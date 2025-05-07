Offered by

Catology Cats, Inc.

Catology Cats Patron Packages

Gold Patron Package item
Gold Patron Package
$1,000

Lifetime entry for one cat in a double space.
Lifetime free grooming space.
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for life.
Featured recognition on the Catologycats.com website and in every show catalog.

Silver Patron Package item
Silver Patron Package
$750

4 years of entries for one cat in a double space
4 years of a free grooming space
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for 4 years

Bronze Patron Package item
Bronze Patron Package
$500

2 years of entries for one cat in a double space
2 years of a free grooming space
Founding Patron Recognition in all rings for 4 years

