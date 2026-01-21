CB Save The Music Concert

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CB Save The Music Concert

About this raffle

CB Save The Music: Bonanza '26

Sabrina Carpenter: 1 for 1
$5

Your chance to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Sabrina Carpenter: 2 for 10
$10
This includes 2 tickets

2 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Sabrina Carpenter: 5 for 20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Sabrina Carpenter: 6 for 25
$25
This includes 6 tickets

6 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Sabrina Carpenter: 13 for 50
$50
This includes 13 tickets

13 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Sabrina Carpenter: 30 for 100
$100
This includes 30 tickets

30 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED 12"x12" vinyl insert!

Chris Stapleton: 1 for 1
$5

Your chance to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Chris Stapleton: 2 for 10
$10
This includes 2 tickets

2 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Chris Stapleton: 5 for 20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Chris Stapleton: 6 for 25
$25
This includes 6 tickets

6 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Chris Stapleton: 13 for 50
$50
This includes 13 tickets

13 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Chris Stapleton: 30 for 100
$100
This includes 30 tickets

30 chances to win the AUTOGRAPHED Chris Stapleton guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 1 for 1
$5

Your chance to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 2 for 10
$10
This includes 2 tickets

2 chances to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 5 for 20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 chances to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 6 for 25
$25
This includes 6 tickets

6 chances to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 13 for 50
$50
This includes 13 tickets

13 chances to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

Les Paul Junior: 30 for 100
$100
This includes 30 tickets

30 chances to win the Les Paul Junior guitar!

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