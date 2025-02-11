Cayucos Elementary PTA's Gala Auction

3 nights stay in Arnold, CA cabin “Gingerbread Chalet” for up to 12 guests between June 2025 and November 2025, excluding holidays, based on availability. Value $2400. Includes foursome at local golf course.
Desert Breeze
$700
Starting bid
4 nights stay in Palm Desert, CA condo “Serena Bungalow” for up to 6 guests between May 2025 and November 2025, excluding holidays, based on availability. $1500 value
Alaskan Adventure
$500
Starting bid
Guided Alaskan Salmon Fishing Trip for 4
Full day fishing charter on the Kasilof River in Kasilof Alaska!! Professional fishing Guide of 20 years, Cory Woodman provided everything!! You will need warm clothes, food, drinks, & a fishing license. Get Ready to float 10 miles down an absolutely beautiful river!! We will fish for Salmon and have an incredible day!!!
Valued at: $1,200
Seattle Banjo Paddlewheeler
$700
Starting bid
4 nights Stay on the Banjo-
Sleeps 4 (1 Queen bed + 1 double bed)
If you have boated, paddled, or hot-tubbed on Lake Union, you've probably noticed the iconic paddlewheeler houseboat Banjo. On one of the outer slips, parallel to the shore, Banjo gives 180-degree lake views from inside and 360-degrees from the roof (including Seattle skyline!) Rooftop patio is perfect for grilling and sunbathing. Inside, Banjo has been completely renovated, keeping her funky charm while adding modern updates to kitchen and baths, home office, high-speed internet, and more.
Valued at $1,400
