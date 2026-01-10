Clark Atlanta Class of 2016 Ten Year Homecoming Reunion: Trapchella Nostalgia

About this event
This package includes 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.
This package includes entry to the “Where Ya At” Social Mixer, 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.
This package includes entry to the “Where Ya At” Social Mixer, Food and Drink during the “CAUWOP” Tailgate Experience, shuttle from designated hotel to campus before and after tailgate, participation at the “It’s A Vibe” Yoga on the Yard event, 1 Ten Year Anniversary bomber jacket, 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.
1 entry ticket to the social mixer ONLY
Food and beverage while supplies lasts during tailgate experience
1 entry, yoga mat and goodie bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!