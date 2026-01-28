Cat's Luck Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a relaxing two‑night getaway at the Merriweather Resort, a charming and friendly boutique property located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Known for its warm hospitality and unbeatable location, the Merriweather offers a peaceful retreat just steps from the ocean, local dining, shopping, and the best of South Florida’s coastal attractions.
This gift certificate provides a two‑night stay in one of the resort’s comfortable, well‑appointed rooms—perfect for a beach escape, staycation, or a memorable visit for friends or family.
https://merriweatherresort.com/
This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one of Fort Lauderdale’s most beloved beachside resorts.
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at NYY Steak, the award‑winning fine‑dining restaurant inside Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. This package includes a $250 gift certificate toward any meal at NYY Steak — perfect for a special night out, celebration, or luxury dining experience.
As an added perk, new Seminole Casino Coconut Creek members can receive an additional $200 in promotional play, making this an even more valuable experience for first‑time guests.
To make this package even better, we’re including two official Seminole Casino Coconut Creek promotional items:
These extras make the bundle ideal for gifting or enjoying yourself.
What’s Included:
About NYY Steak
Redemption
This is a premium dining and entertainment package with exceptional added value — perfect for a night out, a gift, or a memorable South Florida experience. https://casino.hardrock.com/coconut-creek/dining/nyy-steak
Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality with the TCL 50" Class S4 Smart TV, featuring vibrant color, sharp detail, and smooth streaming powered by Roku TV. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers an immersive viewing and audio experience. It also works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, making it easy to control your entertainment with your voice or smart‑home setup.
Pickup Information
This item can be picked up at Harrah’s Casino, Pompano Beach, FL on March 15th between 2–5 PM, or we can hold it for pickup at a later time.
Enjoy crisp HD picture quality and easy streaming with the Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Smart TV. This compact, user‑friendly television is perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, guest rooms, or smaller living spaces. With Fire TV built in, you get instant access to all your favorite streaming apps — including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more — right out of the box.
The included Alexa Voice Remote makes it simple to search, launch apps, adjust volume, or control smart‑home devices using just your voice. Lightweight and easy to set up, this TV delivers reliable performance and great value.
This TV is a great all‑around choice for anyone looking for simple setup, dependable performance, and built‑in streaming at an affordable size.
Pickup Information
The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact, stylish smart speaker that delivers surprisingly full sound—perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices, or any small space. With built‑in Alexa, you can play music, set reminders, check the weather, control smart‑home devices, and get answers hands‑free. Stream audio from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, or connect via Bluetooth for quick playback from any device.
Designed with privacy in mind, the Echo Pop includes a microphone off button and multiple layers of protection. Its small footprint blends easily into any décor while still offering rich, room‑filling sound.
Pickup Information
Bring professional‑grade performance into your kitchen with the Top Chef Stainless Steel Citrus Juicer, designed for fast, efficient juicing of oranges, lemons, limes, and more. The TC‑SSCJ1 combines durable construction with easy operation, making it perfect for fresh juices, cocktails, cooking, and everyday use.
Built with a stainless steel housing and a powerful motor, this juicer extracts maximum juice with minimal effort. The cone design accommodates a variety of citrus sizes, while the drip‑free spout ensures clean, mess‑free pouring. Its compact footprint makes it easy to store, and the removable parts simplify cleanup.
A great addition to any kitchen, this Top Chef juicer delivers reliable performance and fresh flavor with every squeeze.
Pickup Information
