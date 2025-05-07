Catology Cats Patron Packages

About this shop
Lifetime entry for one cat in a double space.
Lifetime free grooming space.
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for life.
Featured recognition on the Catologycats.com website and in every show catalog.
4 years of entries for one cat in a double space
4 years of a free grooming space
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for 4 years
2 years of entries for one cat in a double space
2 years of a free grooming space
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for 4 years
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!