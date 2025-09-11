Catology Honors Class & Education Sign Up

Honors Class for Individual Evaluation
$20

Private evaluation by TICA Judges Adrianna Kajon & Vickie Shields.

All Education Pass
$25

This purchase gives you access to the Bengal Seminar, Building Blocks for Better Breeding, Confident Kittens, Understanding Heart Reports, and the Savannah Talk for one low price!

New 2026 Bengal Breed Seminar
$10

Thursday Feb 26, 2026 - 3:00pm to 5:00pm by Robyn Paterson. Updated for the first time in a decade. An in-depth look at how nature shaped the Bengal Cat.

Building Blocks for Better Breeding
$10

Friday Feb 27, 2026 8:30am to 9:30am by Adriana Kajon. A practical seminar on breeding with purpose, goals, and a long term plan.

Confident Kittens Class
$10

Friday Feb 27, 2026 10:00am to 11:00am by Vickie Shields. From pedigree to playpen, learn how to produce and raise kittens for anything. Photo (c)Chanan

Understanding your Heart Report Class
$10

Friday Feb 27, 2026 by Jon Patterson and Dr Lori Siemens DVM, DACVIM. Decode your HCM reports to ask better questions and make smarter breeding decisions.

Savannah Talk
$10

Friday Feb 27, 2026 1:00pm to 2:00pm by Cindy del Rosario and Heather Jackson. An engaging discussion on Savannah breed type and responsible breeding practices. Photo (c)Helmi Flick Cat Photography

Honors Class for Litter Evaluation
$30

Private evaluation of a litter from Adriana Kajon and Vickie Shields.

