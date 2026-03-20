Cayson Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund's Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
4 All You Can Play wristbands and 4 $10 FUNcards for arcade play. Includes Bowling & Shoe Rental, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Billiards, & Shuffle Board
Valid only at Highlands Ranch location. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
$200 Value
Starting bid
Provides vehicle admission to BCLP for all of 2026
$80 Value
Starting bid
Viture Pro XR Glasses (Model V1241)
135 inch virtual displays, 120 Hz refresh rates, and electrochromic dimming.
Valued at $549
Starting bid
FDA-Registered to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Hands-free, wireless, medical-grade, soft silicone mask. Three modes: age radiantly (red/near-infrared light), control blemishes (blue light), or rejuvenate your skin (red light).
Valued at $415
Starting bid
FDA-Registered to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Hands-free, wireless, medical-grade, soft silicone mask. Three modes: age radiantly (red/near-infrared light), control blemishes (blue light), or rejuvenate your skin (red light).
Valued at $315
Starting bid
Contains: Anti-aging stick, Eye Cream with Superfruits, CBG Vitality, Anti-Aging Balm, Luxury Facial Cleanse, Full Spectrum Wrinkle Serum. Farm Bill Compliant, less than 0.3% THC
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Includes: Full Spectrum 5X, Magnesium Cooling Cream, No More Aches Cooling Roll On, No More Aches Caliente Roll On, No More Aches Caliente Cream, Anti Aging Stick
Farm Bill Compliant, less than 0.3% THC
Valued at $500
Starting bid
One unlimited month of yoga for you and a friend! Certificate must be redeemed by June 4, 2026.
Valid at the Centennial, Littleton, and DTC locations
$318 Value
Starting bid
One 90-minute nutritional intake and 3 follow-up 30 minute coaching session
$635 Value
Must be initiated by August 1, 2026 and completed within 3 months of initial appointment
Starting bid
Includes 3 hardcover Children's books (Brave, Calm, Enough), plus 2 additional books (Unique, Safe) shipped in May/April and 9 additional books upon release, a guided kids journal, ALIGN Parenting Method™ workbook + fridge printable, and a basketball stress ball.
Designed to help elementary school children build confidence, manage big emotions, and strengthen connections at home through discussion questions and terms.
More resources and information can be found at saralewishartley.com
Valued at $300
Starting bid
One hour of tutoring
$100 Value
Starting bid
For BOYS ages 8-13 (High School Students Aren't Eligible)
June 8-12, 9am-4pm
University of Colorado Basketball Camp Individual Camp
$540 Value
Starting bid
Registration for JPS Summer 3on3 for (1) team. Season Dates July 6 to August 3 (Mondays 5-10pm) or July 7 to August 4 (Tuesdays 5-10pm). All games at Gold Crown Fieldhouse. 8 Season games, 2 per day. Boys and Girls 2nd grade through High School Varsity. Visit justplaysportscolorado.com for more info
$420 Value
Starting bid
Saturday April 12th at The Courts in Northglenn
Registration for (1) team to play 3x3 basketball, games between 9am-7pm.
Max of 5 players per team. Guaranteed 4 games, up to 6 games. Youth and Adult divisions. Visit hoopitup.com for more info.
Meet and greet with University of Colorado men's basketball players included.
$200 value
Starting bid
For kids entering 4th-9th grade
June 15 - June 17th, 9am-3pm at Ralston Valley High School
$200 Value
Starting bid
For kids entering 4th-9th grade
August 3rd - August 5th, 9am-3pm at Ralston Valley High School
$200 Value
Starting bid
For kids entering 4th-8th grade
December 21st - December 23rd, 9am-3pm Mon/Tue and 9am-1pm Wed at Colorado School of Mines
$175 Value
Starting bid
For kids entering 4th-8th grade
Jan 18, 2027
8am-2pm at Gold Crown Fieldhouse
$35 Value
Starting bid
For kids entering 4th-8th grade
Feb 15, 2027
8am-2pm at Gold Crown Fieldhouse
$35 Value
Starting bid
One Hour Private Basketball Training Session with Coach Pete
$90 Value
Starting bid
For One Athlete: Choice of
(2) Private 90-Minute 1-on-1 Sessions
OR
(1) Month of Plyospeed Group Training (3 Days/Week)
Expires December 31, 2026
$300 Value
Starting bid
For One Athlete: Choice of
(2) Private 90-Minute 1-on-1 Sessions
OR
(1) Month of Plyospeed Group Training (3 Days/Week)
Expires December 31, 2026
$300 Value
Starting bid
For BOYS entering 5th-12th grades
Colorado School of Mines Basketball Camp
June 29th through July 1st (Mon 9a-9p, Tue 8a-9p, Wed 8a-5p)
Certificate covers Commuter tuition only. Bearer can pay the difference of $130 to convert to Overnight option. No Refunds will be given.
$410 Value
Starting bid
For GIRLS entering 1st-8th grade
Colorado School of Mines Basketball Camp
Shooting Camp June 1-4th OR Day Camp July 13-16th
$350-500 Value
Starting bid
Gold Crown Summer Camps
Volleyball June 22-25
Basketball July 13-16, July 20-24
Go to GoldCrownFoundation.com for more information
$145-165 value
Starting bid
Gold Crown Summer Camps
Volleyball June 22-25
Basketball July 13-16, July 20-24
Go to GoldCrownFoundation.com for more information
$145-165 value
Starting bid
April 10th, 2026
Two Denver Nuggets tickets in the Lower Bowl
Donated by Gold Crown Foundation
Starting bid
April 10th, 2026
Two Denver Nuggets tickets in the Lower Bowl
Donated by Gold Crown Foundation
Starting bid
Tickets can be for any home game of the upcoming 2026-2027 Men's season
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Tickets can be for any home game of the upcoming 2026-2027 Women's season
Valued at $150
Starting bid
EGO Power+ LB6150 170 mph 615 CFM 56 V Battery Handheld Leaf Blower Tool
$189 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!