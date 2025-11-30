Cavalry Soccer's Silent Auction

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Rudy's gift certificate for 10-person meal.
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This sweatshirt featuring chenille letters spelling out "Aggies" is the perfect addition to any member of the 12th mans wardrobe!
The letters are sewn on and the sweatshirt is machine washable.
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Lady Aggie Soccer Jersey signed by the 2025 fall team and retired Coach G. Guerreri
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Aggie Volleyball Signed by Head Coach of the 2025 National Champions, Jamie Morrison
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Texas A&M Signed Batting Helment
Signed by the 2025-2026 Baseball Team
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Gifft Basket from Bubba's 33
Includes:
2 Bubbas 33 20oz cups
3 $10Gift certificates
1 Starbucks large tumbler
2 Gift certificates for free appetizers
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Aggie Tailgate Print by Benjamin Knox
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A Round of Golf for 4 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M
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Gift Certeficate for Tours and Tasting at Messina Hof for 10 people
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A stainless steel shaker made by Perfect Shaker featuring the Cavalry logo.
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Two gift certificates for Dinner for 2 at Bubba's 33.
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Aggie Soccer Jersey Signed by New Head Coach Bobby Shuttleworth
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This Sideline Comfort Kit includes: 15 quart Yeti cooler, Lesser evil popcorn, Stellar pretzel braids, Chomps meat sticks, YumEarth fruit snacks, Karma probiotic water, sun tan lotion, Physicans Premier ER hand held fan and flashlight with multi tool
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David Yurman Darkened Stainless Steel Box Chain Bracelet
Valued at $450
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These two bottles from Messina Hof showcase a pairing of distinctive wines with strong character and regional identity.
On the left is a GSM blend from Messina Hof, featuring a classic combination of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. This wine typically offers a rich, fruit-forward profile with notes of ripe berries, plum, and subtle spice. The blend creates a smooth, well-balanced experience with soft tannins and a warm, approachable finish—perfect for pairing with grilled meats or hearty dishes.
On the right is the Messina Hof Aggie Network Private Reserve, a Good Bull Blend that reflects both tradition and Texas pride. This wine leans bold and structured, often showcasing deeper flavors like dark cherry, blackberry, and hints of oak and vanilla. It carries a slightly more robust body, making it ideal for those who enjoy a fuller, more complex red wine.
Together, these wines highlight Messina Hof’s craftsmanship—one offering a smooth, classic Rhône-style blend, and the other delivering a bold, celebratory Texas reserve.
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Dixie Chicken/Chicken Oil Gift Bag includes a DIxie Chicken reusable bag, t-shirt, stickers, hair scrunchy, and drink koozie. It also includes a Chicken Oil trucker cap.
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Eva - A 100% Viognier wine (a white grape known for aromatic, floral wines).Considered the winery’s flagship white wine
Altirs - Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ishtar - A red wine made primarily from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Produced in Mount Lebanon, a region known for high-altitude vineyards and bold wines
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The mug features a thick handle and textured, dimpled glass pattern, giving it a durable, almost stein-like feel—perfect for cold beverages like beer, soda, or iced drinks. It has our Cavalry Charity Golf Classic Logo on the front.
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Game night box from Capelli includes:
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Aggie Soccer Ball signed by New Head Coach Bobby Shuttleworth
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