Cattyshack’s Autumn Auction

2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A wonderful 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A cute 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Sarita Misra.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A colorful 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Dana Chambers.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This adorable 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by fellow Lowe Mill artist, Denise Anderson.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The balloon cat is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Dana Chambers.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The copy of our wall is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Steve (July) is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Stacy Neuberger.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The sweet bee is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Laura Taylor.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A fall painting is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Carrie Rice.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Frankie Herren.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The semi-realistic painting is an 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Kimberly Muse.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 8”x8”x1” acrylic painting on canvas was done by our own volunteer, Laura Taylor.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood cutting board - handmade from light wood, comes with oil for maintenance
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black walnut cutting board - handmade from natural wood, comes with oil for maintenance
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Red wood circle pattern, 2x2” -
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood rectangular pattern, 2.5x.75” gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black wood circle pattern, 2x2”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood spiral pattern, 3x1.5”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black wood teardrop pattern, 2.5x1.5”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood geometric pattern, 2.25x2.25”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood dragonfly pattern, 2.5x2.5”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Blue wood circle pattern, 2x2”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood filigree pattern, 2.5x2”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural wood owl pattern, 2.75x2”
gold color French hooks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Maneki Neko (Beckoning Cat) design painted ceramic cookie jar, 7x9x6”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand poured candle in wooden bowl, Iced Gingersnap scent, 8.5x5x2”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand poured candle in wooden bowl, Bourbon Caramel Apple scent, 8.5x5x2”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chipmunk ink drawing by Ann Vann, matted and framed in light teal 12x16” wood frame
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stretching Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x9x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pouncing Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x10x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sitting Cat Ornament Hanger, laser-cut black wood, comes with mouse ornament friend, 8x9.5x1.5” donated by Kerry Komai @komaisohmy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Mellow Yellow” by Peter Hanks - Professionally matted and framed art print, edition 45/980 14x14” frame
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“I Know You’re Looking at Me” by Carrie Alderfer, signed artist print, 11x14” in 16x20” mat
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Bathing Beauty” by Carrie Rice, digital photo print, 8x10” in 13x16” frame.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2” pendant on 12” chain, mixed media cat art necklace, donated by Cre8tive Sistas
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two cat-themed Christmas ornaments, 3” circle, vinyl on acrylic, by Carrie Rice
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4x5” mini art print by Stephen Pitts of Symmetrical Universe + stickers
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog Painting by Denise Williams, acrylic on canvas, 16x20x1”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog photo print by Ron Schmidt, professionally framed, 14x17”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Painter’s Palette by Creative Arts by Melanie, Mixed media sculpture, 11x15”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Tooth & Bone” by Carrie Rice, cyanotype photo on watercolor paper, 15x22”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Jaw Line” by Carrie Rice, cyanotype photo on watercolor paper, 15x22”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Blue Feathers by Carrie Rice, hand-cut cyanotypes on watercolor paper, gold wire, set of 4, roughly 2x5” each
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Heart frame (8x8”) & hanging sign (4.5x12”) by Carrie Rice, hand painted, acrylic on wood
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Spaghetti Freddy” & “Professor Plum” by Stacy Neuberger, acrylic on canvas board, set of 2, 5x7” each
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mini cyanotype print (3/4”x1”) in a pendant frame, 10” antique bronze color chain
Donated by artist Carrie Rice
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mini cyanotype in frame pendant (3/4x1”) on 10” antique bronze chain, donated by artist Carrie Rice
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Felix the Cat - Resist Hoodie, Hand-painted Red Zipper Hoodie - Size Small, donated by artist Dennis Potter at Lowe Mill
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ladies’ Orange Cat Top, size Medium, 3/4 sleeves, button front, cotton blend
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ladies’ Brown & White Cat Top, size Petite Medium, 3/4 sleeves, ruffled hems, button front, breast pocket, 60% cotton/40% polyester blend
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ladies’ size Medium black and white cat dress, sleeveless, flared skirt, zipper back, cotton-polyester blend
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Grey front-carry pet sling, wide shoulder straps, elastic leg holes, adjustable straps
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Home Cleaning Service by Dazzle the Dust- Shimmer & Shine package ($60 value), 1-1.5hrs of work - includes dusting, regular floor maintenance (no carpet shampooing but vacuuming is offered), general tidying, making beds, washing/drying laundry or washing dishes upon request.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Home Cleaning Service by Dazzle the Dust- Dazzle & Go package ($150 value), 2-3 hrs of work, 3 bed/2 bath, 2000 sq. ft. Maximum - includes dusting, regular floor maintenance (no carpet shampooing but vacuuming is offered), general tidying, making beds, washing/drying laundry or washing dishes upon request + kitchen/bathroom wipe downs
auctionV2.input.startingBid
60 minutes of cat sitting service from Rocket Kitty Sitting ($60 value) - can be broken into two 30-minute visits, or three 20-minute visits, rocketkittysitting.com
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing