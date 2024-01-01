Fourty Deux Day Party: Party With a Purpose!









Founder and Creator of non-profit SociaLight Stars, Raenae, invites you to invade Members Only Lounge in Charlotte, NC, as we celebrate her birthday AND the beginning of her new non-profit movement!





Party with a PURPOSE as we enjoy music, food and VIBES!

All entry fee contributions will go towards SociaLight Stars mission, to combat social media trauma and cyber bullying, while fostering resilience and healing from the trauma.

Our April Goal contribution is $1,000





Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase other SociaLight Stars items!





For more info or to become a vendor, please text 980-636-7029.