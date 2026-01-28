Cat's Luck Auction

Enjoy a relaxing two‑night getaway at the Merriweather Resort, a charming and friendly boutique property located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Known for its warm hospitality and unbeatable location, the Merriweather offers a peaceful retreat just steps from the ocean, local dining, shopping, and the best of South Florida’s coastal attractions.

This gift certificate provides a two‑night stay in one of the resort’s comfortable, well‑appointed rooms—perfect for a beach escape, staycation, or a memorable visit for friends or family.



https://merriweatherresort.com/

About the Merriweather Resort

Quaint, comfortable, and welcoming atmosphere

Located directly on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Easy access to swimming, sunbathing, and waterfront activities

Close to restaurants, nightlife, and the famous beachfront promenade

Highly rated by travelers for cleanliness, friendliness, and value

What’s Included

Two‑night stay at the Merriweather Resort

Standard room accommodations

Access to all resort amenities

Valid for select dates (contact resort for availability)

Perfect For

Weekend getaways

Visiting family or friends

Beach lovers

Special occasions or gifts

This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one of Fort Lauderdale’s most beloved beachside resorts.