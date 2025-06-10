Silent Auction

Hosted by

Copper Handmade Magnolia Leaf Bowl ($325)
$125

Starting bid

Artist: Ben Caldwell

(donated by Ben & Lael)

Ben has been featured as the best of Made in the South Garden & Gun, best of Oprah Holiday selections, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and Southern Living.

Fall on Ganier Ridge ($300)
$150

Starting bid

Artist: Sheila Baldwin

11" x 14"

Acrylic on board

Girl with Guitar ($300)
$90

Starting bid

Artist: Christa Cruikshank

18" x 24"

Digital drawing image printed on canvas

Reflexology Session ($85)
$40

Starting bid

45 minute hand/foot reflexology session by Susan Hilderbrand, registered certified reflexologist

Green Hills Grille Gift Cards ($50)
$25

Starting bid

2 $25 gift cards for Green Hills Grille

Clock ($150)
$80

Starting bid

Artist: Marty Welch

14"x14"

Clock made from recycled materials, dimensions


A Walk in the Park ($200)
$55

Starting bid

Artist: Ken White

37" x 27"

(donated by Arlene Wilson)

Psalm 22 ($200)
$80

Starting bid

Artist: Celina Dezzuto

36" x 36"

(donated by Arlene Wilson)

Beach Rhapsody ($100)
$45

Starting bid

Artist: Susan Hilderbrand

8x8 inches

Shells (collage) on inside of wooden panel

Shell Jubilee ($150)
$60

Starting bid

Artist: Susan Hilderbrand

12x18 inches

Enneagram Class ($75)
$25

Starting bid

90-minute Enneagram class with Dr. Laura Kreiselmaier

Private Enneagram Session ($200)
$60

Starting bid

50-minute one-on-one Enneagram session with Dr. Laura Kreiselmaier

Catered Dinner for Four ($400)
$150

Starting bid

Catered dinner for 4 in your home, by Dr. David Thornton

Dinner with the CATHARSIS Board ($200)
$60

Starting bid

Home-cooked dinner with CATHARSIS Board, by Dr. David Thornton

David & Laura Concert at Your Home ($2000)
$1,000

Starting bid

David & Laura perform 75min. of music in your home (piano must be provided), on the evening of Friday 10/10 or another date TBD

Girl with Rose ($200)
$60

Starting bid

Artist: Paul Phifer

(donated by Amy-Lyles Wilson)

Fading Light ($350)
$125

Starting bid

Artist: Julia Tanner

8" x 16"

Acrylic on canvas

Julia Tanner loved looking at and making art as a young child. Her

love for music was developing at the same time, and at the age of

16 she stopped taking art classes when she went to the Oberlin

Conservatory of Music to concentrate on her future career as a

professional cellist in the symphonic, chamber and recording realms

of music making. After retiring from the Nashville Symphony in 2015,

and from her many years as a recording artist in numerous genres,

she was able to pursue her love of art through painting. Also a published

poet, she now explores the many parallels between music, the written

word, and making art through color, form, and attention to detail.

Some of her evocative abstracts, many inspired by nature, have a

dream-like quality. Her representational paintings often explore the

use of color to add a new dimension to the image.

LENS Neurofeedback consultation & session ($150)
$45

Starting bid

LENS (Low Energy Neurofeedback System) is a type of neurotherapy that uses very low-intensity electromagnetic signals to

help the brain regulate itself more effectively.

(donated by Maureen O'Sullivan)

● Improve self-regulation of the brain and nervous system

● Feel calmer and less stressed

● Improve mood and energy

● Enhance clarity, focus and cognitive performance

● Help interrupt ruminations

● Better sleep

● Promote overall well-being

Three of Wands ($100)
$30

Starting bid

Artist: Meg Banfield

8" x 11"

Mixed Media/Paper Collage

I was inspired to make a tarot series using mixed media and paper; I love using floral and fungal imagery in my work.

Commonwealth in Bloom ($25)
$12

Starting bid

Artist: Linn

Signed serio lithograph

6 3/4" x 8 3/4"

Donated by Helen Carrick

Reflections ($25)
$12

Starting bid

Artist: Pauker

Signed serio lithograph

6 3/4" x 8 3/4"

Donated by Helen Carrick

Pleine Floraison ($25)
$12

Starting bid

Artist: Bellet

Signed serio lithograph

6 3/4" x 8 3/4"

Donated by Helen Carrick

Lavender in Provence ($25)
$12

Starting bid

Artist: Perez

Signed serio lithograph

6 3/4" x 8 3/4"

Donated by Helen Carrick

Nativity ($495)
$125

Starting bid

Artist: Brian Kershisnik

21" x 48"

The original is 17 feet long - this is a giclée print.

(donated by David Thornton)

Teacup ($250)
$80

Starting bid

Artist: Rob York

(donated by Amy-Lyles Wilson)

You Need An Outlet ($1200)
$750

Starting bid

Artist: Julia Martin

28" x 22" framed painting (24" x 17" unframed)

This is a piece by Julia Martin, a local artist.

Hillary's View from Everest ($225)
$125

Starting bid

Edmund Hillary signed photo (#364 of 750)

18" x 26"

Donated by Elaine Gardner-Morales

Family Tree ($120)
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Jan Havens

Print #24 out of 300, signed by the artist

7" x 9"

(donated by David Thornton)

Gnome Sitting on a Mushroom ($700)
$175

Starting bid

Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)

graphite drawing

10 1/2" x 8"

Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.

(donated by David Thornton)

Late Day Light ($800)
$175

Starting bid

Artist: Todd Douglass

Oil

11" x 14"

This simple Tennessee landscape scene captures the setting sun while it illuminates a barn in the distance. This painting was all about capturing that "late day light" and giving the viewer the feeling of that magical time of day which is often quite dramatic and colorful.

Great Blue Heron Preening ($350)
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Larry Hollon

Photograph

16"x20" vertical

Family Wisdom ($110)
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Jan Havens

#189 out of 300 signed by artist

5" x 7"

(donated by David Thornton)

Three of Cups ($100)
$30

Starting bid

Artist: Meg Banfield

8" x 11"

Mixed Media/Paper Collage

I was inspired to make a tarot series using mixed media and paper; I love using floral and fungal imagery in my work.

Das Gstättentor (The Gstätten Gate) ($200)
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Luigi Kasimir

7 1/4" x 5 1/4"

color etching

Das Gstättentor is one of the oldest city gates in Salzburg, Austria.

(donated by David Thornton)

Gate of the Belvedere Palace, Vienna ($250 with frame)
$90

Starting bid

Artist: Robert Kasimir

5" x 4 1/4"

color etching

The artist, Robert Kasimir, was the son of Luigi and Tanna Kasimir.

(donated by David Thornton)

Austrian Village Scene ($220)
$85

Starting bid

Artist: Robert Kasimir,

color etching

4 1/2" x 3 3/4"

Artist Robert Kasimir, son of Luigi and Tanna, was born in Vienna in 1914 and died only in 2002.

Tree Man ($600)
$180

Starting bid

Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)

sketch

9 1/4" x 11 1/4"

Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.

(donated by David Thornton)

Two Playful Gnomes ($300)
$120

Starting bid

Artist: Werner Wildner, German-American (1925-2004)

graphite & watercolor

8 1/2" x 6 1/2"

Wildner is a highly collectible piece, shown both at Vanderbilt and Cheekwood.

(donated by David Thornton)

“Drifting, Falling” ($220)
$110

Starting bid

Artist: Wendy Silverman

Art IG handle: @wendywalkersilverman_art

9" x 12"

Acrylic on heavy acid-free paper

Boulay Fine Art Photography Portrait Session ($1500)
$200

Starting bid

The certificate covers the pre-portrait consultation, an hour-long in-studio session with the

artist for up to 5 people, and a custom, hand-crafted 11x14” Imperial Portrait mounted to

canvas and coated with a high gloss lacquer. THIS ITEM IS NON-TRANSFERABLE

Love I Swore on vinyl ($25)
$20

Starting bid

Love I Swore album by Amelia White

Home on the Strange poetry collection ($12)
$10

Starting bid

Poetry collection by Amelia White

Carve It to the Heart CD ($15)
$10

Starting bid

Carve it to the Heart album by Linda McRae

Intermission ($200)
$70

Starting bid

Artist: Keely Cross

