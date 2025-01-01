Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction

Starting bid
"Peaceful Meow" is a 10x8 inch acrylic painting by artist Sierra Seay. Sierra has been painting professionally for over a decade. You can find more of her work on her website https://sierraseay.weebly.com/about.html or follow her on Instagram.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Rich Partain's book Happy Jack and the Scary-Ass Book of Doom Volume 1 and three cat bookmarks.
What happens when the geeks inherit the Earth? For starters, things get a little weird. In the year 2475, the remnants of humanity have taken to the skies, inhabiting massive domed cities that hover five miles over the ruined ecological disaster of old Earth. The Powers That Be, in their infinite wisdom, decided that the few million people left deserved to live their best lives, so they gave each sub-orbital platform its own theme and legally enforced tech level. Named for afterlives and sacred places from all of the world's great cultures, Elysia, A'Aru, Valhalla, Tian and the other orbitals range from cutting-edge cyberpunk metropolises to Tolkienesque medieval fantasy lands; from Victorian steampunk cities of glass and copper to snowbound Viking kingdoms. Not content with merely cosplaying their days away, a significant portion of the population have become transhuman "cybernaturals," electing to transform into creatures from myth through cybernetic enhancements and advanced genetic therapies; orcs, dwarves, elves, vampires and werewolves now exist through super-scientific means, not supernatural ones.
In the middle of this madness, Daniel Davidson, a pop culture archaeologist and mercenary of dubious repute and his band of foul-mouthed friends are charged with tracking down an ancient book that could, in the wrong hands, erase all of reality. It could be a huge payday and might even involve saving the known universe as a tidy bonus. That is, if they manage to NOT die at the hands of cannibal sex cultists, swashbuckling rogue vampires, prankster demigods, Templar knights, horrifying biblical angels, the angry star-spawn of elder things, and Satan himself. And possibly food and/or alcohol poisoning. Or suffocation in a sex dungeon.
It's a filthy, hilarious, epic journey through an off-kilter future filled with bullets, blades, beasts, and boat drinks. If you like your profane sci-fi action comedies with a side order of urban and traditional fantasy, look no further.
Starting bid
Signed copy of John Ryland's book Southern Gothic and two bookmarks.
A dark collection of tales from the American south full of twists and turns that you will never see coming. From straight up classic southern gothic to a dystopian tale of mechanical peacekeepers, there is something for everyone who enjoys solid storytelling and original concepts. Did you ever have your name on the board for misbehaving in class? If you only got in trouble with the teacher, you should count yourself lucky. Ever find something old in the water? Was it an old box? Did it divide your whole town in ways you couldn’t imagine? What is beauty, and how do you stay forever young? The answer might not be what you want, especially if Joe passes by your house. Where does art come from? An old man’s back yard? Who’s to say? Have you ever been in the bottom of a grave? The view gives you quite the perspective on life. What happens to a person when they get struck by lightning? More than you think, I’m sure. Do you know your spouse? I mean really know them. Are you sure? We all have our secrets. Do you remember being a kid and drawing a doodle on your skin, maybe an innocent stick man figure? Yeah, don’t do that. It could be more dangerous than you think.
Starting bid
Signed copies of Kathleen I. Lyons "Seraphim" series. Books include Seraphim Awakening, Seraphim Bloodlines, and Seraphim Requiem and two fantasy related bookmarks.
Book 1:
An ominous vision. An orphanage fire. A leader leaving his people.
Xyla Coltt is searching for her twin sister, someone whom she had lost in the orphanage fire. She will do anything to find her... even if it means breaking the law. When she meets Phoenix, she thinks he's just like every other agent of Cathedral, a lapdog grunt that only knows how to follow orders.
Phoenix Bryte is a man on the run from his past. Where he used to lead and give orders, now he follows them. It's a fight between occupational duty and instinct. And when he meets Xyla, that internal struggle becomes harder to handle.
The meeting of these two leads to the beginning of a series of events that rocks the entire foundation of Arboriah City.
Events that will lead to a battle for the future of the city.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Bryan Isham's book Week of the Killer clown and two bookmarks.
Doing the right thing ended up being lethal for the strange kid. After Matt stopped his high school football team’s party, they decided to get revenge. It took a fatal turn. The team hides from their crime until one of them is found brutally murdered. Matt’s soul was tainted with anger and rage for too long. Each day that passes, another life will be brutally taken. Their sins will be the death of them. Whitten, Ian and the other members of the team must put the soul to rest. That’s if they can survive THE WEEK OF THE CLOWN
Starting bid
Signed copy of Sleepless by Vanessa Rose and two bookmarks.
Naomi had lost the love of her life, Paul, and it felt as if her own life had been put on hold. Sleep became almost nonexistent. When her best friend Jessie discovered she was pregnant, she asked Naomi to replace her as a personal chef for her secret client. Reluctantly, Naomi went to the interview. To her surprise, the secret client was one of her favorite actors from when she was a teenager. Once offered the job, she found herself having to step out from behind the walls she had built around herself.
Damion had been cast in a new film, but his usual chef was not going to be able to work for him. When she sent over her best friend, Damion was shocked to find himself inexplicably drawn to her. However, he found himself most wanting to help with her struggle. With an insane plan to help Naomi find ways to sleep, he ended up finding himself falling for her. Was it worth it to him to give up his permanent bachelor status to take a chance on her?
Starting bid
Signed copy of Steampunk Velvet by Paul Edward Turned and two bookmarks.
Steampunk Velvet is a whimsical companion novel to Quest for the Lost Relic in the Jedidiah Davenport Adventure Series. Told from the perspective of an unusually clever black cat wearing a vest, goggles, and top hat, this standalone tale follows Velvet as she’s swept into the shadows of a steampunk frontier.
Captured by mysterious figures and taken aboard a lavish airship, Velvet escapes into the Kansas wilderness, where she finds unlikely allies—including two adopted feline siblings and a cook who, strangely enough, can understand her.
Set alongside the events of Sky Races and Quest for the Lost Relic, this charming and sharp-clawed adventure uncovers hidden corners of the main storyline while offering a heartwarming journey of courage, mischief, and mechanical mayhem.
Starting bid
Purple natural stone earrings with crystals are 2 1/2 inches long. Purple crystal cat earrings are 2 1/2 inches long. Earrings are both varying shades of purple and clear crystal. Purple stones were polished and shaped before use. Donated Anonymously.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Carla Swafford's book Fake Play and two bookmarks.
Nothing like waking up in Vegas wearing only a gigantic diamond ring while sprawled out next to an equally naked stranger.
Connor Ellison
Yeah, yeah, I’m Atlanta Edge’s best winger and biggest prankster, but the coaches and PR department have given me an ultimatum: I must own up to my ill-considered stunt and stay married until the end of the run for the Cup or I’ll find myself being traded.
Lily Jones
I want nothing to do with his insane demand. But he convinces me the best decision is to play along. If we remain married and pretend to be in love, he’s offer to save my ice rink from bankruptcy. What’s another sacrifice for my family? I can put up with him until the end of the hockey season. Then we can go our separate ways.
Easy-peasy. No way will they go to the finals. And it’s not like we’ll fall in love or anything.
Starting bid
Signed copy of H.M. Johnson's Broken World middle grade book series and two bookmarks.
Book 1:
Maralyn Rayne sets off on an adventure with one goal in mind.
Find an ancient crystal that tore the world apart. With it she can finally join the Explorer's Guild and follow in her grandfather's footsteps. The only problem? Rayne's never been an Explorer before, and there is a lot to learn. Oh, and the Frost Dragon, that's a problem too.
With the help of some unlikely allies, and a whole bunch of granola bars, Rayne must complete her quest, because if she doesn't....
Then the Broken World stands no chance of being put back together.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Peter Last's Wages of Death: Shadow for Hire and two bookmarks.
Everything has its price…even death.
For Leopold and his friends, a group known as The Shadow, assassination, theft, and espionage are nothing they are just part of the job. Their skills go to the highest bidder no matter the assignment, making The Shadow the most notorious collection of criminals in the realm.
As long as the money is good, they never ask questions. However, as the jobs get personal, Leopold’s walls against his reservations begin to buckle. “Anything for the money” is The Shadow’s motto and their leader’s favorite saying, but how long can money continue to pay off their consciences?
Join the Shadow in an episodic journey of danger and adventure as they struggle between money and morality, asking the Is it worth gaining the world at the cost of your soul?
Starting bid
Resin Stone Colored Necklace. Necklace is 10 1/2 inches long and has a delicate clasp chain.
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Signed copy of M.J. Mango's Love Me Not Destroy Me and two bookmarks.
Growing up, Lucas had been everything to me. He was my best friend and protector. He was the person that I spent my days with and the keeper of my secrets. He was also the boy that I secretly longed to have.
But boys like Lucas MacArthur, popular…athletic and wealthy, don't go for girls like me. So being his best friend was a role I was content with…until the day that he finally wanted me.
My heart was wide open for Lucas and I thought that he felt the same, until I overheard him and his friends talking. Heartbroken and devastated, I ran…away from this town and away from him.
Now, I’m back…with my sassy little girl that looks just like her father and the first person that I run into is him.
Starting bid
Signed copy of USA Today bestselling author Ingrid Seymour's book Ignite the Shadows and two bookmarks.
I wish I was crazy because the truth is far worse…
Shadows take possession of my body and mind and make me do crazy things, like speeding through the streets of Seattle with cop cars hot on my tail. It’s been this way ever since I can remember, and it isn’t getting better. In fact, I think I’m about to freaking lose it.
When I finally blow, it isn’t pretty. I wreck my bike and barely escape with my life while trying to get away from James McCray, the leader of a rebellious group known as IgNiTe.
His presence makes the shadows in my head go nuts until I feel my brain will explode.
What gives?
My symptoms and my weak ability to control them are immediately noticed by James. Soon, he recruits me into IgNiTe and reveals its secrets.
It turns out I’m not insane, but man, a straightjacket would be better because...
I’m infected.
Something lives inside of me, and if I don’t learn to control it, it will permanently take over my brain, the way it has done to half the people in Seattle. It turns out the world is under attack, and it’s time to fight for the survival of our kind.
For fans of dark urban fantasy and doomsday fiction. Ignite the Shadows has intrigue, romance, and a heck of a lot of action.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Sydney Reames's book Assimilation: The Societies Book 1 and two bookmarks.
Seven Societies. One Choice. No Turning Back.
Kena grew up inside Verkent, a conspiracy group whose belief that aliens originated human life on Earth was mocked—until the aliens returned, with a mission to decide whether Earth should be allowed to rejoin their Alliance.
When Kena is invited to participate in the Choosing, it seems the orphaned teen’s lifelong dream of Assimilating into one of seven different but equally wondrous Societies in their home worlds is coming true. But from the moment she and other Earthers arrive at the Societals’ central space station, it becomes clear they’re under threat, not only from their suspicious hosts but also an enemy long thought dead.
With the Societies shaken by turmoil, her own fierce powers growing, a budding romance, and her friends' lives on the line, Kena faces a high-stakes Can she find not only a place for herself in these worlds, but a way to save everyone else who calls them home?
Starting bid
Signed copy of Shelley Justice's Legends: Luke and a crocheted bookmark.
MELODY
Melody Douglas is on a mission. She’s found a new job and a new home in Fire Creek, but what’s missing is someone to share it with. When her sister signs her up for a dating app, she agrees to give it a shot if for no other reason than to combat her loneliness. One blind date after another has her ready to delete the app — and then she meets him. Tall, tough, and dangerously sexy, Luke Meade is the total package. The more she’s with him, the harder she falls. But Luke’s holding something back from her, and Melody wonders if she’s setting herself up for heartbreak.
LUKE
Luke Meade and his brothers keep their work as Legends separate from their lives in Fire Creek. It’s a necessity for their protection and the protection of the people they help. Their expertise is needed when a crime spree threatens their community. It’s a case that consumes Luke — until he meets Melody Douglas. When Melody drops into his life, she’s a breath of fresh air in a world that’s been dark and disappointing for Luke. His brother may have seen her first, but Melody is not a woman Luke can stay away from.
Melody comes to terms with the fact Luke and his brothers operate in the gray area right outside the law. But Luke’s life as a Legend becomes all too real when Melody’s baby sister becomes a hostage of a robbery crew terrorizing the community. Suddenly Luke’s work becomes more than taking down a criminal. He’s determined to lay it all on the line for the woman who’s gotten under his skin.
Luke and Melody may find common ground when it involves fighting off a threat, but will they be able to find their way when it comes to matters of the heart?
Meet the
LEGENDS OF FIRE CREEK
They were once wayward boys until they were taken under the wing of the original Legend. They grew under his tutelage to become vigilantes who look after those who aren’t able to help themselves. They are loners thrown together in an unconventional family, living with secrets that shaped them into the men they’ve become. It’s the life they’ve chosen — until they meet the women who show them what it means to be loved and accepted for who they are.
Starting bid
Signed copy of BR Curry's book House of Caine: Protecting Caine, also signed by cover model, and two bookmarks.
Secret Service agent Sawyer Campbell has spent two years guarding President Nolan Caine and battling an impossible crush on his eldest daughter, Truly. When a stolen moment in the Rose Garden sparks a media frenzy, they become front-page news. To avoid a scandal, they’re forced into a fake romance to appease the press.
What starts as an act quickly becomes anything but fake. Traveling cross-country for
the President’s literary initiative, Sawyer and Truly find themselves caught in a whirlwind of forced proximity, smoldering attraction, and undeniable chemistry. Every stolen glance and lingering touch threatens to unravel the careful facade they’re trying to maintain.
When their secret explodes, Sawyer faces the wrath of his best friend and boss—while Truly fights for the love she’s craved for years. As the stakes climb higher, they’ll have to prove that what they have isn’t just a scandal but something worth risking everything for.
Passion and forbidden love collide in this steamy, high-stakes romance. Perfect for fans of seductive fake-dating tropes and irresistible tension.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Christine Roberts book The Heathen Brotherhood: Legacy and two bookmarks.
When love is the only legacy you leave behind.Layle Fairsmore lives her life on a strict schedule. Being a slave to her routine is the only way she's been able to survive the last seven years after her late husband, Sgt. Nathan Fairsmore, was killed in action along with two of his teammates of the Heathen Brotherhood. Struggling to keep up with her three children and the demands of her thankless job and leering boss, Layle finds herself on a blind date with one of the best looking men over forty she's ever laid eyes on. While she wants to surrender to the way her heart hums for Rhone Billings, she's scared to let go. Would falling for him mean falling apart ... again?
Rhone always wanted love. He wanted a wife and a family of his own. Now in his mid forties, he plods though his days without a single prospect of ever making that dream a reality. Until one finds himself sitting across the table on a blind date with Layle. Rhone falls hard and fast for the single, widowed mother and each of her three mischievous children. While he's enjoying the fall into deeper feelings, Layle is holding back. Can he help her let go of her dead husband's memory and the pain off her past long enough to make a new life with him?Revisit all of your favorite characters from the Heathen Brotherhood series and meet new ones in Robert's final installment of this series.
Starting bid
Signed copy of S. D. Sampley's book Moonlight Howls and two bookmarks.
This series is for you if you enjoy... Book Description For seven thousand years, Supernatural beings have existed in the shadows alongside Humanity. Even for Vampire Talon, seven thousand years is a long time. She plays errand girl for the Supernatural Queen, if just to pass the time. But when one of those "errands" reveals the resurrection of a long dead, genocidal cult responsible for the death of thousands, Supernatural and Human alike, Talon's boredom is replaced by gut wrenching terror. Talon and her two friends team up with nomad Jesse after the cult kidnaps his sister. Who and what he is remains a burning question in her mind. But all that matters to her is protecting what is most family. And she'll be damned if anything or anyone destroys it again. In this thrilling beginning to the Moonlight Howls series, follow Talon on her journey to preserve life as they know it. Will she prevail and save those most important to her? Or will her past overwhelm her? Filled with expansive world-building, a heart wrenching enemies-to-lovers slow-burn, and chock full of entertaining banter, the first installment of the Moonlight Howls series will leave you craving more. This series is the perfect next-read for those who like Throne of Glass and The Bridge Kingdom. Author Note Please be aware this book series is NEW ADULT. Which means it includes lots of swearing, violence, and brutal battles. Content warning for those with possible triggers. Recommended for older teens and up . 18+ About the Author S.D. Sampley grew up in a small town in Alabama and has always dreamed of publishing novels and short-stories, even drumming up the idea for Moonlight Howls when she was in 7th Grade. She'd meticulously reconstructed and expanded upon this series for more than a decade, all culminating to when she finally grew the courage to publish. More will follow after this series completion.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Scott Blasingame's The Act and three bookmarks.
Master magician. Illustrative illusionist.
Sebastian Dee is both of these and more.
However, before that he was Sebastian Dee, fledgling magician, amateur illusionist, failed performer. His maiden performance was so bad he felt compelled to leave the city, vanishing into the night, the only trick he pulled off successfully. But was that really why he left?
Now, after a decade, he has returned home to the City of Nocturnity. Now, he is the “hometown son made good” who has traveled the world, perfecting his craft, attaining wealth and renown. His shows are a massive draw, and the night of the final performance brings him the one thing he most wants and has failed to grasp: Abigail Addams, his high school crush from long ago, and the only person who ever seemed supportive of his dream to become a magician.
Unfortunately for Sebastian, his is not the only life to have changed for the better over the last ten years. Abigail is now a wife, mother, and successful investigative reporter, seeming more out of his reach than before. It may be that the last night of his Nocturnity performances will not actually be his final performance after all. Sebastian has his ways of getting what he wants, for he is not just a magician and illusionist.
Conjuror. Sorcerer.
Sebastian Dee is both of these and more, but using his dark knowledge of arcane and ancient arts to fulfill his deepest desire may bring a cost he is unwilling to bear.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Kathleen I Lyon's book Arboriah Lux and three bookmarks (one not shown).
In a field of dead flowers and tall grass, Lux awakens to a sky of cool gray and a white sun. As she journeys to the city of Obsiditourma, she's met with danger as well as friendship in those who save her life. As she's plagued by visions of another Aster-Blood -- the twin sister of a dhampir named Esilas, the one who saved her life -- she's called to solve the mysteries surrounding her; her sudden appearance, the death of Esilas' sister, and the imbalance that has caused poverty and discourse in the city of Obsiditoruma.
Lux must learn vital lessons in order to survive. Keep your nature hidden. Protect those who need it. And trust very few.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Rachel Pendley's book Thiefman's Oath and two bookmarks.
As a professional thief, Callum has seen and heard it all- from the most benign of actions to the foulest of words, very little about the world surprises him anymore. However, what he overhears in the hallowed halls of the city’s cathedral shakes him to his core: holy men evoking unholy things, devising a plan to open the barrier between their world and a cosmic, demonic force.
With the help of a pastry chef, and the last living member of a mysterious family line, Callum seeks to put an end to this diabolical plot. To do so, he’ll need to reunite with his old crew. But dangerous lies and a history of jobs gone wrong have soured their relationship, forcing a group of haggard misfits to work with the one man they hoped to never see again.
Starting bid
Signed hard copy of J.D. Linton's book The Last storm, a small gift pack, and two bookmarks.
Ara Starrin’s entire life has been a lie.
Hidden in the shadow of her controlling father, General Evander of Auryna, Ara has never tasted true freedom. For most of her life, she’s been locked away in his estate as he is determined to protect her from the bloodthirsty Fae across the border.
But as her twenty-sixth birthday comes and goes, he decides it's time for her to marry, against her wishes and completely unbeknownst to her.
Ara’s fate is sealed the moment he announces her engagement.
Rogue Draki’s entire life has been a painful truth.
Raised at the hands of his father, the merciless king of Ravaryn, Rogue has never tasted an ounce of kindness. Now that his father is dead, the crown has been thrust upon him, and it is his responsibility to save his people from the wrath of Auryna.
It is for that reason he crosses the border into Auryna to spy on the court in the Capitol—for secrets, leverage, anything.
Rogue’s fate is sealed the moment he lays eyes on Ara Starrin.
Starting bid
Signed copy of Emily Gray's novel The Fighter and two bookmarks.
Ace Brant comes from the wrong side of the tracks. His only goal after graduation is to see Rapid City in his rear view mirror with the girl of his dreams by his side.
Catherine Billings comes from the mansion on the hill. Her family's money can buy her a dream career as a doctor, but not the man of her fantasies.
A mistake one night changes everything. Now, Ace’s every move belongs to the vilest man in Rapid City. Every decision is out of his control.
Will Ace be able to survive the life he wanted to leave behind and protect the love of his life? Or will the debt he owes claim them both?
Starting bid
Signed copy of Trinity Matthews book Between Fae and Flames and two bookmarks.
A bride needs to be chosen for the human King.
Girls are dragged from their homes by their hair.
Homes and belongings, destroyed - all in search of an unwilling bride.
I’ll be executed for treason if I refuse.
But I’m saved by a dragon rider.
The deadly Fae King.
The fae are supposed to be deadly, lethal, and vicious.
But the human lands are barren and cruel -- not much is different between the two lands.
But something sinister is stirring in the human lands.
Starting bid
Cat slippers gift pack includes slippers, cat post its, a bracelet, and page markers. Slippers are a size 7.5/8.
Starting bid
Cat slippers gift pack includes slippers, cat post its, a bracelet, and page markers. Slippers are a size 7.5/8.
Starting bid
Cat slippers gift pack includes slippers, cat post its, a bracelet, and page markers. Slippers are a size 7.5/8.
Starting bid
Child's cat slippers gift pack includes slippers, cat post its, and page markers. Slippers are a size 1/2.
Starting bid
Child's cat slippers gift pack includes slippers, cat post its, and a bracelet. Slippers are a size 1/2.
Starting bid
Five leather cat coasters, each coaster with an interesting face. The coasters are approximately 3 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Durable leather should last for a long time and add that elegant cat touch to any home.
Starting bid
Cat stickers, post-its, and bookmarks
Starting bid
Cat stickers, post-its, and bookmarks.
Starting bid
Five leather cat coasters, each coaster with an interesting face. The coasters are approximately 3 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Durable leather should last for a long time and add that elegant cat touch to any home.
Starting bid
Cat kitchen set includes a set of cute cat and mouse porcelain plates, a cat wine stopper, and a cat shaped trivet.
Starting bid
Five leather cat coasters, each coaster with an interesting face. The coasters are approximately 3 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Durable leather should last for a long time and add that elegant cat touch to any home.
Starting bid
Five leather cat coasters, each coaster with an interesting face. The coasters are approximately 3 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Durable leather should last for a long time and add that elegant cat touch to any home.
Starting bid
Cute cat kitchen set includes two porcelain plates with a cat and mouse on them, a cat wine stopper, and a silicone cat trivet.
Starting bid
Five leather cat coasters, each coaster with an interesting face. The coasters are approximately 3 inches by 3 1/2 inches. Durable leather should last for a long time and add that elegant cat touch to any home.
Starting bid
Four ceramic tile cat themed coasters in 3x3 size. Each coaster has a cute saying on it and is durable for all of those times a cat will push something off of a table.
Starting bid
Four ceramic tile cat themed coasters in 3x3 size. Each coaster has a cute saying on it and is durable for all of those times a cat will push something off of a table.
Starting bid
Cat Christmas tree toy with catnip and a cute little cat bank.
Starting bid
Feather earrings and tiger eye bracelet set. Earrings are three inches long and bracelet is a medium fit with a clasp closure.
Donated Anonymously
Starting bid
Five knit dust rags or dish clothes. These were hand knit by a 90 year old woman who makes these in her spare time. These are durable, and can be washed in the washing machine. Hang to dry.
Made by Shirley Taylor
Starting bid
Sturdy Canvas book bag can be used for groceries. Has cute design on the front and a small flower on the back. Made by Tami Neuberger
Starting bid
Sturdy Canvas book bag can be used for groceries. Has cute design on the front cat feet not included.
Made by Tami Neuberger
Starting bid
Cute Canvas Yarn bag with statement saying "it's not hoarding if it's yarn." Perfect for toting around those fiber arts crafts you are working on
Made by Tami Neuberger
Starting bid
Silly canvas bag with saying "Nothing in this bag belongs to me" on it.
Made by Tami Neuberger
Starting bid
Crochet rainbow blanket make from acrylic/cotton blend yarn. Blanket is 46 inches by 45 inches. Made by Stacy Neuberger.
Starting bid
Glossy Flowers 14x11 inch acrylic painting by artist Sierra Seay. Sierra has been painting professionally for over a decade. You can find more of her work on her website https://sierraseay.weebly.com/about.html or follow her on Instagram.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!