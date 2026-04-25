Johnson County Humane Society Inc

Hosted by

Johnson County Humane Society Inc

About this event

Catnip Challenge Event Auction

Pick-up location

925 Liberty Way, North Liberty, IA 52317, USA

Goosetown Dog Basket
$150

Starting bid

This basket includes a full medical exam and vaccinations for a dog at Goosetown Animal Hospital as well as preventatives Actual Value is $600+

Goosetown Cat Basket
$150

Starting bid

This basket includes a full medical exam and vaccinations for a cat at Goosetown Animal Hospital as well as preventatives Actual Value is $500+

Dinner Out Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes Dinner for 2 out at Estellas Fresh Mex plus 2 tickets to see a movie.

$250+ value

Dinner In Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes Dinner for 2 in courtesy of Marquee Pizza Mex plus dinner in supplies.

$250+ value

Wine Basket
$250

Starting bid

Wine basket.

$250+.value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!