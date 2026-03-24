Catskill Mountain Shakespeare | Hamlet

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About this event
Enjoy the performance and the park! Bring a chair or a blanket. Your ticket includes admission to Opus 40 for the day.
Enjoy the performance and the park at a special discount for Ulster County Residents! Your ticket includes admission to Opus 40 for the day.
Enjoy the performance and the park at a special rate for Students, Seniors, and Veterans.
For our youngest thespians!
For Opus 40 Members
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!