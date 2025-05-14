Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by

101. Hunter Mountain Ski Package item
101. Hunter Mountain Ski Package
$500

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $50

6 Lift Tickets and $150 Food Credit
Just two and a half hours from Manhattan, Hunter Mountain delivers 1,600 feet of vertical, top-tier snowmaking, and a world-class learning center. Whether you're skiing steep slopes or snowboarding for the first time, this is where NYC comes to enjoy the season.

Value: $1,020

Donated by Epic Promise Vail Resorts Management Company
www.huntermtn.com
102. Hunter Mountain Ski Package item
102. Hunter Mountain Ski Package
$650

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $50

8 Lift Tickets and $200 Food Credit
Just two and a half hours from Manhattan, Hunter Mountain delivers 1,600 feet of vertical, top-tier snowmaking, and a world-class learning center. Whether you're skiing steep slopes or snowboarding for the first time, this is where NYC comes to enjoy the season.

Value: $1,360

Donated by Epic Promise Vail Resorts Management Company
www.huntermtn.com
103. Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets item
103. Windham Mountain Club Lift Tickets
$120

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

2 Any Day Lift Tickets to Windham Mountain Club
Windham Mountain Club is known for its family-friendly alpine atmosphere and offers a variety of terrain for all skill levels. The resort has 54 trails across 285 skiable acres, accessed by 11 lifts, including four high-speed detachable lifts.

Value: $350

Donated by Windham Mountain Club
www.windhammountainclub.com
104. Four Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival item
104. Four Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

4 Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is an annual music festival held in Oak Hill, Greene County, New York. It's a four-day event featuring bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music, with workshops, family activities, camping, and more. 

Value: $400

Donated by Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
www.greyfoxbluegrass.com
105. Four Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival item
105. Four Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

4 Tickets to Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is an annual music festival held in Oak Hill, Greene County, New York. It's a four-day event featuring bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music, with workshops, family activities, camping, and more. 

Value: $400

Donated by Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
www.greyfoxbluegrass.com
106. Blue Schwinn Vega Mountain Bike item
106. Blue Schwinn Vega Mountain Bike
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $25

Nothing gets in the way of an enjoyable ride with the Vega comfort hybrid bike. The aluminum alloy frame utilizes foot-down geometry for an ergonomic, upright riding position. That means you can put your feet on the ground without getting off the seat, ideal for easy starts and stops. And thanks to the low standover height, getting on or off the bike is a piece of cake. The front suspension fork absorbs bumps and impacts for a comfortable ride, while the 7-speed drivetrain lets you adjust your pedaling to climb hills easily. Pavement and light gravel paths are a breeze with added cushioning from the large, extra-wide tires. Whether it's a couples' cruise or a solo joy ride, the Vega comfort hybrid bike makes it stylish and fun.

Highlights
• Aluminum alloy comfort frame features foot-down geometry for an ergonomic, upright riding position.
• Large-sized 27.5 by 2.4-inch mixed-surface tires reliably take on pavement or light gravel paths.
• Front suspension fork softens bumps and impacts to keep your ride comfy.
• 7-speed drivetrain with twist shifter gives you the power to adjust for the perfect pedaling cadence.
• Front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver reliable, efficient stopping power.

Value: $600
107. Blue 26" Schwinn Ranger Mountain Bike item
107. Blue 26" Schwinn Ranger Mountain Bike
$150

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Get to know the trails better than anyone with the Ranger mountain bike from Schwinn. The lightweight aluminum frame and front suspension fork give you control and comfort on rough terrain, while the alloy linear-pull brakes ensure you can stop on a dime. Handling slopes and curves is a cinch with the Ranger’s 21-speed twist shifters, 14-28T freewheel, and triple chainrings for optimal gearing and shifting, not to mention the 24 by 2.4-inch tires ready to roll over rocks, roots, and more. Don’t wait; the trails are calling you to get out there and ride with the Ranger mountain bike from Schwinn.

Highlights
• Aluminum mountain-tuned frame with Schwinn suspension fork for controlled riding on rough terrain.
• 21-speed twist shifters and Schwinn 14-28T freewheel offer quick gear changes
• Alloy linear-pull brakes deliver sure stops.
• Schwinn alloy cranks with triple chain rings for optimal gearing.
• Alloy rims with 24 x 2.4 inch wide all-terrain tires for superior traction.
• Schwinn sport saddle with quick release seatpost provides easy height adjustability.
• 24-inch wheels fits riders 4' 8" to 5' 6" inches tall.

Value: $300
108. New York Philharmonic Rehearsal Tickets item
108. New York Philharmonic Rehearsal Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Two Tickets to One New York Philharmonic Rehearsal in the 2025-2026 Season
Treat yourself to a unique experience! Attend a morning rehearsal of a New York Philharmonic concert in the 2025-2026 season (usually 9:30am-12:30pm). See up close the interaction between the conductor and the orchestra. The available rehearsals will be announced over the summer and you will be able to pick one of these. There is a chance that the concert will be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, the new Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic (no guarantees).

Value: Priceless!

Donated by Peter & Sarah Finn
109. Brooklyn Nets Tickets item
109. Brooklyn Nets Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Two Lower Bowl Tickets at the Barclays Center
Enjoy a Brooklyn Nets experience with two lower bowl tickets to a mutually agreed-upon game at the Barclays Center!

Value: $400

Donated by David & Lauren Kashman
110. The Roxbury Motel, Roxbury, NY item
110. The Roxbury Motel, Roxbury, NY
$100

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Overnight Midweek Stay in a Cottage
The Roxbury in Roxbury, New York, is a themed, boutique motel resort located in the Catskill Mountains. It offers a unique experience with uniquely designed rooms, some of which are themed around various fictional worlds. Valid for a midweek (Sunday-Thursday) stay.

Value: $209

Donated by The Roxbury Motel
www.theroxburyexperience.com
111. The Emerson Resort & Spa, Mt. Tremper, NY item
111. The Emerson Resort & Spa, Mt. Tremper, NY
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Overnight Midweek Stay in a Regal Suite with a $100 Dinner Credit
The Emerson is a nature-inspired destination, offering vacationing guests, day-trip explorers, and local visitors a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and connection. More than a resort, The Emerson provides a welcoming retreat that feels secluded in nature, yet easy to get to. Valid for a midweek (Sunday-Thursday) stay.

Value: $500

Donated by The Emerson Resort and Spa
www.emersonresort.com
112. Deer Mountain Inn, Tannersville, NY item
112. Deer Mountain Inn, Tannersville, NY
$400

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $25

Overnight Midweek Stay with a $150 Dinner Credit
Deer Mountain Inn is a historic, Arts and Crafts style inn located in Tannersville, NY, within the Great Northern Catskills. It offers six unique guest rooms in the main lodge and four standalone cabins.The inn features a restaurant, bar, and 168 acres of grounds with hiking trails, fire pits, and scenic views. Availability at the managers discretion. Valid for a midweek (Sunday-Thursday) stay.

Value: $700

Donated by The Deer Mountain Inn
www.deermountaininn.com
113. Hotel Mountain Brook, Tannersville, NY item
113. Hotel Mountain Brook, Tannersville, NY
$125

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

$250 Gift Certificate
Hotel Mountain Brook is the area’s only first-class Adirondack style Lodge, featuring comfortable upscale accommodations with spectacular views of the Catskill Mountains and delicious, complimentary breakfasts. The Mountainside Boutique Hotel overlooks the "painted village in the sky", Tannersville, New York, the highest altitude town in the entire state! Lovingly considered to be "on the mountaintop," we offer beautiful views and serene grounding energy.

Value: $250

Donated by Hotel Mountain Brook
www.hotelmountainbrook.com
114. Hotel Kinsley | Boutique Hudson Valley Hotel, Kingston item
114. Hotel Kinsley | Boutique Hudson Valley Hotel, Kingston
$270

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Overnight Stay with a $150 Dinner Credit
Hotel Kinsley is Kingston, New York’s first destination hotel, spanning four restored 19th-century buildings in the historic Stockade District. Created and developed by Charles Blaichman in partnership with Michael Barry and CBSKI, and operated by Ironwave Hospitality Management, the property is centrally located between the foothills of the Catskill Mountains and the banks of the Hudson River. The family of four buildings that make up Hotel Kinsley are all residential in feel, with a sense of relaxed elegance that ties the collection together. The flagship location—once the State Bank of New York—was designed with Studio Robert McKinley and welcomes guests with a memorable check-in inside the original bank vault. Designers Vanessa Guilford of TOCCI and Aviva Blaichman expanded on McKinley’s vision across the remaining buildings, blending vintage charm with modern comfort. The hotel offers 42 uniquely designed rooms, several featuring fireplaces and soaking tubs. Restaurant Kinsley serves seasonal New American fare and is known for its cozy interior, signature martini, and outdoor seating. Guests can enjoy wellness amenities including a massage room, infrared saunas, and a gym. For events, Assembly—a new 450-person venue at 236 Wall Street—hosts weddings, concerts, corporate events, and community gatherings.

Value: $550

Donated by Hotel Kinsley
www.hotelkinsley.com
115. Scribner's Catskill Lodge, Tannersville, NY item
115. Scribner's Catskill Lodge, Tannersville, NY
$125

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

$250 Gift Certificate
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge was founded to welcome a new generation of urban explorers to the beautiful year-round destination of the Catskills. With thoughtful design, friendly service, and delicious food and drinks, the Lodge is the perfect basecamp for your escape to the outdoors. The Rounds, located further up the mountain behind the main Lodge, feature 11 luxury cabins which include an oculus for stargazing, outdoor soaking tubs, and decks with 360-degree views. In addition to our accommodations at the Lodge and the Rounds, we offer a locally-inspired restaurant, Prospect, multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces, and over 20 acres of mountainside to explore.

Value: $250

Donated by Scribner's Catskill Lodge
www.scribnerslodge.com
116. The Chatwal Lodge, White Lake, NY item
116. The Chatwal Lodge, White Lake, NY
$1,150

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $100

Two Night Stay
Experience Rustic Elegance at Our All-Inclusive Catskills Resort. Escape to the heart of the Catskills, where nature sets the pace and every moment is meant to be savored. Tucked away on the Chapin Estate in The Western Catskills, The Chatwal Lodge, an all-inclusive resort in White Lake, New York, is a former 18,000-acre wildlife reserve steeped in a century of stories. Here, 14 boutique-inspired luxury accommodations invite you to embrace the pines and the beauty of the seasons. A little quiet goes a long way as you relax, recharge, and unwind at your own pace. After a day of exploration, gather for lighthearted games, savor farm-to-table dining, or sip craft cocktails fireside.The Chatwal Lodge now participates in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Discover exclusive member benefits and rewards designed to make your stay even more memorable. Blackout dates: July, August, and holiday weekends.

Value: $2,300

Donated by The Chatwal Lodge
Visit the Chatwal Lodge Website
117. Experience the Legacy of the Olympics in Lake Placid! item
117. Experience the Legacy of the Olympics in Lake Placid!
$190

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Go for the gold on your next New York outdoor adventure! Explore the state’s collection of winter Olympic Legacy venues with a pair of Lake Placid Legacy Sites Passports valid for admission to the Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride, Skyride, Lake Placid Olympic Museum and indoor skating, the Mt Van Hoevenberg Legacy Tour, Veterans Memorial Highway and new tours of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. The package also includes two Ski3 1-day lift tickets to enjoy lifts to alpine skiing and snowboarding terrain at an Olympic Regional Development Authority mountain - Belleayre, Gore or Whiteface.

Value: $375

Donated by Lake Placid Legacy Sites
www.lakeplacidlegacysites.com
118. The Lorca, Shandaken, NY item
118. The Lorca, Shandaken, NY
$100

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Two Night Stay
A lovely getaway cabin in Shandaken in the Catskill Mountains. Can be redeemed through 12/31/25. Excludes holidays, non-transferable.

Value: $200

Donated by The Lorca
www.thelorca.com
119. Dewa Spa at Menla Resort, Phoenicia, NY item
119. Dewa Spa at Menla Resort, Phoenicia, NY
$75

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

One 60-minute Massage
Dewa Spa at Menla offers a wide range of Eastern and Western spa treatments featuring the Tibetan KuNye massage, personalized wellbeing massages, Ayurveda, acupuncture, reflexology, herbal baths, energy healing, customized facials, sound therapy, intuitive readings, as well as saunas and steam rooms to stimulate and detoxify your system. Dewa’s treatments and packages will leave you feeling renewed, relaxed, and recharged.

Value: $168

Donated by Dewa Spa at Menla Resort
www.menla.org
120. Après Medi Spa, Tannersville, NY item
120. Après Medi Spa, Tannersville, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
Après Medi Spa offers a range of injectables, luxury facials, IVs and brow/lash services.

Value: $100

Donated by Après Medi Spa
www.apresmedispa.com
121. Serenity Skincare, Tannersville, NY item
121. Serenity Skincare, Tannersville, NY
$150

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Carboxy CO2 Lift Treatment and Serenity Signature Facial
The Carboxy CO2 Lift Treatment is like a Hyperbaric Chamber for your face. Wonderfully hydrating, calming and increases the oxygen exchange. It is a stand alone treatment 75 mins or can be added to any facial.

The Serenity Signature Facial is a head to toe treatment that starts off with hot towels soaked in lemongrass as a compress. It is followed by a relaxing back massage, followed by a traditional facial and also includes a foot massage. 90 minutes.

Serenity Skincare serves residents and visitors of Hunter & Tannersville, NY with luxurious facials, Swedish massages, manicures, pedicures, waxing and tinting.

Value: $300

Donated by Serenity Skincare
www.serenityskincareusa.com
122. Diner Dining Package item
122. Diner Dining Package
$100

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Enjoy meals at some of the region's favorite casual dining restaurants

$50 Gift Certificate, Gracies Restaurant, Leeds
$50 Gift Certificate + Pancake Mix, Phoenicia Diner, Phoenicia
$100 Gift Certificate, Sunflower Natural Market, Woodstock
Enjoy meals at two of the Region's most upscale diners, offering traditional diner meals using farm-to-table ingredients. Afterwards, stop by Sunflower Market in Woodstock to shop the freshest fruits veggies and more!

Value: $200

Donated by Gracie's Restaurant
www.graciesny.com

Donated by Phoenicia Diner
www.phoeniciadiner.com

Donated by Sunflower Natural Market
www.sunflowernatural.com
123. Jessie's Harvest House, Tannersville, NY item
123. Jessie's Harvest House, Tannersville, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
A welcoming & cozy place to gather, featuring a delicious menu of American-style cuisine and elevated comfort foods, with locally-sourced ingredients, a friendly tavern, and rustic country lodging. Family-owned & family-run, we love to share all the freshest foods our area has to offer!

Value: $100

Donated by Jessie's Harvest House
www.jessiesharvesthouse.com
124. Dining Around the Mountaintop Package
$75

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Enjoy meals at some of the region's favorite high end dining restaurants

 $50 Gift Certificate, Hunter Tavern @ Bluebird
$100 Gift Certificate, The Pantry on Main, Tannersville

The Tavern at the Hunter Lodge Bluebird in Hunter, NY
Gather around the fireplace with a cocktail, toast s'mores, and make new friends. Inhale that crisp mountain air and enjoy the view that's picture-perfect throughout the seasons. Located inside a 70s-inspired ski lodge, Hunter Tavern is modern yet rustic, serving hearty, elevated comfort food on a seasonal, rotating menu.

The Pantry on Main, Tannersville, NY
A family-owned and operated specialty food business, The Pantry on Main is a one-stop shop for all your culinary needs. Whether it be your forever or vacation home, we have what you need to create a delicious meal.

Value: $150

Donated by Hunter Tavern
www.huntertavern.com

Donated by Pantry on Main
www.pantryonmain.com
125. Hotel Lilien, Tannersville, NY item
125. Hotel Lilien, Tannersville, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate, Hotel Lilien Lounge
Whether you’re spending the night or dropping in for dinner and drinks, pull up a chair for seasonal cocktails, local beers, and wine served alongside an elevated selection of small and large dishes designed for sharing.

Value: $100

Donated by Hotel Lilien
www.hotellilien.com
126. Ze Wine Bar, Jägerberg Beer Hall, Hunter, NY item
126. Ze Wine Bar, Jägerberg Beer Hall, Hunter, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
Updated versions of classic alpine inspired cuisine, including German, Swiss and Austrian favorites. We serve imported German beer and wine as well as beer and wine made in New York State.

Value: $100

Donated by Ze Wine Bar at Jägerberg Beer Hall & Alpine Tavern
www.jagerberghall.com
127. Last Chance Cheese, Tannersville, NY item
127. Last Chance Cheese, Tannersville, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
Since 1971, Last Chance has been serving the areas finest comfort food. From burgers and sandwiches, steaks to chops, they are widely known as one of the Best Restaurants in Hunter Mountain/Tannersville. Come and visit for great food and enjoy an unmatched selection of 300 beers, 100 cheeses from around the world, and 100 different types of whiskey & an extensive cocktail and wine menu, there is something new for everyone to enjoy.

Value: $100

Donated by Last Chance Cheese
www.lastchanceonline.com
128. Peekamoose Restaurant, Big Indian, NY item
128. Peekamoose Restaurant, Big Indian, NY
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
Devin and Marybeth Mills hail from some of New York City’s finest restaurants. Seeking to move closer to the farms supplying their menu, they have restored this country farmhouse set among the Catskill Mountains. The restaurant supports local growers by changing the menu daily, using the freshest ingredients available.

Value: $100

Donated by Peekamoose Restaurant
www.peekamooserestaurant.com
129. Sunflower Natural Market, Woodstock and Rhinebeck item
129. Sunflower Natural Market, Woodstock and Rhinebeck
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$100 Gift Certificate
Sunflower is dedicated to providing products you can feel good about sharing with people you love. Prioritizing working with local farms, families, and business, we know where our food comes from. Sunflower is devoted to providing clean and sustainably sourced food, 100% organic produce and a selection of carefully curated items that fit all dietary needs.

Value: $100

Donated by Sunflower Natural Foods
www.sunflowernatural.com
130. Tannersville Works, Tannersville item
130. Tannersville Works, Tannersville
$100

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

$200 Gift Certificate
Tannersville Works offers an ecletic mix of fine art, glass, candles and gifts located in Tannersville, NY. Sure to delight the weekend visitor or year-round resident!

Value: $200

Donated by Tannersville Works
www.tannersvilleworks.com
131. The Golden Notebook, Woodstock item
131. The Golden Notebook, Woodstock
$75

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Bag of Great Summer Reads
A collection of 7-8 of our favorite books for the summer. The Golden Notebook located in the heart of Woodstock, New York. A general independent bookstore that has helped readers of all ages find the books they need and the books they love since 1978.

Value: $200

Donated by The Golden Notebook
www.goldennotebook.com
132. "The Rail Trail Behind Tannersville," by Pete Preston item
132. "The Rail Trail Behind Tannersville," by Pete Preston
$300

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $25

Pete Preston is a scenic set designer who has been designing the sets for the Maude Adams Theater Hub for several years. His work is vibrant, creative and thoughful. Pete created the "Tannersville Rail Trail" Soft Pastel picture exclusively for the Catskill Mountain Foundation Benefit auction. Size is 16" x 20".

Value: $400

Donated by Pete Preston
133. Two Framed Prints by Latriano
$75

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

These 14" x 16" matted and framed prints by Latriano, one called "Sweet Sue's" and one called "Hunter Theater" are a delightful edition to anyone's artwork. Reminisce about the Catskills and all its glory!

Value: $150

Donated by Jodi & Tom Larison
134. Hip Pack and Water Bottle
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Cotopaxi Allpa X 3L Hip Pack & Camp Catskill Reusable Water Bottle

Designed for life in go-mode, the Allpa X Hip Pack 3L is the perfect travel companion, whether you’re trekking through the airport, the city, or the rainforest.

Value: $100

Donated by Camp Catskill
www.campcatskill.co
135. Hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind, Pine & Birch “Boot Bench” item
135. Hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind, Pine & Birch “Boot Bench”
$200

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

This is one of my favorite artworks/furnishings. I described it as a “boot bench” re: a seat near a door as you enter your home and take off your shoes, boots, etc. The top seat plank was salvaged from a construction site on the property of Holy Cross Monastery in West Park, NY. The plank was originally ten feet in length and served as a joist in one of the rooms. The room was renovated and the joist removed. You can see the nail impressions on the side of the plank. However, what is so unique about this work is that Holy Cross was built in 1902 and some of the trees around the monastery were used for building. It is my guess that the seat plank itself is over 250 years old. The pine legs were salvaged from a fallen tree on Ohayo Mountain. All in all, with this work, you will possess part of the history of Hudson Valley.

Note: This work can also serve as a garden bench. The seat is water resistant. However, since the legs are “raw” the piece should be placed on a stone surface.

Value: $415

Donated by Annie-hannah (pathwalker) Mancini, Turtle Totem Pathways
https://a-hturtletotempathways.blogspot.com
136. American Diva - Marilyn Horne, by Carrie Arnold item
136. American Diva - Marilyn Horne, by Carrie Arnold
$100

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

A framed and matted painting of mezzo soprano Marilyn Horne. Marilyn Berneice Horne is an American mezzo-soprano opera singer. She specialized in roles requiring beauty of tone, excellent breath support, and the ability to execute difficult coloratura passages. She is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors, and has won four Grammy Awards. Painting measures approximately 19" x 25"

Value: Priceless

Donated by Cindy Underwood
137. Four 45-minute group Mat Pilates Classes item
137. Four 45-minute group Mat Pilates Classes
$50

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $10

Pilates by Design, Tannersville
The classes take place at Studios on Main, 6045 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tannersville. Classes are every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday at 9am. Several 10am classes will also be offered in July and August (TBD). Every fitness level is welcomed; whether beginner to advanced, rehabbing to fitness warrior, you'll progress at your own pace, and with some personal attention. Come move your body and feel exhilarated! This certificate be used by October 15th, 2025.

Value: $100

Donated by Pilates by Design
instagram.com/studiosonmain/
138. One (1) Private 45-min Group Pilates Session item
138. One (1) Private 45-min Group Pilates Session
$150

Starting bid

Minimum Bid Increment: $20

Pilates by Design, Tannersville
One (1) private 45-min group session to be held during a family reunion, bachelorette party, friends' weekend getaway, or whatever gathering you're having. The session will take place at the STUDIOS on MAIN @ 6045 Main Street, 2nd floor, Tannersville, or your own space within five (5) miles of the Studio. The Mat Pilates class will be customized to your group (maximum of 10 people), and I have no doubt you'll love the experience! I'll supply the mats and props. This certificate must be used by October 15th, 2025

Value: $375

Donated by Pilates by Design
instagram.com/studiosonmain/

