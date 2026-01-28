Beyond Nine Cat Rescue Inc

Beyond Nine Cat Rescue Inc

Cat's Luck Auction

777 Isle of Capri Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA

$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing two‑night getaway at the Merriweather Resort, a charming and friendly boutique property located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Known for its warm hospitality and unbeatable location, the Merriweather offers a peaceful retreat just steps from the ocean, local dining, shopping, and the best of South Florida’s coastal attractions.

This gift certificate provides a two‑night stay in one of the resort’s comfortable, well‑appointed rooms—perfect for a beach escape, staycation, or a memorable visit for friends or family. 

https://merriweatherresort.com/

About the Merriweather Resort

  • Quaint, comfortable, and welcoming atmosphere
  • Located directly on Fort Lauderdale Beach
  • Easy access to swimming, sunbathing, and waterfront activities
  • Close to restaurants, nightlife, and the famous beachfront promenade
  • Highly rated by travelers for cleanliness, friendliness, and value

What’s Included

  • Two‑night stay at the Merriweather Resort
  • Standard room accommodations
  • Access to all resort amenities
  • Valid for select dates (contact resort for availability)

Perfect For

  • Weekend getaways
  • Visiting family or friends
  • Beach lovers
  • Special occasions or gifts

This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one of Fort Lauderdale’s most beloved beachside resorts.

NYY Steak Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at NYY Steak, the award‑winning fine‑dining restaurant inside Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. This package includes a $250 gift certificate toward any meal at NYY Steak — perfect for a special night out, celebration, or luxury dining experience.


As an added perk, new Seminole Casino Coconut Creek members can receive an additional $200 in promotional play, making this an even more valuable experience for first‑time guests.


To make this package even better, we’re including two official Seminole Casino Coconut Creek promotional items:

  • Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls

These extras make the bundle ideal for gifting or enjoying yourself.


What’s Included:

  • $250 NYY Steak Gift Certificate
  • $200 new‑member bonus for guests enrolling in the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek rewards program
  • Seminole Casino Portable Speaker
  • Seminole‑branded Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls

About NYY Steak

  • USDA Prime steaks, dry‑aged on‑site
  • Fresh seafood and signature sides
  • Elegant, upscale atmosphere with New York Yankees memorabilia
  • Located inside Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Redemption

  • Valid only at NYY Steak – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, FL
  • Present the physical gift certificate at the restaurant
  • Reservations recommended
  • Expires September 30, 2026

This is a premium dining and entertainment package with exceptional added value — perfect for a night out, a gift, or a memorable South Florida experience. https://casino.hardrock.com/coconut-creek/dining/nyy-steak


TCL Class S4 50" HDR 4K LED Smart TV
$250

Starting bid

TCL 50" Class S4 4K Roku Smart TV (Model 50S450R)

Enjoy stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality with the TCL 50" Class S4 Smart TV, featuring vibrant color, sharp detail, and smooth streaming powered by Roku TV. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers an immersive viewing and audio experience. It also works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, making it easy to control your entertainment with your voice or smart‑home setup.

Pickup Information

This item can be picked up at Harrah’s Casino, Pompano Beach, FL on March 15th between 2–5 PM, or we can hold it for pickup at a later time.

Insignia Class F20 Series 32" 4K HD LED Smart TV
$50

Starting bid

Insignia 32" Class F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (Model NS‑32F201NA26)

Enjoy crisp HD picture quality and easy streaming with the Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Smart TV. This compact, user‑friendly television is perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, guest rooms, or smaller living spaces. With Fire TV built in, you get instant access to all your favorite streaming apps — including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more — right out of the box.

The included Alexa Voice Remote makes it simple to search, launch apps, adjust volume, or control smart‑home devices using just your voice. Lightweight and easy to set up, this TV delivers reliable performance and great value.

Key Features

  • 32" HD (720p) LED display for clear, vibrant picture quality
  • Fire TV built in with access to thousands of streaming channels and apps
  • Alexa Voice Remote for hands‑free control and quick navigation
  • Dual‑band Wi‑Fi for smooth streaming
  • Multiple inputs, including HDMI and USB
  • Compact and lightweight, ideal for smaller rooms or wall‑mounting

Model Details

  • Model: NS‑32F201NA26
  • Series: Insignia F20
  • Resolution: 720p HD
  • Smart Platform: Fire TV
  • Voice Control: Alexa enabled

This TV is a great all‑around choice for anyone looking for simple setup, dependable performance, and built‑in streaming at an affordable size.


Pickup Information

This item can be picked up at Harrah’s Casino, Pompano Beach, FL on March 15th between 2–5 PM, or we can hold it for pickup at a later time.

Amazon Echo Pop Model C2H4R9
$25

Starting bid

Amazon Echo Pop – Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa (Model C2H4R9)

The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact, stylish smart speaker that delivers surprisingly full sound—perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices, or any small space. With built‑in Alexa, you can play music, set reminders, check the weather, control smart‑home devices, and get answers hands‑free. Stream audio from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, or connect via Bluetooth for quick playback from any device.

Designed with privacy in mind, the Echo Pop includes a microphone off button and multiple layers of protection. Its small footprint blends easily into any décor while still offering rich, room‑filling sound.

Key Features

  • Full, balanced sound ideal for small rooms
  • Alexa built in for music, news, timers, reminders, and smart‑home control
  • Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from phones and tablets
  • Works with compatible smart lights, plugs, and devices
  • Compact design that fits anywhere and blends into your space
  • Privacy controls, including a microphone off button
  • Made with recycled materials (per Amazon’s sustainability notes)

Model Details

  • Model: C2H4R9
  • Type: Smart Speaker
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth + Wi‑Fi
  • Use Cases: Music, audiobooks, podcasts, smart‑home control, alarms, weather, and more

Pickup Information

This item can be picked up at Harrah’s Casino, Pompano Beach, FL on March 15th between 2–5 PM, or we can hold it for pickup at a later time.

Top Chef Stainless Steel Citrus Juicer item
Top Chef Stainless Steel Citrus Juicer
$16

Starting bid

Top Chef Stainless Steel Citrus Juicer (Model TC‑SSCJ1)

Bring professional‑grade performance into your kitchen with the Top Chef Stainless Steel Citrus Juicer, designed for fast, efficient juicing of oranges, lemons, limes, and more. The TC‑SSCJ1 combines durable construction with easy operation, making it perfect for fresh juices, cocktails, cooking, and everyday use.

Built with a stainless steel housing and a powerful motor, this juicer extracts maximum juice with minimal effort. The cone design accommodates a variety of citrus sizes, while the drip‑free spout ensures clean, mess‑free pouring. Its compact footprint makes it easy to store, and the removable parts simplify cleanup.

Key Features

  • Stainless steel construction for durability and a sleek, modern look
  • Powerful motor for fast, efficient citrus extraction
  • Universal juicing cone fits lemons, limes, oranges, and small grapefruits
  • Drip‑stop spout for clean, controlled pouring
  • Easy‑to‑clean removable parts
  • Compact design ideal for any kitchen counter

Model Details

  • Model: TC‑SSCJ1
  • Type: Electric citrus juicer
  • Use: Fresh juice, cocktails, cooking, baking, and more

A great addition to any kitchen, this Top Chef juicer delivers reliable performance and fresh flavor with every squeeze.


Pickup Information

This item can be picked up at Harrah’s Casino, Pompano Beach, FL on March 15th between 2–5 PM, or we can hold it for pickup at a later time.

