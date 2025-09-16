eventClosed

Cattyshack’s Autumn Auction

2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

1. January Painting item
1. January Painting
$5

A wonderful 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.

2. February Painting item
2. February Painting
$5

A cute 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Sarita Misra.

3. March Painting item
3. March Painting
$5

A colorful 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Dana Chambers.

4. April Painting item
4. April Painting
$5

This adorable 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by fellow Lowe Mill artist, Denise Anderson.

5. May Painting item
5. May Painting
$5

The balloon cat is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Dana Chambers.

6. June Painting item
6. June Painting
$5

The copy of our wall is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.

7. July Painting item
7. July Painting
$5

Steve (July) is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.

8. August Painting item
8. August Painting
$5

The sweet bee is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Laura Taylor.

9. September Painting item
9. September Painting
$5

A fall painting is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Carrie Rice.

10. October Painting item
10. October Painting
$5

This 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Frankie Herren.

11. November Painting item
11. November Painting
$5

The semi-realistic painting is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Kimberly Muse.

12. December Painting item
12. December Painting
$5

This 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Laura Taylor.

13. Cutting Board - Natural Wood item
13. Cutting Board - Natural Wood
$10

Natural wood cutting board - handmade from light wood, comes with oil for maintenance

14. Cutting Board - black walnut item
14. Cutting Board - black walnut
$10

Black walnut cutting board - handmade from natural wood, comes with oil for maintenance

15. Wood Earrings item
15. Wood Earrings
$2

Red wood circle pattern, 2x2” -

gold color French hooks

16. Wood Earrings item
16. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood rectangular pattern, 2.5x.75” gold color French hooks

17. Wood Earrings item
17. Wood Earrings
$2

Black wood circle pattern, 2x2”

gold color French hooks

18. Wood Earrings item
18. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood spiral pattern, 3x1.5”

gold color French hooks

19. Wood Earrings item
19. Wood Earrings
$2

Black wood teardrop pattern, 2.5x1.5”

gold color French hooks

20. Wood Earrings item
20. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood geometric pattern, 2.25x2.25”

gold color French hooks

21. Wood Earrings item
21. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood dragonfly pattern, 2.5x2.5”

gold color French hooks

22. Wood Earrings item
22. Wood Earrings
$2

Blue wood circle pattern, 2x2”

gold color French hooks

23. Wood Earrings item
23. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood filigree pattern, 2.5x2”

gold color French hooks

24. Wood Earrings item
24. Wood Earrings
$2

Natural wood owl pattern, 2.75x2”

gold color French hooks

25. Maneki Neko Cookie Jar item
25. Maneki Neko Cookie Jar
$5

Maneki Neko (Beckoning Cat) design painted ceramic cookie jar, 7x9x6”

26. Hand poured Candle item
26. Hand poured Candle
$5

Hand poured candle in wooden bowl, Iced Gingersnap scent, 8.5x5x2”

27. Hand poured candle item
27. Hand poured candle
$5

Hand poured candle in wooden bowl, Bourbon Caramel Apple scent, 8.5x5x2”

28. Chipmunk Framed Artwork item
28. Chipmunk Framed Artwork
$10

Chipmunk ink drawing by Ann Vann, matted and framed in light teal 12x16” wood frame

29. Stretching Cat Ornament Hanger item
29. Stretching Cat Ornament Hanger
$5

Stretching Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x9x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy

30. Pouncing Cat Ornament Hanger item
30. Pouncing Cat Ornament Hanger
$5

Pouncing Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x10x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy

31. Sitting Cat Ornament Hanger item
31. Sitting Cat Ornament Hanger
$5

Sitting Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x9.5x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy

32. “Mellow Yellow” by Peter Hanks item
32. “Mellow Yellow” by Peter Hanks
$5

“Mellow Yellow” by Peter Hanks - Professionally matted and framed art print, edition 45/980 14x14” frame

33. “I Know You’re Looking at Me” by Carrie Alderfer item
33. “I Know You’re Looking at Me” by Carrie Alderfer
$5

“I Know You’re Looking at Me” by Carrie Alderfer, signed artist print, 11x14” in 16x20” mat

34. “Bathing Beauty” by Carrie Rice item
34. “Bathing Beauty” by Carrie Rice
$5

“Bathing Beauty” by Carrie Rice, digital photo print, 8x10” in 13x16” frame.

35. Cat Necklace item
35. Cat Necklace
$5

2” pendant on 12” chain, mixed media cat art necklace, donated by Cre8tive Sistas

36. Cat Ornaments item
36. Cat Ornaments
$5

Two cat-themed Christmas ornaments, 3” circle, vinyl on acrylic, by Carrie Rice

37. Art Print by Symmetrical Universe item
37. Art Print by Symmetrical Universe
$5

4x5” mini art print by Stephen Pitts of Symmetrical Universe + stickers

38. Dog Painting by Denise Williams item
38. Dog Painting by Denise Williams
$10

Dog Painting by Denise Williams, acrylic on canvas, 16x20x1”

39. Framed Photo by Ron Schmidt item
39. Framed Photo by Ron Schmidt
$10

Dog photo print by Ron Schmidt, professionally framed, 14x17”

40. Painter’s Palette by Creative Arts by Melanie item
40. Painter’s Palette by Creative Arts by Melanie
$10

Painter’s Palette by Creative Arts by Melanie, Mixed media sculpture, 11x15”

41. “Tooth & Bone” by Carrie Rice item
41. “Tooth & Bone” by Carrie Rice
$10

“Tooth & Bone” by Carrie Rice, cyanotype photo on watercolor paper, 15x22”

42. “Jaw Line” by Carrie Rice item
42. “Jaw Line” by Carrie Rice
$10

“Jaw Line” by Carrie Rice, cyanotype photo on watercolor paper, 15x22”

43. Blue Feathers by Carrie Rice item
43. Blue Feathers by Carrie Rice
$10

Blue Feathers by Carrie Rice, hand-cut cyanotypes on watercolor paper, gold wire, set of 4, roughly 2x5” each

44. Love is Love Sign & Heart Frame item
44. Love is Love Sign & Heart Frame
$10

Heart frame (8x8”) & hanging sign (4.5x12”) by Carrie Rice, hand painted, acrylic on wood

45. “Spaghetti Freddy” & “Professor Plum” by Stacy Neuberger item
45. “Spaghetti Freddy” & “Professor Plum” by Stacy Neuberger
$10

“Spaghetti Freddy” & “Professor Plum” by Stacy Neuberger, acrylic on canvas board, set of 2, 5x7” each

46. Cyanotype Necklace - Feather item
46. Cyanotype Necklace - Feather
$5

Mini cyanotype print (3/4”x1”) in a pendant frame, 10” antique bronze color chain

Donated by artist Carrie Rice

47. Cyanotype Necklace - Gears item
47. Cyanotype Necklace - Gears
$5

Mini cyanotype in frame pendant (3/4x1”) on 10” antique bronze chain, donated by artist Carrie Rice

48. Felix the Cat Resist Sweatshirt item
48. Felix the Cat Resist Sweatshirt
$5

Felix the Cat - Resist Hoodie, Hand-painted Red Zipper Hoodie - Size Small, donated by artist Dennis Potter at Lowe Mill

49. Ladies’ Orange Cat Top item
49. Ladies’ Orange Cat Top
$5

Ladies’ Orange Cat Top, size Medium, 3/4 sleeves, button front, cotton blend

50. Ladies’ Brown & White Cat Top item
50. Ladies’ Brown & White Cat Top
$5

Ladies’ Brown & White Cat Top, size Petite Medium, 3/4 sleeves, ruffled hems, button front, breast pocket, 60% cotton/40% polyester blend

51. Black & White Cat Dress item
51. Black & White Cat Dress
$5

Ladies’ size Medium black and white cat dress, sleeveless, flared skirt, zipper back, cotton-polyester blend

52. Front-Carry Pet Sling item
52. Front-Carry Pet Sling
$5

Grey front-carry pet sling, wide shoulder straps, elastic leg holes, adjustable straps

53. Home Cleaning Service item
53. Home Cleaning Service
$20

Home Cleaning Service by Dazzle the Dust- Shimmer & Shine package ($60 value), 1-1.5hrs of work - includes dusting, regular floor maintenance (no carpet shampooing but vacuuming is offered), general tidying, making beds, washing/drying laundry or washing dishes upon request.

54. Home Cleaning Service item
54. Home Cleaning Service
$40

Home Cleaning Service by Dazzle the Dust- Dazzle & Go package ($150 value), 2-3 hrs of work, 3 bed/2 bath, 2000 sq. ft. Maximum - includes dusting, regular floor maintenance (no carpet shampooing but vacuuming is offered), general tidying, making beds, washing/drying laundry or washing dishes upon request + kitchen/bathroom wipe downs

55. Cat Sitting Service item
55. Cat Sitting Service
$10

60 minutes of cat sitting service from Rocket Kitty Sitting ($60 value) - can be broken into two 30-minute visits, or three 20-minute visits, rocketkittysitting.com

