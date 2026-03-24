Opus 40 Inc

Hosted by

Opus 40 Inc

About this event

Catskill Mountain Shakespeare | Hamlet

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the performance and the park! Bring a chair or a blanket. Your ticket includes admission to Opus 40 for the day.

Ulster County Residents
$16

Enjoy the performance and the park at a special discount for Ulster County Residents! Your ticket includes admission to Opus 40 for the day.

Student, Seniors, & Veterans
$13

Enjoy the performance and the park at a special rate for Students, Seniors, and Veterans.

Children 6 & Under
$6

For our youngest thespians!

Member's Ticket
Free
Members only

For Opus 40 Members

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

$

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