Clark Atlanta Class of 2016 Ten Year Homecoming Reunion: Trapchella Nostalgia

This package includes entry to the “Where Ya At” Social Mixer, Food and Drink during the “CAUWOP” Tailgate Experience, shuttle from designated hotel to campus before and after tailgate, participation at the “It’s A Vibe” Yoga on the Yard event, 1 Ten Year Anniversary bomber jacket, 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.