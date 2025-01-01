Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction

Signed copy of Shelley Justice's Legends: Luke and a crocheted bookmark.





MELODY

Melody Douglas is on a mission. She’s found a new job and a new home in Fire Creek, but what’s missing is someone to share it with. When her sister signs her up for a dating app, she agrees to give it a shot if for no other reason than to combat her loneliness. One blind date after another has her ready to delete the app — and then she meets him. Tall, tough, and dangerously sexy, Luke Meade is the total package. The more she’s with him, the harder she falls. But Luke’s holding something back from her, and Melody wonders if she’s setting herself up for heartbreak.



LUKE

Luke Meade and his brothers keep their work as Legends separate from their lives in Fire Creek. It’s a necessity for their protection and the protection of the people they help. Their expertise is needed when a crime spree threatens their community. It’s a case that consumes Luke — until he meets Melody Douglas. When Melody drops into his life, she’s a breath of fresh air in a world that’s been dark and disappointing for Luke. His brother may have seen her first, but Melody is not a woman Luke can stay away from.



Melody comes to terms with the fact Luke and his brothers operate in the gray area right outside the law. But Luke’s life as a Legend becomes all too real when Melody’s baby sister becomes a hostage of a robbery crew terrorizing the community. Suddenly Luke’s work becomes more than taking down a criminal. He’s determined to lay it all on the line for the woman who’s gotten under his skin.



Luke and Melody may find common ground when it involves fighting off a threat, but will they be able to find their way when it comes to matters of the heart?



Meet the

LEGENDS OF FIRE CREEK

They were once wayward boys until they were taken under the wing of the original Legend. They grew under his tutelage to become vigilantes who look after those who aren’t able to help themselves. They are loners thrown together in an unconventional family, living with secrets that shaped them into the men they’ve become. It’s the life they’ve chosen — until they meet the women who show them what it means to be loved and accepted for who they are.







