valued at $300. Donated by a Friend of the Loft
Starting bid
Give your work the frame it deserves. This $100 certificate to Wet Paint can be applied toward custom picture framing—whether you’re preserving a piece of art, elevating a photograph, or finally finishing a work that’s been waiting for the right presentation.
A longstanding resource for artists in the Twin Cities, Wet Paint is known for its deep expertise, thoughtful guidance, and commitment to the craft behind how work is seen. Their framing services are tailored to the piece itself, balancing protection, proportion, and aesthetic clarity.
For artists, collectors, and anyone who understands that presentation is part of the work, this is a quiet but essential offering.
Valued at $100. Donated by Wet Paint.
Starting bid
An evening of food shaped by story, followed by a book that carries it forward. This offering from Oro by Nixta pairs a $100 dining gift card with a chef-signed copy of Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes from Home—a cookbook that brings together recipes and narratives from chefs whose work reflects migration, memory, and cultural continuity.
At Oro by Nixta, those same ideas take form on the plate. Known for its thoughtful approach to heritage ingredients and technique, the restaurant offers a dining experience rooted in care, craft, and place.
Valued at $135. Donated by Oro by Nixta.
Starting bid
Step out of routine and into restoration. This offering includes two one-week unlimited passes to beem Light Sauna, a downtown Minneapolis studio focused on the combined benefits of infrared sauna and red light therapy. Designed to support recovery, circulation, and overall well-being, each session offers a quiet, intentional space to reset—physically and mentally.
Valued at $200. Donated by beem Light Sauna.
Starting bid
Settle into one of the Twin Cities’ most beloved independent cinemas. This bundle from Trylon Cinema includes two movie tickets, a fresh popcorn, and a Trylon hat—an invitation into a space known for its carefully curated programming, repertory screenings, and deep love of film.
Whether you’re revisiting a classic, discovering something unexpected, or simply enjoying a quiet night at the movies, the Trylon offers an experience that feels personal, thoughtful, and just a little bit different.
Valued at $29. Donated by the Trylon Cinema.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night at the ballpark with the St. Paul Saints, known for their on-field play, offbeat promotions, and loyal local following. From the outfield seats, take in the game, the crowd, and the unmistakable character of Saints baseball.
Valued at $32. Donated by the St. Paul Saints.
Starting bid
A table, a pint, and a view of the river. Enjoy a relaxed outing at Pryes Brewing Company, one of Minneapolis’s most beloved breweries, known for its craft beer, wood-fired pizza, and patio overlooking the Mississippi River.
Whether you stop in after a long day or gather with friends for a weekend afternoon, Pryes offers an easy kind of atmosphere—unpretentious, lively, and rooted in place.
Valued at $50. Donated by Pryes Brewing Company.
Starting bid
This bundle from Inbound Brewing Company includes two branded pint glasses, a brewery t-shirt, and a $50 gift card—everything you need to enjoy Inbound both in-house and at home.
Located in the North Loop, Inbound is known for its laid-back atmosphere, rotating taps, and easygoing energy. Whether you’re stopping in with friends or building out your own at-home setup, this is a simple, satisfying way to stay connected to one of the neighborhood’s go-to spots.
Valued at $100. Donated by Inbound Brewing Company.
Starting bid
Open the door to Minnesota’s past—again and again. This Household Plus membership to the Minnesota Historical Society offers a full year of access to 26 historic sites and museums across the state, inviting you and your guests to explore the stories, places, and people that shape Minnesota.
From historic homes and landmarks to immersive exhibitions, this membership makes it easy to return often, bring others along, and experience history as something lived, not just remembered.
Membership benefits include:
Valid for one year from activation. Valued at $135. Donated by the Minnesota Historical Society.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at Aloft Minneapolis, a modern, design-forward hotel located in the Mill District—steps from the Mississippi River and a short walk from the Loft at Open Book.
Whether you’re planning a staycation, hosting out-of-town guests, or simply looking for a night that feels slightly removed from the everyday, this is an easy way to reset without going far.
Valued at $224. Donated by Aloft Minneapolis.
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