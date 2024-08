You are cordially invited to An Evening With Back In His Arms Again.

Thursday, April 18 at 7 pm

The Everal Barn

60 N Cleveland Ave

Westerville, OH 43081





Join us for appetizers and wine, bid on our auction, hear a short update on our ministry, visit with friends, and help us with your donation to serve families of infant loss. Tickets are $20 for adults and children may attend free!