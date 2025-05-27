Catholic Physicians Guild Of Tri-cities Memberships 2025
Physician Membership
$50
Valid for one year
Please remember that to be a member of our Guild, it's essential to stay current with your membership dues to the Catholic Medical Association. You can join or renew your membership here: https://www.cathmed.org/join-cma
Please remember that to be a member of our Guild, it's essential to stay current with your membership dues to the Catholic Medical Association. You can join or renew your membership here: https://www.cathmed.org/join-cma
Add a donation for Catholic Physicians Guild Of Tri-cities
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!