Cavalry Soccer

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Cavalry Soccer

About this event

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Cavalry Soccer's Silent Auction

Rudy's gift certificate item
Rudy's gift certificate item
Rudy's gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

Rudy's gift certificate for 10-person meal.

Aggie Chenille Sweatshirt item
Aggie Chenille Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

This sweatshirt featuring chenille letters spelling out "Aggies" is the perfect addition to any member of the 12th mans wardrobe!

The letters are sewn on and the sweatshirt is machine washable.

Lady Aggie Soccer Jersey item
Lady Aggie Soccer Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Lady Aggie Soccer Jersey signed by the 2025 fall team and retired Coach G. Guerreri

Aggie Volleyball Signed by Coach Jamie Morrison item
Aggie Volleyball Signed by Coach Jamie Morrison
$50

Starting bid

Aggie Volleyball Signed by Head Coach of the 2025 National Champions, Jamie Morrison

Texas A&M Signed Batting Helmet item
Texas A&M Signed Batting Helmet item
Texas A&M Signed Batting Helmet item
Texas A&M Signed Batting Helmet
$50

Starting bid

Texas A&M Signed Batting Helment


Signed by the 2025-2026 Baseball Team

Gift Basket from Bubba's 33 item
Gift Basket from Bubba's 33 item
Gift Basket from Bubba's 33
$35

Starting bid

Gifft Basket from Bubba's 33

Includes:

2 Bubbas 33 20oz cups

3 $10Gift certificates

1 Starbucks large tumbler

2 Gift certificates for free appetizers

Aggie Tailgate Print from Benjamin Knox item
Aggie Tailgate Print from Benjamin Knox
$40

Starting bid

Aggie Tailgate Print by Benjamin Knox

A Round of Golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M item
A Round of Golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M
$100

Starting bid

A Round of Golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M

Gift Certeficate for Tours and Tasting Messina Hof for 10 item
Gift Certeficate for Tours and Tasting Messina Hof for 10
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certeficate for Tours and Tasting at Messina Hof for 10 people

Perfect Shaker with Cavalry Logo item
Perfect Shaker with Cavalry Logo
$25

Starting bid

A stainless steel shaker made by Perfect Shaker featuring the Cavalry logo.

Dinner for 4 at Bubba's 33 item
Dinner for 4 at Bubba's 33
$40

Starting bid

Two gift certificates for Dinner for 2 at Bubba's 33.

Aggie Soccer Jersey Signed by Coach Bobby Shuttleworth item
Aggie Soccer Jersey Signed by Coach Bobby Shuttleworth item
Aggie Soccer Jersey Signed by Coach Bobby Shuttleworth
$50

Starting bid

Aggie Soccer Jersey Signed by New Head Coach Bobby Shuttleworth

Sideline Comfort Kit by Physicians Premier ER item
Sideline Comfort Kit by Physicians Premier ER item
Sideline Comfort Kit by Physicians Premier ER
$75

Starting bid

This Sideline Comfort Kit includes: 15 quart Yeti cooler, Lesser evil popcorn, Stellar pretzel braids, Chomps meat sticks, YumEarth fruit snacks, Karma probiotic water, sun tan lotion, Physicans Premier ER hand held fan and flashlight with multi tool

David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet
$200

Starting bid

David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet


Valued at $450

Two Bottles of Wine and Four Wine Tumblers item
Two Bottles of Wine and Four Wine Tumblers item
Two Bottles of Wine and Four Wine Tumblers item
Two Bottles of Wine and Four Wine Tumblers
$50

Starting bid

These two bottles from Messina Hof showcase a pairing of distinctive wines with strong character and regional identity.


On the left is a GSM blend from Messina Hof, featuring a classic combination of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. This wine typically offers a rich, fruit-forward profile with notes of ripe berries, plum, and subtle spice. The blend creates a smooth, well-balanced experience with soft tannins and a warm, approachable finish—perfect for pairing with grilled meats or hearty dishes.


On the right is the Messina Hof Aggie Network Private Reserve, a Good Bull Blend that reflects both tradition and Texas pride. This wine leans bold and structured, often showcasing deeper flavors like dark cherry, blackberry, and hints of oak and vanilla. It carries a slightly more robust body, making it ideal for those who enjoy a fuller, more complex red wine.

Together, these wines highlight Messina Hof’s craftsmanship—one offering a smooth, classic Rhône-style blend, and the other delivering a bold, celebratory Texas reserve.


Dixie Chicken/Chicken Oil Gift Bag item
Dixie Chicken/Chicken Oil Gift Bag item
Dixie Chicken/Chicken Oil Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

Dixie Chicken/Chicken Oil Gift Bag includes a DIxie Chicken reusable bag, t-shirt, stickers, hair scrunchy, and drink koozie. It also includes a Chicken Oil trucker cap.

Gift Box with item
Gift Box with
$50

Starting bid

Eva - A 100% Viognier wine (a white grape known for aromatic, floral wines).Considered the winery’s flagship white wine


Altirs - Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil


Ishtar - A red wine made primarily from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Produced in Mount Lebanon, a region known for high-altitude vineyards and bold wines




Glass Mug Tumblers - Set of 6 item
Glass Mug Tumblers - Set of 6
$30

Starting bid

The mug features a thick handle and textured, dimpled glass pattern, giving it a durable, almost stein-like feel—perfect for cold beverages like beer, soda, or iced drinks. It has our Cavalry Charity Golf Classic Logo on the front.

Game Night Box from Capelli item
Game Night Box from Capelli item
Game Night Box from Capelli item
Game Night Box from Capelli
$30

Starting bid

Game night box from Capelli includes:

  • 2 Decks of Playing Cards
  • 2 Dice
  • A checkers/backgammon reversable mat
  • Backgammon tokens and dice
  • Jigsaw Puzzle


Aggie Soccer Ball signed by New Head Coach Shuttleworth item
Aggie Soccer Ball signed by New Head Coach Shuttleworth
$50

Starting bid

Aggie Soccer Ball signed by New Head Coach Bobby Shuttleworth

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