Catnip Challenge Event Auction

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Starting bid
This basket includes a full medical exam and vaccinations for a dog at Goosetown Animal Hospital as well as preventatives Actual Value is $600+
Starting bid
This basket includes a full medical exam and vaccinations for a cat at Goosetown Animal Hospital as well as preventatives Actual Value is $500+
Starting bid
Includes Dinner for 2 out at Estellas Fresh Mex plus 2 tickets to see a movie.
$250+ value
Starting bid
Includes Dinner for 2 in courtesy of Marquee Pizza Mex plus dinner in supplies.
$250+ value
Starting bid
Wine basket.
$250+.value.
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