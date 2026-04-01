Catch the Fire: A Spring Silent Auction for the Loft

Enjoy a private 75-minute guided sauna experience including sandals, a robe, and a towel. You will enjoy access to a private rooftop sauna and outdoor lounge space. As you unwind, enjoy a selection of aromatic herbal teas carefully chosen to enhance your sauna experience.





After your session, continue to unwind by taking advantage of the Four Seasons Minneapolis spa facilities such as the steam rooms, showers, and the indoor pool.





Available up to a party of eight people, Monday through Thursdays. Weekend availability for Four Seasons Hotel guests.





What's included:

Fresh towels, slides, robes and lockers

Organic herbal tea and ice water

Aromatherapy Essential Oils

3 Hours of spa amenities

Sauna sessions require everyone to sign a waiver in order to participate. Valued at $225.80/per person (up to $1,806.40). Donated by Cedar & Stone.