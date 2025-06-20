eventClosed

CAUW's 2025 Jambalaya Jam Sponsorship Portal

addExtraDonation

$

Evening Entertainment Sponsor
$15,000

Support JAM as our Evening Entertainment Sponsor.

Afternoon Entertainment Sponsor
$12,000

Support JAM as our Afternoon Entertainment Sponsor

VIP Lounge Sponsor
$10,000

Support JAM as our VIP Lounge Sponsor

Community Cornhole Sponsor
$8,000

Support JAM as our Community Cornhole Sponsor.

Kids Zone Sponsor
$6,000

Support JAM as our Kidz Zone Sponsor.

Lunch Time Sponsor
$6,000

Support JAM as our Lunch Time Sponsor.

Pot Level Sponsor
$5,000

Support JAM as a Pot Level Sponsor.

Paddle Level Sponsorship
$4,000

Support JAM as a Paddle Level Sponsor.

Team Sponsorship Plus
$1,500

Support JAM at the Team Sponsorship Plus Level.

Team Sponsorship
$500

Support JAM at the Team Sponsorship Level.

Additional Cooking Team
$400

Add an additional Cooking Team. Please review Sponsor Packet for included perks per level before purchasing add-ons.

Additional Cornhole Team
$100

Add an additional Cornhole Team. Please review Sponsor Packet for included perks per level before purchasing add-ons.

Team T-Shirt item
Team T-Shirt
$15

Show off your team spirit in the official JAM JAM 2025 Cooking Team T-Shirt! These gold tees are the same ones provided in team packages and are perfect for ordering extras so the whole crew can match on event day.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing