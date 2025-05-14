Catskill Mountain Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Minimum Bid Increment: $20
Overnight Stay with a $150 Dinner Credit
Hotel Kinsley is Kingston, New York’s first destination hotel, spanning four restored 19th-century buildings in the historic Stockade District. Created and developed by Charles Blaichman in partnership with Michael Barry and CBSKI, and operated by Ironwave Hospitality Management, the property is centrally located between the foothills of the Catskill Mountains and the banks of the Hudson River. The family of four buildings that make up Hotel Kinsley are all residential in feel, with a sense of relaxed elegance that ties the collection together. The flagship location—once the State Bank of New York—was designed with Studio Robert McKinley and welcomes guests with a memorable check-in inside the original bank vault. Designers Vanessa Guilford of TOCCI and Aviva Blaichman expanded on McKinley’s vision across the remaining buildings, blending vintage charm with modern comfort. The hotel offers 42 uniquely designed rooms, several featuring fireplaces and soaking tubs. Restaurant Kinsley serves seasonal New American fare and is known for its cozy interior, signature martini, and outdoor seating. Guests can enjoy wellness amenities including a massage room, infrared saunas, and a gym. For events, Assembly—a new 450-person venue at 236 Wall Street—hosts weddings, concerts, corporate events, and community gatherings.
Value:
$550
Donated by Hotel Kinsley
www.hotelkinsley.com
Minimum Bid Increment: $20
Overnight Stay with a $150 Dinner Credit
Hotel Kinsley is Kingston, New York’s first destination hotel, spanning four restored 19th-century buildings in the historic Stockade District. Created and developed by Charles Blaichman in partnership with Michael Barry and CBSKI, and operated by Ironwave Hospitality Management, the property is centrally located between the foothills of the Catskill Mountains and the banks of the Hudson River. The family of four buildings that make up Hotel Kinsley are all residential in feel, with a sense of relaxed elegance that ties the collection together. The flagship location—once the State Bank of New York—was designed with Studio Robert McKinley and welcomes guests with a memorable check-in inside the original bank vault. Designers Vanessa Guilford of TOCCI and Aviva Blaichman expanded on McKinley’s vision across the remaining buildings, blending vintage charm with modern comfort. The hotel offers 42 uniquely designed rooms, several featuring fireplaces and soaking tubs. Restaurant Kinsley serves seasonal New American fare and is known for its cozy interior, signature martini, and outdoor seating. Guests can enjoy wellness amenities including a massage room, infrared saunas, and a gym. For events, Assembly—a new 450-person venue at 236 Wall Street—hosts weddings, concerts, corporate events, and community gatherings.
Value:
$550
Donated by Hotel Kinsley
www.hotelkinsley.com