Cavalry Soccer's Silent Auction

These two bottles from Messina Hof showcase a pairing of distinctive wines with strong character and regional identity.





On the left is a GSM blend from Messina Hof, featuring a classic combination of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. This wine typically offers a rich, fruit-forward profile with notes of ripe berries, plum, and subtle spice. The blend creates a smooth, well-balanced experience with soft tannins and a warm, approachable finish—perfect for pairing with grilled meats or hearty dishes.





On the right is the Messina Hof Aggie Network Private Reserve, a Good Bull Blend that reflects both tradition and Texas pride. This wine leans bold and structured, often showcasing deeper flavors like dark cherry, blackberry, and hints of oak and vanilla. It carries a slightly more robust body, making it ideal for those who enjoy a fuller, more complex red wine.

Together, these wines highlight Messina Hof’s craftsmanship—one offering a smooth, classic Rhône-style blend, and the other delivering a bold, celebratory Texas reserve.



