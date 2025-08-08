Neshoba County Republican Women

Hosted by

Neshoba County Republican Women

About this event

Catfish with the Commissioner

12000 MS-15

Philadelphia, MS 39350, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP seating with table for 6, meals included with printed sponsor materials on all guest tables. Option to display logo/marketing banner at venue.

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Table for 6 with meals included and printed sponsor materials on all guest tables.

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets for entry with meal included. Mention of sponsorship on printed materials on all guest tables.

Event Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with meal included.

Catfish plate only
$25

Catfish plate to-go. Includes 2-3 catfish filets, hushpuppies, fries, slaw, dessert and drink.

Kids Ticket
$10

1 catfish filet, fries, drink and dessert.

Must be under 12 years old.

Add a donation for Neshoba County Republican Women

$

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