New England Meow Outfit

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New England Meow Outfit

About this event

Catch The Wave Aug 22-23 Show Registration Payment

The Ramada Inn

213 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771, USA

1st Entry $76
$76

1st Entry $76

(Canadian Exhibitor discount 1st entry $71)

1st Entry - Canadian Exhibitor ONLY
$71

1st Entry $76

(Canadian Exhibitor discount 1st entry $71)

Extra 1/2 space (exhibitor supplied full size popup cage) (Copy)
$25
2nd Entry (same owner)
$70
3rd and subsequent Entry (same owner)
$60
Grooming Space (full space)
$35
optional paper catalog
$10
Sales Cage (1/2 cage with paid entry)
$25
End of Row (waived for handicapped)
$10
Early Bird 1 entry (paid by 7/6/2026)
$70
Available until Jul 6

One early bird per exhibitor.

Early Bird 3-pack (paid by 7/1/2026)
$185
Available until Jul 1

One early bird per exhibitor

zeffy checkout CAUTION
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