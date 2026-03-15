Little Theatre Auditorium

Hosted by

Little Theatre Auditorium

About this event

Catwalk Party - Little Theatre Auditorium

24 Central Ave E

New London, MN 56273, USA

General Admission
$10

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$15

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$20

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$25

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$30

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$35

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

General Admission
$40

Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm
Sliding scale tickets, $10-$40.
Remember to bring $$ to tip the performers! 
18+ show. 
ID required.

If you require additional accommodations please email [email protected].

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!