Cayson Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Cayson Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund

About this event

Sales closed

Cayson Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund's Silent Auction 2026

Main Event Family 4 Pack item
Main Event Family 4 Pack
$75

Starting bid

4 All You Can Play wristbands and 4 $10 FUNcards for arcade play. Includes Bowling & Shoe Rental, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Billiards, & Shuffle Board


Valid only at Highlands Ranch location. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.


$200 Value

2026 Annual Pass to Bear Creek Lake Park item
2026 Annual Pass to Bear Creek Lake Park
$30

Starting bid

Provides vehicle admission to BCLP for all of 2026


$80 Value

Viture Pro XR Glasses item
Viture Pro XR Glasses
$150

Starting bid

Viture Pro XR Glasses (Model V1241)

135 inch virtual displays, 120 Hz refresh rates, and electrochromic dimming.


Valued at $549

Fringe Red Light Therapy Face Mask item
Fringe Red Light Therapy Face Mask
$105

Starting bid

FDA-Registered to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Hands-free, wireless, medical-grade, soft silicone mask. Three modes: age radiantly (red/near-infrared light), control blemishes (blue light), or rejuvenate your skin (red light).


Valued at $415

Fringe Red Light Therapy Neck and Chest Mask item
Fringe Red Light Therapy Neck and Chest Mask
$80

Starting bid

FDA-Registered to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Hands-free, wireless, medical-grade, soft silicone mask. Three modes: age radiantly (red/near-infrared light), control blemishes (blue light), or rejuvenate your skin (red light).


Valued at $315

Taspen's Organics/Dragonfly Botanicals Skin Care item
Taspen's Organics/Dragonfly Botanicals Skin Care
$60

Starting bid

Contains: Anti-aging stick, Eye Cream with Superfruits, CBG Vitality, Anti-Aging Balm, Luxury Facial Cleanse, Full Spectrum Wrinkle Serum. Farm Bill Compliant, less than 0.3% THC


https://taspens.com/

https://dragonflyhempcbd.com/


Valued at $500

Taspen's Organics/Dragonfly Botanicals Pain Relief item
Taspen's Organics/Dragonfly Botanicals Pain Relief
$60

Starting bid

Includes: Full Spectrum 5X, Magnesium Cooling Cream, No More Aches Cooling Roll On, No More Aches Caliente Roll On, No More Aches Caliente Cream, Anti Aging Stick

Farm Bill Compliant, less than 0.3% THC


https://taspens.com/

https://dragonflyhempcbd.com/


Valued at $500

Yoga Six Unlimited Month of Yoga item
Yoga Six Unlimited Month of Yoga
$50

Starting bid

One unlimited month of yoga for you and a friend! Certificate must be redeemed by June 4, 2026.

Valid at the Centennial, Littleton, and DTC locations


$318 Value

Rebel Roots Nutrition Starter Package item
Rebel Roots Nutrition Starter Package
$100

Starting bid

One 90-minute nutritional intake and 3 follow-up 30 minute coaching session


$635 Value

Must be initiated by August 1, 2026 and completed within 3 months of initial appointment

Purposefully Me Emotional Wellness Bundle for Kids & Family item
Purposefully Me Emotional Wellness Bundle for Kids & Family
$60

Starting bid

Includes 3 hardcover Children's books (Brave, Calm, Enough), plus 2 additional books (Unique, Safe) shipped in May/April and 9 additional books upon release, a guided kids journal, ALIGN Parenting Method™ workbook + fridge printable, and a basketball stress ball.


Designed to help elementary school children build confidence, manage big emotions, and strengthen connections at home through discussion questions and terms.


More resources and information can be found at saralewishartley.com


Valued at $300

Flatirons Tutoring item
Flatirons Tutoring
$30

Starting bid

One hour of tutoring


$100 Value

BOYS CU Basketball Camp item
BOYS CU Basketball Camp
$150

Starting bid

For BOYS ages 8-13 (High School Students Aren't Eligible)


June 8-12, 9am-4pm


University of Colorado Basketball Camp Individual Camp

$540 Value

JPS Summer 3on3 Registration item
JPS Summer 3on3 Registration
$200

Starting bid

Registration for JPS Summer 3on3 for (1) team. Season Dates July 6 to August 3 (Mondays 5-10pm) or July 7 to August 4 (Tuesdays 5-10pm). All games at Gold Crown Fieldhouse. 8 Season games, 2 per day. Boys and Girls 2nd grade through High School Varsity. Visit justplaysportscolorado.com for more info


$420 Value

Hoop It Up 3x3 item
Hoop It Up 3x3
$50

Starting bid

Saturday April 12th at The Courts in Northglenn

Registration for (1) team to play 3x3 basketball, games between 9am-7pm.

Max of 5 players per team. Guaranteed 4 games, up to 6 games. Youth and Adult divisions. Visit hoopitup.com for more info.

Meet and greet with University of Colorado men's basketball players included.


$200 value

B&B Summer Shooting Camp item
B&B Summer Shooting Camp
$50

Starting bid

For kids entering 4th-9th grade

June 15 - June 17th, 9am-3pm at Ralston Valley High School


$200 Value

B&B Back to School Camp item
B&B Back to School Camp
$50

Starting bid

For kids entering 4th-9th grade

August 3rd - August 5th, 9am-3pm at Ralston Valley High School


$200 Value

B&B Holiday Shooting Camp item
B&B Holiday Shooting Camp
$45

Starting bid

For kids entering 4th-8th grade

December 21st - December 23rd, 9am-3pm Mon/Tue and 9am-1pm Wed at Colorado School of Mines


$175 Value

B&B MLK Day Camp item
B&B MLK Day Camp
$10

Starting bid

For kids entering 4th-8th grade

Jan 18, 2027

8am-2pm at Gold Crown Fieldhouse


$35 Value

B&B Presidents' Day Camp item
B&B Presidents' Day Camp
$10

Starting bid

For kids entering 4th-8th grade

Feb 15, 2027

8am-2pm at Gold Crown Fieldhouse


$35 Value

High Five Sports - Private Training Session item
High Five Sports - Private Training Session
$30

Starting bid

One Hour Private Basketball Training Session with Coach Pete

$90 Value

Avant Elite Basketball Training Package item
Avant Elite Basketball Training Package
$100

Starting bid

For One Athlete: Choice of

(2) Private 90-Minute 1-on-1 Sessions

OR

(1) Month of Plyospeed Group Training (3 Days/Week)


Expires December 31, 2026

$300 Value

Avant Elite Basketball Training Package item
Avant Elite Basketball Training Package
$100

Starting bid

For One Athlete: Choice of

(2) Private 90-Minute 1-on-1 Sessions

OR

(1) Month of Plyospeed Group Training (3 Days/Week)


Expires December 31, 2026

$300 Value

BOYS Mines Competition 2 Basketball Camp (Commuter Only) item
BOYS Mines Competition 2 Basketball Camp (Commuter Only)
$125

Starting bid

For BOYS entering 5th-12th grades

Colorado School of Mines Basketball Camp

June 29th through July 1st (Mon 9a-9p, Tue 8a-9p, Wed 8a-5p)

Certificate covers Commuter tuition only. Bearer can pay the difference of $130 to convert to Overnight option. No Refunds will be given.


$410 Value

GIRLS Mines Summer Basketball Camp item
GIRLS Mines Summer Basketball Camp
$125

Starting bid

For GIRLS entering 1st-8th grade

Colorado School of Mines Basketball Camp

Shooting Camp June 1-4th OR Day Camp July 13-16th


$350-500 Value

2026 Gold Crown Summer Camp - Basketball OR Volleyball item
2026 Gold Crown Summer Camp - Basketball OR Volleyball
$50

Starting bid

Gold Crown Summer Camps


Volleyball June 22-25

Basketball July 13-16, July 20-24

Go to GoldCrownFoundation.com for more information


$145-165 value

2026 Gold Crown Summer Camp - Basketball OR Volleyball item
2026 Gold Crown Summer Camp - Basketball OR Volleyball
$50

Starting bid

Gold Crown Summer Camps


Volleyball June 22-25

Basketball July 13-16, July 20-24

Go to GoldCrownFoundation.com for more information


$145-165 value

2 Tickets for Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City item
2 Tickets for Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City
$75

Starting bid

April 10th, 2026

Two Denver Nuggets tickets in the Lower Bowl


Donated by Gold Crown Foundation

2 Tickets for Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City item
2 Tickets for Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City
$75

Starting bid

April 10th, 2026

Two Denver Nuggets tickets in the Lower Bowl


Donated by Gold Crown Foundation

4 Tickets for DU Men's Basketball Game 2026-2027 item
4 Tickets for DU Men's Basketball Game 2026-2027
$50

Starting bid

Tickets can be for any home game of the upcoming 2026-2027 Men's season


Valued at $150

4 Tickets for DU Women's Basketball Game 2026-2027 item
4 Tickets for DU Women's Basketball Game 2026-2027
$50

Starting bid

Tickets can be for any home game of the upcoming 2026-2027 Women's season


Valued at $150

Ego 615 CFM Cordless Blower item
Ego 615 CFM Cordless Blower
$50

Starting bid

EGO Power+ LB6150 170 mph 615 CFM 56 V Battery Handheld Leaf Blower Tool


$189 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!