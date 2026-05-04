Catch The Wave Aug 22-23 Show Registration Payment

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About this event
213 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771, USA
1st Entry $76
(Canadian Exhibitor discount 1st entry $71)
1st Entry $76
(Canadian Exhibitor discount 1st entry $71)
One early bird per exhibitor.
One early bird per exhibitor
Zeffy creates an optional donation line item at checkout to support its operations and keep services free to the non profit.
You have the option to change that amount, including to $0.00.
Should you wish to donate, typical credit card fees range from 1.5% to 3% - certainly not the larger suggestion by Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!