74-2413915

Hosted by

74-2413915

About this event

Ouray County Cattlemen's BANQUET

DALWHINNIE RANCH 6154 Co Rd 23

Ridgway, CO 81432, USA

General Admission
$60

Brisket Dinner & Music by legendary performer Dave Stamey


Kids 12 & Under Free.

Legacy Tables
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

Name or Logo Featured on Banner

Table for 8 with catered smoked BBQ Brisket

VIP Parking

8 Drink Tickets

Performance Only Ticket
$40

Award Winning Western Musician

Dave Stamey Live 7:00-9:00

Entry at 6:30.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

SPONSORSHIP ONLY- no banquet table included.

This sponsorship is for supporters who want to contribute without a table purchase. Includes logo/name on the event flyer and event banner and a shout out from the podium at the event.

Gold Sponsor
$500

SPONSORSHIP ONLY-No banquet table included.


Thank you for your sponsorship! Includes name on the event flyer.

Add a donation for 74-2413915

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