Ouray County Cattlemen's BANQUET

About this event
Ridgway, CO 81432, USA
Brisket Dinner & Music by legendary performer Dave Stamey
Kids 12 & Under Free.
Includes:
Name or Logo Featured on Banner
Table for 8 with catered smoked BBQ Brisket
VIP Parking
8 Drink Tickets
Award Winning Western Musician
Dave Stamey Live 7:00-9:00
Entry at 6:30.
SPONSORSHIP ONLY- no banquet table included.
This sponsorship is for supporters who want to contribute without a table purchase. Includes logo/name on the event flyer and event banner and a shout out from the podium at the event.
SPONSORSHIP ONLY-No banquet table included.
Thank you for your sponsorship! Includes name on the event flyer.
$
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