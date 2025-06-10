Silent Auction

Hosted by
Artist: Ben Caldwell
(donated by Ben & Lael)
Ben has been featured as the best of Made in the South Garden & Gun, best of Oprah Holiday selections, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and Southern Living.
Artist: Sheila Baldwin
11" x 14"
Acrylic on board
Artist: Christa Cruikshank
18" x 24"
Digital drawing image printed on canvas
45 minute hand/foot reflexology session by Susan Hilderbrand, registered certified reflexologist
2 $25 gift cards for Green Hills Grille
Artist: Marty Welch
14"x14"
Clock made from recycled materials, dimensions
Artist: Ken White
37" x 27"
(donated by Arlene Wilson)
Artist: Celina Dezzuto
36" x 36"
(donated by Arlene Wilson)
Artist: Susan Hilderbrand
8x8 inches
Shells (collage) on inside of wooden panel
Artist: Susan Hilderbrand
12x18 inches
90-minute Enneagram class with Dr. Laura Kreiselmaier
50-minute one-on-one Enneagram session with Dr. Laura Kreiselmaier
Catered dinner for 4 in your home, by Dr. David Thornton
Home-cooked dinner with CATHARSIS Board, by Dr. David Thornton
David & Laura perform 75min. of music in your home (piano must be provided), on the evening of Friday 10/10 or another date TBD
Artist: Paul Phifer
(donated by Amy-Lyles Wilson)
Artist: Julia Tanner
8" x 16"
Acrylic on canvas
Julia Tanner loved looking at and making art as a young child. Her
love for music was developing at the same time, and at the age of
16 she stopped taking art classes when she went to the Oberlin
Conservatory of Music to concentrate on her future career as a
professional cellist in the symphonic, chamber and recording realms
of music making. After retiring from the Nashville Symphony in 2015,
and from her many years as a recording artist in numerous genres,
she was able to pursue her love of art through painting. Also a published
poet, she now explores the many parallels between music, the written
word, and making art through color, form, and attention to detail.
Some of her evocative abstracts, many inspired by nature, have a
dream-like quality. Her representational paintings often explore the
use of color to add a new dimension to the image.
LENS (Low Energy Neurofeedback System) is a type of neurotherapy that uses very low-intensity electromagnetic signals to
help the brain regulate itself more effectively.
(donated by Maureen O'Sullivan)
● Improve self-regulation of the brain and nervous system
● Feel calmer and less stressed
● Improve mood and energy
● Enhance clarity, focus and cognitive performance
● Help interrupt ruminations
● Better sleep
● Promote overall well-being
Artist: Meg Banfield
8" x 11"
Mixed Media/Paper Collage
I was inspired to make a tarot series using mixed media and paper; I love using floral and fungal imagery in my work.
Artist: Linn
Signed serio lithograph
6 3/4" x 8 3/4"
Donated by Helen Carrick
Artist: Pauker
Signed serio lithograph
6 3/4" x 8 3/4"
Donated by Helen Carrick
Artist: Bellet
Signed serio lithograph
6 3/4" x 8 3/4"
Donated by Helen Carrick
Artist: Perez
Signed serio lithograph
6 3/4" x 8 3/4"
Donated by Helen Carrick
Artist: Brian Kershisnik
21" x 48"
The original is 17 feet long - this is a giclée print.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Rob York
(donated by Amy-Lyles Wilson)
Artist: Julia Martin
28" x 22" framed painting (24" x 17" unframed)
This is a piece by Julia Martin, a local artist.
Edmund Hillary signed photo (#364 of 750)
18" x 26"
Donated by Elaine Gardner-Morales
Artist: Jan Havens
Print #24 out of 300, signed by the artist
7" x 9"
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)
graphite drawing
10 1/2" x 8"
Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Todd Douglass
Oil
11" x 14"
This simple Tennessee landscape scene captures the setting sun while it illuminates a barn in the distance. This painting was all about capturing that "late day light" and giving the viewer the feeling of that magical time of day which is often quite dramatic and colorful.
Artist: Larry Hollon
Photograph
16"x20" vertical
Artist: Jan Havens
#189 out of 300 signed by artist
5" x 7"
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Meg Banfield
8" x 11"
Mixed Media/Paper Collage
I was inspired to make a tarot series using mixed media and paper; I love using floral and fungal imagery in my work.
Artist: Luigi Kasimir
7 1/4" x 5 1/4"
color etching
Das Gstättentor is one of the oldest city gates in Salzburg, Austria.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Robert Kasimir
5" x 4 1/4"
color etching
The artist, Robert Kasimir, was the son of Luigi and Tanna Kasimir.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Robert Kasimir,
color etching
4 1/2" x 3 3/4"
Artist Robert Kasimir, son of Luigi and Tanna, was born in Vienna in 1914 and died only in 2002.
Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)
sketch
9 1/4" x 11 1/4"
Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)
graphite & watercolor
8 1/2" x 6 1/2"
Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.
(donated by David Thornton)
Artist: Wendy Silverman
Art IG handle: @wendywalkersilverman_art
9" x 12"
Acrylic on heavy acid-free paper
2 $25 gift cards for Green Hills Grille
The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the
artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to
canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. THIS ITEM IS NON-TRANSFERABLE
Love I Swore album by Amelia White
Poetry collection by Amelia White
Carve it to the Heart album by Linda McRae
Artist: Keely Cross
