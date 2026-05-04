Cavanaugh PTA Spring Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1025 School Street, Fort Smith AR 72908
Starting bid
Turn up the sunshine with this Summer Fun Basket, your all-in-one kit for making the most of every warm, carefree day! Filled with bright, playful essentials for outdoor adventures, it’s perfect for beach days, poolside relaxation, backyard games, and spontaneous getaways. Whether you're chasing sunsets or just enjoying the breeze, this basket is your ticket to easy, joyful summer vibes. 🌞🍉
Includes 3 gift cards donated by Howard Woodall with Horace Mann.
Total Value $233
Starting bid
Soak up the sunshine with this Summer Fun Basket, packed with everything you need for carefree days and warm-weather adventures! From outdoor essentials to playful extras, it’s perfect for beach trips, poolside lounging, picnics, and family fun. Whether you're making memories with friends or enjoying a relaxing day in the sun, this basket brings the joy of summer wherever you go. ☀️🌴
Total Value $220
Starting bid
Cozy up and sip in style with this Coffee & Tea Lovers Basket! Thoughtfully curated with comforting blends and charming essentials, it’s perfect for slow mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or winding down at night. Whether you’re a bold coffee enthusiast or a soothing tea sipper, this basket offers a little something to warm every moment. ☕
Total Value $238
Starting bid
Bring the energy of Razorback Nation wherever you go with this spirited fan basket! Filled with must-have gear and game-day favorites, it’s perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or repping your team around town. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the hype, this basket is your ticket to cheering on the Hogs in true Arkansas style. Wooo Pig Sooie! 🐗
Total Value $235
Starting bid
Show off your Hog pride with this ultimate Razorback Fan Basket! Packed with spirited gear and game-day essentials, this collection is perfect for cheering on Arkansas in style. Whether you’re tailgating, hosting a watch party, or heading to the stadium, this basket has everything a true fan needs to call those Hogs loud and proud. Wooo Pig Sooie! 🐗
Total Value $99
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this Smelling Good Basket, a beautifully curated collection designed to refresh, relax, and delight the senses. Filled with fragrant favorites like lotions, body washes, candles, and other pampering essentials, it’s perfect for creating a spa-like experience at home. Whether for self-care, gifting, or a little everyday luxury, this basket helps you feel as good as you smell. 🌸✨
Total Value $226
Starting bid
Dig into something special with this Gardening Basket, thoughtfully assembled for both new and seasoned plant lovers! Filled with handy tools, seeds, and garden-inspired goodies, it’s perfect for planting, pruning, and nurturing your green space. Whether you’re growing flowers, herbs, or veggies, this basket is a great way to cultivate joy right from your backyard. 🌱🌷
Total Value $250
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this Chocolate Lovers Basket, a decadent collection designed for anyone who can’t resist a rich, chocolatey treat! Packed with a variety of gourmet chocolates and irresistible goodies, it’s perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring all to yourself. Whether you prefer milk, dark, or something in between, this basket is pure bliss in every bite. 🍫✨
Total Value $175
Starting bid
Good for one party with 6 girls (including the birthday girl)
Donated by Arte of Aesthetics Studio
115 North 10th Suite A 113
Fort Smith, AR 72901
$380 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!