Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Minimum Bid Increment: $25



Nothing gets in the way of an enjoyable ride with the Vega comfort hybrid bike. The aluminum alloy frame utilizes foot-down geometry for an ergonomic, upright riding position. That means you can put your feet on the ground without getting off the seat, ideal for easy starts and stops. And thanks to the low standover height, getting on or off the bike is a piece of cake. The front suspension fork absorbs bumps and impacts for a comfortable ride, while the 7-speed drivetrain lets you adjust your pedaling to climb hills easily. Pavement and light gravel paths are a breeze with added cushioning from the large, extra-wide tires. Whether it's a couples' cruise or a solo joy ride, the Vega comfort hybrid bike makes it stylish and fun.



Highlights

• Aluminum alloy comfort frame features foot-down geometry for an ergonomic, upright riding position.

• Large-sized 27.5 by 2.4-inch mixed-surface tires reliably take on pavement or light gravel paths.

• Front suspension fork softens bumps and impacts to keep your ride comfy.

• 7-speed drivetrain with twist shifter gives you the power to adjust for the perfect pedaling cadence.

• Front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver reliable, efficient stopping power.



Value: $600

