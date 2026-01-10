THE WALKER SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Hosted by

THE WALKER SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

About this event

Clark Atlanta Class of 2016 Ten Year Homecoming Reunion: Trapchella Nostalgia

223 James P Brawley Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30314, USA

Culture Package
$150.16

This package includes 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.

O.G. Package
$250.16

This package includes entry to the “Where Ya At” Social Mixer, 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.

RACKS Package
$350.16

This package includes entry to the “Where Ya At” Social Mixer, Food and Drink during the “CAUWOP” Tailgate Experience, shuttle from designated hotel to campus before and after tailgate, participation at the “It’s A Vibe” Yoga on the Yard event, 1 Ten Year Anniversary bomber jacket, 1 keepsake vinyl with our Ten Year Anniversary image branding, 1 Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt, and a donation to the Class of 2016 Ten Year Anniversary Scholarship.

“Where ya at” Social Mixer ONLY entry
$65.16

1 entry ticket to the social mixer ONLY

“CAUWOP” - Tailgate experience ONLY
$120.16

Food and beverage while supplies lasts during tailgate experience

“It’s a Vibe” - Yoga on the Yard ONLY
$50.16

1 entry, yoga mat and goodie bag

Ten Year Anniversary T-shirt
$60.16
Ten Year Anniversary Vinyl Keepsake
$35.16
Ten Year Anniversary Bomber Jacket
$150.16
Additional Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!