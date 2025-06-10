Silent Auction

Artist: Julia Tanner

8" x 16"

Acrylic on canvas

Julia Tanner loved looking at and making art as a young child. Her

love for music was developing at the same time, and at the age of

16 she stopped taking art classes when she went to the Oberlin

Conservatory of Music to concentrate on her future career as a

professional cellist in the symphonic, chamber and recording realms

of music making. After retiring from the Nashville Symphony in 2015,

and from her many years as a recording artist in numerous genres,

she was able to pursue her love of art through painting. Also a published

poet, she now explores the many parallels between music, the written

word, and making art through color, form, and attention to detail.

Some of her evocative abstracts, many inspired by nature, have a

dream-like quality. Her representational paintings often explore the

use of color to add a new dimension to the image.