Catfish with the Commissioner

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About this event
Philadelphia, MS 39350, USA
VIP seating with table for 6, meals included with printed sponsor materials on all guest tables. Option to display logo/marketing banner at venue.
Table for 6 with meals included and printed sponsor materials on all guest tables.
2 tickets for entry with meal included. Mention of sponsorship on printed materials on all guest tables.
Grants entry to the event with meal included.
Catfish plate to-go. Includes 2-3 catfish filets, hushpuppies, fries, slaw, dessert and drink.
1 catfish filet, fries, drink and dessert.
Must be under 12 years old.
$
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